Spreadex sign up offer: Bet £10, get £60 new customer bonus 2025

The Spreadex sign up offer 2025 is one of the more unique promotions in the UK betting space, blending fixed odds with spread betting. In this article, we’ll explain what you get, how to claim it, and how it compares to other major bookies.

Spreadex sign up offer in 2025

Bookmaker Promo Code Bonus Sign up Spreadex None Required £60 in free bets after £10 bet Claim Offer

Note: A promo code is not required, but you must opt into the offer during registration.

What is the Spreadex sign up offer and why use it?

For new customers in 2025, the Spreadex welcome offer is: Bet £10 and get £60 in free bets.

This includes:

3 x £10 free fixed odds bets

3 x £5 Total Goals football spread bets

3 x £5 Winning Favourites spread bets

1 x £1 Race Index spread bet

It’s a unique mix of fixed odds and spread betting incentives, making it ideal for users looking to explore both sides of the platform. Few UK bookmakers offer this level of variety in a single promotion, which gives the Spreadex sports sign up offer standout value.

How to activate the Spreadex sign up offer

Activating the Spreadex welcome offer involves a few simple steps. The process is smooth on both desktop and mobile, and the offer can be claimed via the Spreadex app or website.

Step 1: Reveal and follow the promotion link

Click the sign-up link on this page to be redirected to Spreadex. You’ll land on a dedicated Spreadex sign up offer page where the details are clearly explained.

Step 2: Start your registration with Spreadex

Click “Join Now” and begin filling in your details — name, address, email, phone number, and date of birth.

Accept the terms and conditions

Choose whether to receive marketing messages

Opt into the bonus you want (either £40 in bonuses or £300 cashback)

Step 3: Make a qualifying deposit

Deposit at least £10 to qualify for the bonus. Funds are credited instantly.

Accepted payment methods include but are not limited to:

Debit Cards (Visa, Mastercard)

Bank Transfer

No e-wallets like PayPal or Skrill accepted

⚠️ Using certain payment methods like e-wallets may exclude you from the bonus. Use a debit card to be safe.

Step 4: Place your qualifying bet

To unlock the Spreadex sports sign up offer, place a £10 fixed odds single or £10 each-way bet at minimum odds of 1/2 (1.50). Once this is settled, you’ll automatically receive your bonus.

Step 5: Check for bonus confirmation

After placing your qualifying bet, you’ll be notified via:

On-screen confirmation

Email confirmation

Message in your Spreadex inbox

You can also view active bonuses under “My Account” → “Promotions.”

How do spread betting bonuses work and where to use them?

The spread betting tokens are where Spreadex differs. These are not fixed-value bets. Instead, profits and losses depend on how accurate your prediction is. Examples include:

Total Goals: Buy at 2.8 goals — if the match ends 3–2 (5 goals), you profit (5 – 2.8) x £5.

Buy at 2.8 goals — if the match ends 3–2 (5 goals), you profit (5 – 2.8) x £5. Winning Favourites: Buy at 3 — if four favourites win, you profit £5; if only one wins, you'd normally lose £10, but promo losses are capped.

Buy at 3 — if four favourites win, you profit £5; if only one wins, you'd normally lose £10, but promo losses are capped. Race Index: Points are awarded based on finishing position in a horse race (25 for 1st, 10 for 2nd, 5 for 3rd). You profit or lose depending on how the actual total compares to the quoted line.

Spreadex limits downside risk on these tokens, making them a controlled introduction to spread betting.

Spreadex deposit and withdrawal methods: Limits, processing times, and fees

Spreadex offers a streamlined selection of payment options for UK customers, focusing on simplicity and security. While the range is limited compared to some competitors, the available methods are efficient and user-friendly.

How to deposit on spreadex: Payment options, limits & speed

Deposits at Spreadex are typically processed instantly, allowing you to start betting without delay. The minimum deposit amount is £10 across all methods, and there are no fees charged by Spreadex for depositing funds.

Method Min Deposit Processing Time Notes 💳 Visa Debit £10 Instant Most commonly used method Mastercard Debit £10 Instant Widely accepted Apple Pay £10 Instant Convenient for iOS users Google Pay £10 Instant Convenient for Android users 🏦 Easy Bank Transfer £10 1–2 business days Suitable for larger transactions Direct Debit £10 1–2 business days Requires setup; used for recurring payments Cheque £10 1–2 business days Less common; requires mailing a cheque

Note: Credit card deposits are not permitted in the UK for gambling purposes, in compliance with UK Gambling Commission regulations.

