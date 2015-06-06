Eddie the Eagle film '90% made up'

Eddie 'the Eagle' Edwards warns that a film about his 1988 Calgary Winter Olympics heroics will only be '10 to 15% accurate'.

Britain's most famous ski jumper, Eddie 'the Eagle' Edwards, has warned that a film about his life is '90% false'.

Edwards, whose real name is Michael, shot to fame at the 1988 Calgary Winter Olympics despite finishing last in the 70m and 90m jumps.

Edwards said: "I've been warned only 10 to 15% of it is based on my life.

"I've not really seen the script so I don't know what they've picked out of the things that happened in my life and what is made up.

"I'm kind of anxious,what exactly have they put in about my life and how have they portrayed me."

The Olympian was working as a plasterer when he qualified after self-funding everything himself.

"I had no money, no training facilities, no snow, no ski jumps, no trainer but I still managed to ski jump for my country," he said. "Getting there was my gold medal."

The film is due for release next year, with Taron Egerton playing Eddie and Hugh Jackman as his mentor.