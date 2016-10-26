Nine Beijing medallists are among the latest athletes to fail drug retests.

Six medallists from the Beijing 2008 Summer Olympics have been stripped of their titles after failing drug retests.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has also confirmed that three other athletes were disqualified after banned substances were detected in their stored samples, which are kept for a decade.

Kazakh freestyle wrestler Taimuraz Tigiyev, Belorussian weightlifter Nastassia Novikava, and Finnish gymnast Ekaterina Volkova were among the athletes stripped of their Beijing medals, reports Reuters.

Uzbekistani Soslan Tigiev, Ukraine weightlifter Olha Korobka, and Belarus weightlifter Andrei Rybakou rounded off the list of those whose titles were revoked.

Meanwhile, Spanish hurdler Josephine Nnkiruka Onyia, Cuban long jumper Wilfredo Martinez and Azeri weightlifter Sardar Hasanov were also found guilty of doping and retrospectively disqualified.