How to withdraw from Spreadex: methods, minimums & payout times

Withdrawals from Spreadex are processed using the same method as your deposit, adhering to a closed-loop policy to enhance security. The minimum withdrawal amount is £1, and Spreadex does not charge any withdrawal fees.

Method Min Withdrawal Processing Time Notes Visa Debit £1 2–5 business days Standard processing time Mastercard Debit £1 2–5 business days Standard processing time Apple Pay £1 2–5 business days Convenient for iOS users Google Pay £1 2–5 business days Convenient for Android users Easy Bank Transfer £1 1–2 business days Faster processing for larger amounts Direct Debit £1 1–2 business days Requires prior setup Cheque £1 1–2 business days Less common; subject to postal delays

Note: Withdrawal times may vary depending on your bank's processing times and the completion of any necessary identity verification checks.

Other Spreadex sign up offers available

Spreadex also offers promotions in other verticals:

Product Bonus Details Offer ⚽ Sports £40 in bonuses Fixed odds + spread betting CLAIM OFFER 📊 Spread Betting £300 cashback On losses in first 28 days CLAIM OFFER 🎰 Casino £10 casino bonus Part of main sports welcome bonus CLAIM OFFER

2nd sports offer: Bet £10, get £40 free bets (event-specific)

Spreadex also offers a Bet £10, Get £40 promotion, typically aligned with specific events or sports, such as the Cheltenham Festival or Premier League matches. This offer includes:​

2 x £10 free fixed odds bets

2 x £5 Total Goals football spread bets

2 x £5 Winning Favourites horse racing spread bets​

This promotion is often time-limited and may be available during particular sporting events.

Casino offer

The casino portion of the bonus is currently embedded within the main sports offer but may also be available as a separate promotion, depending on availability. As of April 30, 2025, Spreadex offers a £10 casino bonus with a 40x wagering requirement, meaning you must wager £400 before any winnings can be withdrawn.

The casino platform is web-based with no dedicated app, but it includes a streamlined selection of games from providers like NetEnt and IGT. Available titles include:

🎰 Starburst – A low-volatility slot ideal for clearing wagering.

– A low-volatility slot ideal for clearing wagering. 🗿 Gonzo’s Quest – A cascading reels slot with high payout potential.

– A cascading reels slot with high payout potential. 👑 Cleopatra – A classic 20-line slot with a high RTP.

– A classic 20-line slot with a high RTP. 🃏 Blackjack – Traditional and multi-hand variations.

– Traditional and multi-hand variations. 🎯 European Roulette – With standard inside/outside bets.

Although the game library is smaller than that of industry giants, the essentials are there, and games load quickly on desktop and mobile. The bonus offer currently does not include live casino options.

Promotions for existing users

Daily Price Boosts on Major Sports Events

Spreadex offers regular price boosts on popular football, tennis, and racing markets. These are typically available for high-profile matches like Premier League fixtures or Grand Slam events. Boosted odds are applied automatically, with no opt-in required, but you must place the bet at the newly enhanced odds — standard cash out does not apply.

Refer-a-Friend Bonus

Existing users can earn £100 in bonuses for each friend they refer who signs up, deposits, and places qualifying bets. The bonus is split across sports and spread betting and is awarded once your friend meets all eligibility requirements. There’s no cap on the number of referrals, but Spreadex may apply verification checks to prevent abuse.

Spread Betting Loyalty Program

Spreadex runs a points-based loyalty scheme for active spread bettors. Users accumulate points based on their activity volume and can redeem them for cash rebates or gifts. Point accumulation only applies to qualifying spread bets — fixed odds bets are excluded. Redemption thresholds vary depending on your activity level.

Free Bet Clubs (Invite Only)

Some users are invited to participate in Spreadex’s Free Bet Club, where weekly wagering on selected markets can unlock free bets. Entry is by invitation and often based on account activity. Qualifying criteria typically include placing a minimum of £25 in fixed odds bets each week at specified minimum odds.

Spreadex sign up offer vs. competitors

Bookmaker Offer Details Min Deposit Min Odds Bonus % Spreadex Bet £10, get £60 in free bets £10 1/2 600% Bet365 Bet £10 get £30 in Free Bets £10 1.20 300% William Hill Bet £10 get £30 in Free Bets £10 1.50 300% Unibet £40 money-back + £10 casino £10 1.40 400% Betfred Bet £10 get £40 in Free Bets £10 1.50 400%

Verdict: Spreadex’s new customer offer leads in total bonus value for a low qualifying stake. While the spread betting portion may not appeal to every user, the fixed odds free bets alone exceed what most competitors currently offer.

