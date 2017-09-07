The Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport reportedly choose Birmingham - instead of Liverpool - as its preferred bid to host the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Birmingham has reportedly been chosen as England's representative in the bidding to stage the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

The South African city of Durban had initially been selected to host the event in five years time, but their offer was scrapped over doubts over their capabilities to stage the Games to the required standard.

That led to both Birmingham and Liverpool emerging as candidates to step in and according to BBC Sport, the West Midlands location has emerged as the preferred bid.

A proposal has been made for the Alexander Stadium - which stages the British trials on a yearly basis - to have its capacity increased, while the city would be able to provide four indoor arenas to host many of the other events.

Malaysian city Kuala Lumpar has been tipped to emerge as Birmingham's biggest competition, should a bid be made official in the coming weeks.