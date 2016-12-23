Vladimir Mokhnev, the former athletics coach of Russian whistleblower Yuliya Stepanova, is banned for 10 years by the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

The former coach of Russian whistleblower Yuliya Stepanova has been handed a 10-year ban from athletics.

Vladimir Mokhnev was found to have violated the IAAF rules relating to possession, trafficking and administration of banned substances and/or methods by the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

The Russian will now be ineligible to take part in the sport until December 23, 2026.

Athlete Anastasiya Bazdyreva has also been handed a two-year ban having violated IAAF rules which concern use or attempted use by an athlete of a prohibited substance or a prohibited method.

Bazdyreva's ban has been backdated to start on August 24, 2015, while all of her results from April 23, 2014 to the beginning of her ban have been annulled and any prizes, medals and money earned between that period has been forfeited.

Stepanova gathered evidence while undercover to help expose Russia's state-sponsored doping, which saw a number of their athletes banned from the Rio Olympics earlier this year.