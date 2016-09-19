A spokesperson for Mo Farah says that the British athlete has 'nothing to hide' after his medical files were released by hacking group Fancy Bears.

Last week, the medical files of Chris Froome and Sir Bradley Wiggins featured in the first part of information made public by the hackers, and that continued on Monday as Farah featured among more British athletes to have their records made accessible.

It was revealed that Farah has twice taken TUEs - which enable an athlete to legally take a banned substance for medical purposes - but having already spoken about the revelations in 2015, Farah is said to be unconcerned with today's developments.

In a statement, a spokesperson said: "He doesn't have a problem with this information being released - as evidenced by the fact that he voluntarily shared his blood data with the Sunday Times last year.

"Mo's medical care is overseen at all times by British Athletics and over the course of his long career he has only ever had two TUEs."

Helen Glover, Justin Rose and Rafael Nadal were also among the 26 individuals involved on Monday.