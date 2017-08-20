Result: Mo Farah bows out with victory at Birmingham Diamond League meeting

Mo Farah wins the men's 3000m at the Birmingham Diamond League meeting in his final track event on British soil.
Last Updated: Sunday, August 20, 2017 at 18:28 UK

Four-time Olympic gold medallist Mo Farah has won his final track event on home soil by coming out on top in the 3000m at the Birmingham Diamond League meeting.

The Great Britain runner finished in a time of 7:34.64, well ahead of Kenyan pair Mathew Kiptanui and Hillary Kipkorir Maiyo, who finished 12 seconds further back.

Farah, who is planning on switching to road racing next year, was cheered over the line at the Alexander Stadium as he put last week's 5000m World Championship disappointment - when picking up silver - behind him.

Elsewhere, fellow Brit Dina Asher-Smith finished fifth in the 100m race and CJ Ujah came home ahead of James Dasaolu and Zharnel Hughes in the men's equivalent.

There was disappointment for Adam Gemili, meanwhile, with a false start seeing him disqualified to the dismay of the home crowd.

