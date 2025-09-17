The secrets of the future EuroLeague champions

The 2025-26 EuroLeague season is just around the corner, and this year comes with an extra number of teams and fixtures that will push squads to their limits. With rosters now largely set, many are asking who the favourites are to lift the European crown. While several clear contenders exist, the cards are far from being fully laid out.



Kalimera ?? Euroleague Basketball is proud to announce that the 2026 EuroLeague Final Four will take place in Athens! #EuroLeague #FinalFour #Athens pic.twitter.com/9pQSVuGb1C

— EuroLeague (@EuroLeague) September 10, 2025

Genuine rotation depth

One of the most debated topics over the summer among EuroLeague sides has been squad depth. Having numerous players in a league increasingly defined by physicality, pace, and the sheer number of games seems a safer bet. Successful cases, like Unicaja, show that a long-format season can work when the entire roster is actively involved. Every team wants to reach Athens, and rotation depth might be the key.

Panathinaikos: quality and quantity

Calling Panathinaikos a title contender will not surprise many. The quality of their squad has long been beyond question, but the extensive roster they have built has further increased their chances of reclaiming the title they lost to Fenerbahce last season. Their squad currently includes 16 players. Besides having all positions covered, they have repeat pieces like Juancho and Osman, or TJ Shorts and Nunn.



Our final roster for the 2025/26 season is set! ?☘️ Can you feel what’s coming? ? Only 21 days are left till the Opening Night against @FCBBasketball (30/09, 21:15) to watch them live in action! Secure your seat now! ? ? Link: https://t.co/iep0gLEnzq#WeTheGreens… pic.twitter.com/jtyuUeZ6Vi

— Panathinaikos BC (@Paobcgr) September 9, 2025

Real Madrid Baloncesto raises the dtakes

Real Madrid Baloncesto is another team that went all-in this summer. The Spanish giants are coming off a lean year. Moves like Rathan-Mayes and minutes for young prospects such as Hugo or Ndiaye have been replaced with more established players.

Madrid currently have a 15-player roster: Campazzo, Maledon and Feliz at point guard; Kramer, Abalde and Llull at shooting guard; Hezonja, Procida and Deck at small forward; Okeke, Lyles and Almansa at power forward; Tavares, Fernando and Garuba at centre. Another perimeter signing is expected to match Panathinaikos’ 16 players.

A dangerous rookie: Valencia Basket

Pedro Martinez wants a long roster, not only due to EuroLeague demands. His aggressive rebounding, fast-paced transition game, and high tempo require fresh legs. Last season proved this approach, and the same applies this year. Many of his decisions have been made with this philosophy in mind.

A clear example is Luka Bozic. Despite a strong loan season, he did not stay with Valencia Basket due to his usual high minutes and central role elsewhere, which could clash with Martinez’s rotation-heavy system.

Coaches’ role in the 2025-26 EuroLeague

The coaches competing for the title this year have earned their seats in the EuroLeague frame. Some, however, seem destined to compete for a Final Four spot regardless of the roster. Teams featuring coaches like Saras Jasikevicius, Zeljko Obradovic, or Ergin Ataman are almost instant contenders on paper.

Saras Jasikevicius: The ultimate challenge

Zalgiris, Barcelona, and Fenerbahce are well aware of the Lithuanian’s ability to elevate teams. After previous Final Four setbacks, he became champion last season. Repeating EuroLeague glory is a feat for the select few, and Jasikevicius will be aiming high.

One key challenge is replacing star Nigel Hayes-Davis. Rotation at centre will also be tested with Khem Birch, the veteran Melli, untested Armando Bacot, and an injured Jilson Bango. The positives include Biberovic staying, Wilbekin’s recovery, and signings like Jantunen and Brandon Boston.

Ergin Ataman: Hungrier than ever

Ataman’s character is widely known across Europe. Losing the last Final Four and the Greek league final has only fuelled his hunger, compounded by Turkey’s EuroBasket disappointment. Panathinaikos’ roster seems tailored for Ataman’s style, turning EuroLeague and NBA stars into hard-working contributors. His lineup features several guards capable of creating 1-on-1 opportunities, supported by shooters and off-ball specialists—an organically built squad.

