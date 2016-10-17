Rio 2016 Olympics
Generic team header for an athletics team

Great Britain

Jessica Ennis-Hill: 'Fear of injury behind retirement call'

Jessica Ennis-Hill of Great Britain celebrates after winning the Women's Heptathlon 800 metres and the overall Heptathlon gold during day two of the 15th IAAF World Athletics Championships Beijing 2015 at Beijing National Stadium on August 23, 2015
© Getty Images
Great Britain's Jessica Ennis-Hill opens up on her decision to retire from athletics, which she claims was largely down to niggling injury problems.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, October 19, 2016 at 10:40 UK

Former Olympic champion Jessica Ennis-Hill has revealed that the fear of picking up an injury was behind the decision to call time on her athletics career.

The 30-year-old made the retirement call last week, two months on from narrowly missing out on another gold at the Rio Games.

Ennis-Hill, who gave birth to her first child in 2014, insists that she has achieved all her goals in the sport and therefore felt the time was right to bow out on a high.

"My body can't cope with the volume of training that it used to," she told BBC Sport. "It was that fear of 'do I push on that one more year and potentially get injured and come away disappointed?'

"Doing the heptathlon, you've got to be 100% motivated; you have to want to do the training or you're not going to get anywhere with it. The past couple of years, I've struggled with injuries and Achilles problems. I'd have sessions that would go really well but then I'd be injured for a few days later.

"Do I say 'I'm in a really nice position here, I've achieved what I wanted to achieve and more' and do I walk away feeling really happy and satisfied? That's what I wanted to do."

Ennis-Hill missed out on heptathlon gold in Rio by 35 points to Belgium's Nafissatou Thiam.

Jessica Ennis-Hill of Great Britain celebrates after winning the Women's Heptathlon 800 metres and the overall Heptathlon gold during day two of the 15th IAAF World Athletics Championships Beijing 2015 at Beijing National Stadium on August 23, 2015
Read Next:
Ennis-Hill announces retirement from athletics
>
View our homepages for Jessica Ennis-Hill, Nafissatou Thiam, Athletics
Your Comments
More Great Britain News
A jubilant Andy Murray collects his gold medal on August 14, 2016
Andy Murray wins BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2016 award
 People wave flags as the new Olympic emblems are unveiled during a ceremony for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games at the Tokyo Metropolitan Government Plaza on July 24, 2015
Five Olympic, Paralympic events cut from UK Sport funding for Tokyo 2020
 Jessica Ennis-Hill of Great Britain reacts after competing in the Women's Heptathlon High Jump during day one of the 15th IAAF World Athletics Championships Beijing 2015 at Beijing National Stadium on August 22, 2015
Jessica Ennis-Hill "so happy" to be awarded 2011 World heptathlon gold medal
BBC SPOTY contenders announcedNicola Adams 'set to turn professional'Heather Stanning announces retirement Gary Neville donates to GB deaf football teamsLouis Smith banned for two months
British Cycling upholds complaint against Shane SuttonFroome: 'Questions remain over Wiggins steroid useTeam GB imposters sneak onto parade busEnnis-Hill: 'Fear of injury behind retirement call'Ennis-Hill announces retirement from athletics
> Great Britain Homepage