Result: ParalympicsGB star Aled Davies wins shot put gold in Rio

Aled Davies of Wales celebrates as he competes in the Men's F42/44 Discus final at Hampden Park Stadium on July 28, 2014
Great Britain's Aled Davies wins gold and sets a new Paralympic record in the F42 shot put event in Rio.
By , Staff Reporter
Last Updated: Thursday, September 15, 2016 at 18:43 UK

Great Britain's Aled Davies took gold in the F42 shot put final in Rio de Janeiro today and broke a Paralympic record in the process.

The 25-year-old took the top spot on the podium with a throw of 15.97m, which was more than a metre and a half farther than his competitors in the field.

Davies, who earned a bronze medal in this event at London 2012, broke the Games record in his first, second and third rounds in Brazil.

Sajad Mohammadian of Iran won silver, while South Africa's Tyrone Pillay secured bronze.

Davies also won gold in the F42 discus event at London 2012.

