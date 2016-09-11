Mo Farah becomes the first male competitor to win the Great North Run three times in a row, with his time of just over one hour enough to see off Dathan Ritzenhein.

Mo Farah has become the first man to win the Great North Run three times in a row after coming out on top in 2016's instalment of the event.

The four-time Olympic gold medallist, who added to his impressive Games tally last month, was back in action for the first time since competing in Rio de Janeiro.

Farah was able to put some distance between himself and American Dathan Ritzenhein in the final mile of the world's biggest half marathon, which involved around 41,000 runners from 178 nations.

Ritzenhein, a former 5,000m record holder, tried his best to push the British athlete all the way but Farah pulled away to finish in a time of one hour and four seconds - slower than his previous two triumphs.

Third place went to Belgium's Emmanuel Bett, while victory in the women's race was secured by Vivian Cheruiyot and Scotland's Mark Telford prevailed in the men's wheelchair event.

Farah intends to compete at Tokyo 2020 in the men's marathon - his final event on the Olympic stage.