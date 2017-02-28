Rio 2016 Olympics
South Africa

Durban 'unable to host Commonwealth Games 2022'

South Africa's sports minister says that Durban may not be able to host the Commonwealth Games.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, February 28, 2017 at 19:26 UK

Durban is reportedly on the verge of withdrawing as host city for the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

South Africa's sports minister Fikile Mbalula has been quoted as saying that the city is unable to stage the tournament due to financial constraints.

"We gave it our best shot but we can't go beyond. If the country says we don't have this money, we can't," he told Reuters.

Durban was awarded the Games in 2015 after emerging as the only bidder for the tournament.

A final decision on whether the city is able to act as host will be made by the Commonwealth Games Federation.

News of Durban's potential withdraw has sparked interest from UK city Liverpool, which has confirmed that it would be a "willing host" for 2022.

"Liverpool is interested in hosting the games in 2022. We had heard rumours that Durban might be unable to deliver the Commonwealth Games in 2022 and have already indicated to the government that we are very willing to host them instead," said Liverpool City Council in a statement.

Liverpool officials previously revealed that they are interested in hosting the 2026 Commonwealth Games, but Durban's potential withdraw could see them land the competition earlier.

South Africa's Wayde Van Niekerk wins the final of the men's 400 metres athletics event at the 2015 IAAF World Championships at the 'Bird's Nest' National Stadium in Beijing on August 26, 2015
Sports Mole logo
