ParalympicsGB have added to their haul from the track in Rio de Janeiro, taking a gold, two silvers and a bronze on the third day of competition.

Hannah Cockroft successfully defended her title in the women's 100m T34 event, in the process setting a new Paralympic record time of 17.42s.

The 24-year-old - also reigning champ in the 200m distance - was joined on the podium by 15-year-old teammate Kare Adenegan, who was 0.87s back with a new PB.

In the men's 100m T33 race, meanwhile, debutants Toby Gold and Andrew Small earned silver and bronze with respective times of 17.84s and 17.96s.

Saturday's results leave GB marginally behind China in the athletics medals table, with five golds, three silvers and four bronzes.