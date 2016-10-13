Jessica Ennis-Hill's coach Toni Minichello pays tribute to retired star

Jessica Ennis-Hill of Great Britain reacts after competing in the Women's Heptathlon High Jump during day one of the 15th IAAF World Athletics Championships Beijing 2015 at Beijing National Stadium on August 22, 2015
Jessica Ennis-Hill's coach Toni Minichello pays tribute to the former Olympic champion following her retirement announcement.
Last Updated: Friday, October 14, 2016 at 08:34 UK

Jessica Ennis-Hill's coach Toni Minichello has paid tribute to the former Olympic champion after the heptathlon star announced her retirement.

The 30-year-old has stepped away from the sport after clinching a silver medal at the Rio de Janeiro Olympics in the summer.

In her career, the Sheffield-born athlete has won five major gold medals, including two world titles and an Olympic crown, which she won at London 2012.

Minichello, who has been coaching Ennis-Hill since she was 12 years old, has given his thoughts on the star's retirement.

"We've known for a long time this day was coming," BBC Sport quotes Minichello as saying. "Many sports people hold on too long. Jess has managed to avoid walking out of the stadium after failing a qualifying round. She's walking out of the stadium by stepping off the podium. She's one of our sporting greats. It seems fitting this way.

"She's humble, she grafts, she pushes herself hard and she never gives up. She's funny. Despite all the fame and money she's never forgotten where she's come from - most of her friends she's had from school days. There's a competitive streak too. And it's driven by not wanting to let anyone down, including herself."

Ennis-Hill also has three silver medals from major competitions.

Jessica Ennis-Hill of Great Britain celebrates after winning the Women's Heptathlon 800 metres and the overall Heptathlon gold during day two of the 15th IAAF World Athletics Championships Beijing 2015 at Beijing National Stadium on August 23, 2015