Sports betting experience on Spreadex

Spreadex offers a dual betting platform: traditional fixed odds and financial-style spread betting. During testing, I found the interface responsive on both desktop and mobile, with clearly segmented menus for each format.

For fixed odds, Spreadex covers all major UK and international sports. Football coverage includes the Premier League, Champions League, EFL, La Liga, Serie A, Bundesliga, and international qualifiers. Match markets typically offer 100+ options, including full-time result, over/under, both teams to score, player to score, and corner bets.

Spread betting markets go beyond standard lines. For example:

Total Goal Minutes (e.g., buy at 125, sell at 115)

(e.g., buy at 125, sell at 115) Bookings Index (yellow/red card points per team)

(yellow/red card points per team) Shirt Numbers (combined shirt numbers of goalscorers)

(combined shirt numbers of goalscorers) Multi-Match Spread Bets, such as “Total Goals across all 3pm fixtures”

Other sports covered include:

🎾 Tennis: All ATP and WTA tournaments, including Grand Slams like Wimbledon, with options for match winner, set betting, and total games (fixed and spread).

All ATP and WTA tournaments, including Grand Slams like Wimbledon, with options for match winner, set betting, and total games (fixed and spread). 🏏 Cricket: Test matches, ODIs, and T20s, including The Ashes and IPL. Spread markets include runs per over and player performance indexes.

Test matches, ODIs, and T20s, including The Ashes and IPL. Spread markets include runs per over and player performance indexes. 🏈 US Sports: Full-season betting on NFL, NBA, and MLB, with spread options like total points, quarterback passing yards, and player indexes.

Full-season betting on NFL, NBA, and MLB, with spread options like total points, quarterback passing yards, and player indexes. 🏎️ Racing: Daily UK & Irish horse racing with fixed odds and racing spread bets (e.g., Winning Favourites and Race Index). Golf, Rugby, Formula 1, Cycling, Politics, and Financials are also available.

Live in-play betting is available for most sports, with real-time price updates. Live streaming is limited to select horse racing and greyhound events, and not currently offered for major football or tennis matches.

Navigation is clear, though new users may need a short learning curve to distinguish between the fixed odds and spread betting tabs. Odds are competitive, and unique markets not found on other UK bookmakers make Spreadex a strong option for more experienced bettors.

Why choose Spreadex? App, user reviews, features

Unique product: Combination of spread and fixed odds betting

Combination of spread and fixed odds betting App: Available on iOS and Android, fully functional

Available on iOS and Android, fully functional User reviews: 4.4 stars on Trustpilot

4.4 stars on Trustpilot Features: Live betting, custom bet builders, excellent odds on niche markets

Spreadex's reputation and trustworthiness

Founded in 1999 , regulated by the UK Gambling Commission

, regulated by the Over 25 years of operation in the UK

in the UK Licensed, secure, and well-established

No major scandals or breaches reported

Customer service information

📧 Email: info@spreadex.com

info@spreadex.com 📞 Phone: 01727 895 000

01727 895 000 💬 Live chat: Available on site during business hours

Available on site during business hours 🐦 Twitter: @SpreadexSport

Customer service responded within 2 minutes via live chat and were helpful in confirming promo eligibility.

Final thoughts: reviewing the Spreadex sign up offer

The Spreadex sign up offer in 2025 — £60 in free bets for a £10 stake — delivers excellent value, particularly for punters interested in both traditional betting and spread markets. In my view, the fixed odds bonus alone is strong enough to make signing up worthwhile. If Spreadex improved its casino section and introduced more mainstream banking options, it could seriously challenge the top-tier UK sportsbooks.

FAQs: Spreadex sign up offer

Is Spreadex legal in the UK? Yes, it's fully licensed and regulated by the UK Gambling Commission. Can I cash out my free bets? No, free bets themselves can't be withdrawn, but winnings from them can be (subject to terms). Do I need a promo code? No promo code is required in 2025. Just opt into your desired offer during registration. Is the cashback real money? Yes, the cashback for spread betting is returned as withdrawable funds. How long does it take for Spreadex to pay out? Spreadex offers card withdrawals that can be processed within 2 hours of approval. However, if your card issuer doesn’t support this method, the funds will arrive within the standard 2–5 days.