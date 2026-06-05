Preview: Preview: Exeter Chiefs vs Saracens - prediction, team news, lineups

By Freddie Cotton | 05 Jun 2026 16:01

Exeter Chiefs welcome Saracens to Sandy Park this Saturday for the final gameweek of this year's regular Premiership Rugby season.

The Chiefs clinched an emphatic 35-26 victory against Leicester Tigers last weekend, while Sarries beat Harlequins 26-12 at the StoneX Stadium.

Match preview

Following a patchy run of form, Exeter returned to winning ways on Sunday with a pulsating late victory against high-flying playoff rivals Leicester.

Leading by 11 points with 25 minutes remaining, Rob Baxter’s men were pegged back by two Tigers tries, however a late Andrea Zambonin score gave the Chiefs maximum points in Leicestershire.

By leaving no scraps for their hosts, Exeter now sit only two points behind Geoff Parling’s men, giving them the chance to leapfrog last weekend’s opponents when they face fierce rivals Saracens on Saturday.

Winning each of their previous two matches against Sarries, the Chiefs will certainly be confident that they can build further momentum this weekend and do the league double over the north London side for the first time since the 2017-18 campaign.

© Imago / PPAUK

After looking down and out of the playoff fight a matter of weeks ago, Saracens have catapulted themselves back into contention ahead of the final weekend with an outstanding run of form.

Mark McCall’s men suffered back-to-back defeats against Bath and Northampton Saints in March, but have since won five consecutive matches to keep their hopes of winning silverware alive.

Although they have a superior points difference to both Exeter and Leicester above them, Sarries are required to win on Saturday if they are to leapfrog either in the table and book their place in the final four.

With McCall stepping down from his post at the end of the season, the team will undoubtedly be looking to extend their relationship with the Irishman a little longer and give the 58-year-old the send off he deserves after 17 excellent years of service.

Exeter Chiefs Premiership form:

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Saracens competition form:

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Team News

© Imago / PPAUK

The Chiefs have made just one change to their pack as Greg Fisilau misses out through injury and is replaced by Christ Tshiunza as Ethan Roots moves to the back-row.

Baxter will also miss the services of electric winger Immanuel Feyi-Waboso due to injury on Saturday afternoon and has turned to Paul Brown-Bampoe as his replacement.

Sarries also have a singular difference amongst their forwards, as Theo McFarland replaces Nick Isiekwe in the starting lineup.

There is no place for either Owen Farrell or Noah Caluori from the start too, with Fergus Burke and Rotimi Segun given the nod.

Exeter Chiefs starting lineup:

15 Woodburn, 14 Brown-Bampoe, 13 Slade, 12 Ikitau, 11 Ridl, 10 Skinner, 9 Varney; 1 Sio, 2 Norey, 3 Iosefa-Scott, 4 Jenkins, 5 Zambonin, 6 Hooper, 7 Tshiunza, 8 Roots

Replacements:

16 Dweba, 17 Burger, 18 Tchumbadze, 19 Tuima, 20 James, 21 Cairns, 22 Wimbush, 23 Hammersley

Saracens starting lineup:

15 Malins, 14 Elliott, 13 Tompkins, 12 Hartley, 11 Segun, 10 Burke, 9 Bracken; 1 Mawi, 2 George, 3 Street, 4 Itoje, 5 Tizard, 6 McFarland, 7 Earl, 8 Willis

Replacements:

16 Dan, 17 Carre, 18 Riccioni, 19 Isiekwe, 20 Michelow, 21 van Zyl, 22 Farrell, 23 Caluori

We say: Exeter Chiefs 30-26 Saracens

In what is undoubtedly the division's feature match this weekend, we expect the contest at Sandy Park to be closely fought as both sides scrap for that coveted top four finish.

Unfortunately for Sarries, we see this tussle heading the way of the Chiefs, as McCall bows out after almost two decades at the club with a whimper.

>Click here to read the full previews of every Premiership Rugby game this weekend