Anthony Crolla has admitted that he harbours hopes of potentially defending the WBA lightweight title in Las Vegas, as he prepares for his rematch with champion Jorge Linares.

The 30-year-old suffered defeat to Linares in Manchester six months ago, losing on a unanimous points decision to see his title reign come to an end on home soil.

Crolla, unbeaten in 10 prior to last September's defeat, will take on the Venezuelan at the Manchester Arena for a second time next weekend, and he is already eyeing the prospect of earning a fight Stateside should another showdown be on the cards further down the line.

"I certainly believe there's another chapter or two left in this story," he told Sky Sports News. "There's a lot of people saying they want this Vegas trip, or something like that, and its something I'd be very proud to do.

"Obviously coming from Manchester and seeing what Ricky Hatton did with how many he took over - listen I don't want to compare myself to that because that's a once in a lifetime thing - but I'd love to be a part of something like that.

"For me, walking out in front of that arena each and every time is so special. Jorge Linares is all I'm focusing on, but beat him and it's only going to grow. It's only going to get bigger and bigger."

Linares came out on top 115-114, 117-111 and 115-113 in the first meeting.