Great Britain heptathlete Kelly Sotherton will be upgraded to a bronze medal from the 2008 Olympics after Russian Tatyana Chernova is disqualified for doping.

Sotherton finished fifth in the heptathlon at the Games nine years ago, but has now been boosted up to third due to the disqualifications of two of her fellow competitors.

Ukraine's Lyudmila Blonska had already been banned for doping offences before Russia's Tatyana Chernova was also found to have tested positive for a steroid at the Games.

The development takes Sotherton's Olympic medal tally to three, including a surprise heptathlon bronze in 2004 and another belatedly upgraded bronze from Beijing - that time in the 4x400m relay.

Chernova's compatriot Maksim Dyldin was also found to have tested positive for the same anabolic steroid and has subsequently been stripped of his performances at the 2012 London Olympics.