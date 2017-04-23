Kenya's Mary Keitany wins London Marathon

Kenya's Mary Keitany wins the women's-only London Marathon with a time of two hours, 17 minutes and one second.

Kenya's Mary Keitany has broken Paula Radcliffe's women's-only world record to triumph at the London Marathon with a time of two hours, 17 minutes and one second.

Keitany's victory came courtesy of the second-fastest time in history, with the 35-year-old finishing ahead of Ethiopian Tirunesh Dibaba, who ended the race 55 seconds behind the leader.

The winning time was 41 seconds quicker than Radcliffe managed during the same event in 2005, although the British Olympian still holds the women's world record of 2:15:25, where she raced against both men and women.

Britain's Alyson Dixon finished down in 12th position with a time of 2:29:06, but Jo Pavey was forced to retire 17 miles into the famous race.

As many as 50,000 runners are expected to take to the streets of the English capital for the 37th London Marathon.