Lewis-Francis targets double Olympic appearance

British sprinter Mark Lewis-Francis reveals that he will make a bid to represent his country in the bobsleigh at the 2018 Winter Olympics.

Mark Lewis-Francis has revealed that he hoped to represent Great Britain at both the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro and the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang two years later.

The Birmingham athlete will bid to qualify for the sprint events in Brazil next year, but he sees his future in bobsleigh and has already linked up with the squad to begin training for the event.

The 33-year-old told BBC Sport: "Some of my greatest moments have come in team events, like the 4x100m relay in Athens, so bobsleigh plays to my strengths.

"I watched the last Winter Olympics on the TV and was very intrigued, but I've found it's not as easy as it looks and I have so much respect for the guys here.

"[GB] already have a good team and I'm a big lad, I'm strong, I still have a little bit of fast-twitch fibre left too so perhaps with a bit of MLF speed in there we can finish a bit better than fifth."

Former Olympians Jason Gardener and Craig Pickering are two of a number of British athletes to make the switch to bobsleigh after life on the track.