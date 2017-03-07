BBBofC: 'Tyson Fury remains suspended'

The British Boxing Board of Control suggest that Tyson Fury is unlikely to be allowed to make a return to the ring on May 13.

BBBofC general secretary Robert Smith has said that Tyson Fury remains suspended by the governing body and that "several issues" must be resolved before he is allowed to return to the ring.

On Monday night, Fury announced on social media that he intended to compete on May 13 - the first time since winning the WBA, IBF and WBO titles against Wladimir Klitschko in November 2015 - but it appears that his intentions have been met by a number of stumbling blocks.

Fury's licence is currently suspended due to medical reasons, while he also faces a UKAD (UK Anti-doping) hearing after alleged drug use, and Smith has revealed that no-one from Fury's camp have been in contact with him over a return.

Smith told Sky Sports News: "My understanding is a fact - he's suspended, so that's it. He's got a number of issues to consider before we even consider lifting a suspension.

"We've not had any contact with Mr Fury or any of his team since he was suspended. We understand there is a hearing taking place for anti-doping, and until that matter is dealt with, the suspension will stay in place.

"[UK Anti-Doping] carry out all of our anti-doping issues. His BBBofC [license] is suspended until his UKAD hearing, on our behalf, has taken place. I'm hoping to hear a final date shortly, within the next month or so.

"Mr Fury has a number of issues. It's not a matter of clicking your fingers - there are medical issues to consider, for his best interest. We have not heard from Mr Fury - if he wants his suspension lifted, he must contact us to find out what he needs to do. He must send us documentation, for us to consider."

Fury is unbeaten in 25 outings as a professional.