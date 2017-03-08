WADA chief questions speed of Russia doping reforms

A general view of the IOC Anti-Doping Laboratory based at the Richmond Olympic Oval on February 9, 2010 in Vancouver, Canada
The Russian Federation must act quicker to solve the country's doping endemic, according to World Anti-Doping Agency director general Olivier Niggli.
Last Updated: Wednesday, March 8, 2017 at 21:57 UK

World Anti-Doping Agency director general Olivier Niggli has warned the Russian Federation to speed up their anti-doping reforms if they are to compete at the 2018 Winter Olympics.

A report complied by Richard McLaren last year found that more than 1,000 Russian athletes had benefited from the use of state-sponsored doping between 2011 and 2015.

Russia's athletics chiefs have since vowed to improve the country's record when it comes to doping, but Niggli has questioned the speed of the process.

"It's not happening at the speed I would have liked to see but it is happening," he told BBC Sport. "We are working with them to see if things can be put into place and a credible system be reinstated in Russia in the coming months [ahead of the Winter Olympics].

"We will see where they are when we get closer to the Games. They still have a number of months to do the right thing. The ball is in their camp, they know what they have to do."

Russia have been banned from numerous international competitions while the doping reforms are carried out, but the International Olympics Committee opted against enforcing a total ban on athletes.