Zeljko Obradovic: A return to elite

Obradovic, considered by many the greatest basketball coach ever, has not featured in a Final Four since 2019. Despite some talent in his current roster, it is not enough to push for the highest echelons—though with Zeljko, nothing is ever impossible.

Promising rookies: Italian basketball revolution

Two coaches make their EuroLeague debuts this season: Francesco Tabellini (Paris) and Paolo Galbiati (Baskonia). Both are implementing bold, vertical, fast-paced models. Paris impressed in preseason, defeating Crvena Zvezda by 37 points, while Baskonia started slower but has high expectations.

Experience matters

Among active players with the most EuroLeague games, Sergio Llull tops the list. For Final Four appearances, Kostas Sloukas leads with 13 editions and 25 games. Beyond individual stars, some clubs have opted for collective experience.

Olimpia Milano & Barcelona: A veteran approach

Barcelona has built a veteran-heavy roster, with players like Satoransky, Laprovittola, Punter, Will Clyburn, Shengelia, and Vesely approaching 35 but still contributing heavily. Olimpia Milano similarly relies on experienced EuroLeague players such as Bryant Dunston, Marko Guduric, and Lorenzo Brown, guided by Ettore Messina’s efficient low-possession coaching.



16 punts i 22 de valoració ??? Partidàs, @Da_Thrill21. pic.twitter.com/x9TsiF3wps

— Barça Basket (@FCBbasket) September 13, 2025

AS Monaco & EuroLeague MVPs

AS Monaco maintains a unique identity, often structured around star players. Mike James, the competition’s all-time top scorer, returns alongside Niko Mirotic, both season MVPs. They aim to claim the Final Four and title, supported by Calathes, Theis, Okobo, and company.

Financial powers disrupting the status quo

Two teams, Dubai BC and Hapoel Tel Aviv, are challenging the EuroLeague hierarchy with heavy investment. Both have spent significantly over the past two summers, fielding strong, competitive squads.

Hapoel Tel Aviv and Dubai BC are now considered Final Four contenders. Hapoel reinforced with Vasilije Micic, maintaining Caboclo, Motley, and Madar. Dubai BC brings high-profile names like Musa, Petrusev, and Bertans, alongside intriguing players such as Kamenjas, Kabengele, and Bacon.



Settled in Dubai ??? Next stop: The court pic.twitter.com/8f9G3kOTGR

— Dubai Basketball (@dubaibasket) September 2, 2025

Potential EuroLeague breakouts: under-the-radar players

The league is filled with big names, but several lesser-known players have high ceilings. Examples include Chuma Okeke, Niang, and Saban Lee.

Raw talents 2025-26:



Bryce Dessert, Anadolu Efes



Brandon Boston, Fenerbahce



Saliou Niang, Virtus Bologna



Saban Lee, Olympiacos



Tai Odiase, Hapoel Tel Aviv



Chuma Okeke, Real Madrid



Mfiondu Kabengele, Dubai BC



Hamidou Diallo, Baskonia



NBA influence continues in EuroLeague

Top 5 EuroLeague players last season with most NBA games: Ibaka, Belinelli, Fournier, Osman, Stanley Johnson. This summer saw the arrival of NBA names like Richaun Holmes, Brandon Boston, Shake Milton, reshaping rankings.

Players with Most NBA Games in EuroLeague 2025-26:



Trey Lyles, 662 games, Real Madrid



Richaun Holmes, 489 games, Panathinaikos



Shake Milton, 359 games, Partizan Mozzart Bet



Chuma Okeke, 198 games, Real Madrid



Brandon Boston Jr., 147 games, Fenerbahce Beko



Vlatko Cancar, 143 games, Olimpia Milano



Kai Jones, 107 games, Anadolu Efes



Current EuroLeague Players with Most NBA Games:



Evan Fournier, 704 games, Olympiacos



Trey Lyles, 662 games, Real Madrid



Richaun Holmes, 489 games, Panathinaikos



Cedi Osman, 476 games, Anadolu Efes



Tomas Satoransky, 388 games, Barcelona



This article was originally published on Solobasket