Russian deputy sports minister suspended over doping allegations

A general view of the IOC Anti-Doping Laboratory based at the Richmond Olympic Oval on February 9, 2010 in Vancouver, Canada
© Getty Images
Russian sports minister Yurfy Nagornykh is suspended until after a full investigation into alleged state-sponsored doping among Russian athletes is conducted.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, July 19, 2016 at 11:12 UK

Russian prime minister Dmitry Medvedev has suspended deputy sports minister Yurfy Nagornykh following further allegations of doping among Russian Federation athletes at the 2014 Winter Olympics.

The suspension will last until an investigation carried out by the World Anti-Doping Agency into alleged state-sponsored doping is conducted in full.

Nagornykh was reportedly told about each of the positive drug tests across all sports from 2011 onward, but played a big role in quashing the results.

President Vladimir Putin has also announced that all Russian officials named in the WADA report released on Monday, which called for all athletes from the country to face a total ban from Rio 2016, will be temporarily suspended.

Scandal-hit Russia will already be without their track and field athletes in this summer's Games due to the widespread doping claims.

Russian President Vladimir Putin at a meeting with upcoming Olympic games' volunteers in Sochi on January 17, 2014
Read Next:
Vladimir Putin: 'Olympics on brink of split'
>
View our homepages for Dmitry Medvedev, Yurfy Nagornykh, Vladimir Putin, Athletics, Winter Sports
Your Comments
More Russian Federation News
A general view of the IOC Anti-Doping Laboratory based at the Richmond Olympic Oval on February 9, 2010 in Vancouver, Canada
International Olympic Committee extends doping sanctions against Russia
 Jessica Ennis-Hill of Great Britain reacts after competing in the Women's Heptathlon High Jump during day one of the 15th IAAF World Athletics Championships Beijing 2015 at Beijing National Stadium on August 22, 2015
Jessica Ennis-Hill "so happy" to be awarded 2011 World heptathlon gold medal
 A general view of the IOC Anti-Doping Laboratory based at the Richmond Olympic Oval on February 9, 2010 in Vancouver, Canada
Twelve London 2012 athletes disqualified after retests
Russian hackers leak US athletes' filesPutin announces plans for own ParalympicsBeijing 2008 weightlifters fail doping retestsRussia lose appeal against Paralympics banAnna Vyakhireva: 'Win means everything'
Andrey Arshavin: 'Everyone dopes in sport'Result: Simone Biles wins third Olympic goldRussian long jumper banned from OlympicsResult: Team GB's Tutton misses out as Kaneto takes goldResult: Biles wins gold for USA in Rio
> Russian Federation Homepage