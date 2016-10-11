Russian hammer thrower Tatyana Lysenko is stripped of her London 2012 gold medal following a positive drug test.

Russian hammer thrower Tatyana Lysenko has been stripped of the gold medal she won at the London 2012 Olympics following a positive drugs retest.

The double world champion, who was already serving a doping ban imposed by athletics' governing body the IAAF, now faces a lifetime ban from the sport.

"Re-analysis resulted in a positive test for the prohibited substance turinabol," a statement from the International Olympic Committee reads.

Lysenko has now tested positive for drugs three times during her 15-year career, missing the 2007 World Championships and 2008 Olympic Games through suspension.

London 2012 silver medallist Anita Wlodarczyk of Poland is expected to be promoted to gold as a result of the Russian's latest offence.