Olympics nav header

Rio 2016 Paralympics

Result: ParalympicsGB pick up four more 100m medals

ParalympicsGB pick up a gold, two silvers and a bronze on the third day of athletics competition in Rio de Janeiro.
By , Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, September 15, 2016 at 15:21 UK

ParalympicsGB have added to their haul from the track in Rio de Janeiro, taking a gold, two silvers and a bronze on the third day of competition.

Hannah Cockroft and Kare Adenegan pose with their medals after the women's 100m T34 final at the Paralympic Games in Rio de Janeiro on September 10, 2016© onEdition

Hannah Cockroft successfully defended her title in the women's 100m T34 event, in the process setting a new Paralympic record time of 17.42s.

The 24-year-old - also reigning champ in the 200m distance - was joined on the podium by 15-year-old teammate Kare Adenegan, who was 0.87s back with a new PB.

In the men's 100m T33 race, meanwhile, debutants Toby Gold and Andrew Small earned silver and bronze with respective times of 17.84s and 17.96s.

Saturday's results leave GB marginally behind China in the athletics medals table, with five golds, three silvers and four bronzes.

Jonnie Peacock of Great Britain celebrates after winning mens 100m T44 final during day one of the IPC Athletics European Championships at Swansea University Sports Village on August 19, 2014
Read Next:
ParalympicsGB add 41 track and field stars to Rio lineup
>
View our homepages for Hannah Cockroft, Kare Adenegan, Toby Gold, Andrew Small, Athletics
Your Comments
More Great Britain News
A jubilant Andy Murray collects his gold medal on August 14, 2016
Andy Murray wins BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2016 award
 People wave flags as the new Olympic emblems are unveiled during a ceremony for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games at the Tokyo Metropolitan Government Plaza on July 24, 2015
Five Olympic, Paralympic events cut from UK Sport funding for Tokyo 2020
 Jessica Ennis-Hill of Great Britain reacts after competing in the Women's Heptathlon High Jump during day one of the 15th IAAF World Athletics Championships Beijing 2015 at Beijing National Stadium on August 22, 2015
Jessica Ennis-Hill "so happy" to be awarded 2011 World heptathlon gold medal
BBC SPOTY contenders announcedNicola Adams 'set to turn professional'Heather Stanning announces retirement Gary Neville donates to GB deaf football teamsLouis Smith banned for two months
British Cycling upholds complaint against Shane SuttonFroome: 'Questions remain over Wiggins steroid useTeam GB imposters sneak onto parade busEnnis-Hill: 'Fear of injury behind retirement call'Ennis-Hill announces retirement from athletics
> Great Britain Homepage