Royal Ascot free bets: Get £50 with today’s Betvictor offer

Claim your Betvictor welcome bonus for the 2025 edition of the Royal Ascot Festival, and don't forget to use the great £50 free bet offer, available during the event!

This year, the Royal Ascot Festival runs from Tuesday 17 to Saturday 21 June 2025.

Betvictor Special Offer Sign up offer £50 in free bets ✓

📝

Terms & Conditions 18+ New customers only. Opt in & Bet £10+ on Royal Ascot (odds 2.00+) by 18:10 UK Time on 21.06.25. No cashout. Get £50 in Horse Racing Free bets. Free bets expire in 3 days. T&Cs apply, see below. GambleAware.org | Please gamble responsibly

Claim £50 in free bets now →



Interest is building for the Ladies Day of the Royal Ascot Festival, and many of you will want to place your bets on the Ribblesdale Stakes.

This prestigious Fillies' Group 2 contest has become a highlight of the racing calendar, with its challenging 1m 3f 211y distance testing both speed and stamina on what's expected to be Turf ground. But that won't deter the jockeys, who will be doing their utmost to win a share of the £245,925 at stake!

Before I give you more details about the Ribblesdale Stakes, let's take a look at how to get your £50 from the welcome bonus at Betvictor.

How to get free bets with Betvictor during Royal Ascot?

Making the most of the Betvictor welcome offer for the Ribblesdale Stakes is straightforward.

Betvictor Royal Ascot Offer Details Sign up offer £50 in free bets Promo Code NOCODE Bonus Amount £50 Minimum Deposit £10 Last validity check 18/06/2025

18+ New customers only. Opt in & Bet £10+ on Royal Ascot (odds 2.00+) by 18:10 UK Time on 21.06.25. No cashout. Get £50 in Horse Racing Free bets. Free bets expire in 3 days. T&Cs apply, see below. GambleAware.org | Please gamble responsibly

To trigger the bonus, you must be a new customer and deposit £10. Check out the terms and conditions below to ensure you know what you’re signing up for and how to get your bonus.

Steps to claim your bonus

Follow these steps to maximize your betting experience:

Go to the Betvictor website thanks to one of the links available in this article

You don't need any Betvictor promo code if you use our link

if you use our link Make a first deposit of at least £10 to qualify for the Royal Ascot offer

to qualify for the Royal Ascot offer Place your qualifying bet according to the offer terms on the Ribblesdale Stakes for example

Receive your £50 bonus after your qualifying bet is settled

This process allows you to leverage the generous Betvictor welcome offer while putting your race analysis to work. The £50 in bonuses promotion provides excellent value, particularly for a horse race like the Ribblesdale Stakes where informed betting can lead to significant returns.

Race Details: What makes the Ribblesdale Stakes special?

Since its inception, the Ribblesdale Stakes has attracted top talent from across the racing world.

Last year's thrilling victory by ‘Port Fairy‘ under jockey Ryan Moore demonstrated why this race captures the imagination of horse racing fans. The A P O’Brien-trained runner showcased the perfect blend of courage and class that this race demands.

Keys information of the race

Race Information Details Day Day 3 – Ladies Day Date 19/06/2025 Race Time 03:40 pm Distance 1m 3f 211y Classification Turf – Class 1 Horse age requirement 3YO Surface Turf

What makes the Ribblesdale Stakes particularly fascinating is its unique combination of factors.

The 1m 3f 211y trip requires a special kind of horse – one with explosive acceleration and raw speed, capable of maintaining a high tempo throughout without fading in the closing stages. Add to this the challenging Turf conditions typically encountered at Ascot in late June, and you have a true test of a horse's speed and tactical positioning.

The 1 classification ensures only top-quality contenders line up, with approximately horses expected to face the starter this year. Age is another crucial factor, with the 3YO requirement shaping the field – historically, this has favoured experienced horses who have developed both physically and mentally.

Ribblesdale Stakes: Prize money distribution

The Ribblesdale Stakes isn't just prestigious in terms of racing history – it offers substantial financial rewards too. The total prize pool of £245,925 places it among the most valuable races of the festival, reflecting its importance in the racing calendar.

For connections lucky enough to have their horse finish first past the post, a handsome reward of £141,775 awaits – a figure that can transform a racing stable's fortunes and justify the meticulous preparation that goes into preparing a runner for this event.

The prize money distribution highlights the race's significance:

🏆 1st Place: £141,775

£141,775 🥈 2nd Place: £53,750

£53,750 🥉 3rd Place: £26,900

£26,900 4th Place: £13,400

£13,400 5th Place: £6,725

£6,725 6th Place: £3,375

Look at Previous Winners of the Ribblesdale Stakes

By studying past winners, we can uncover valuable patterns and trends that might inform this year's betting strategy. Below, you can find a table with the last winners of the Ribblesdale Stakes.

Horse Name Age Weight Jockey Trainer Port Fairy 3 9-2 Ryan Moore A P O’Brien Warm Heart 3 9-2 Ryan Moore A P O’Brien Magical Lagoon 3 9-2 Shane Foley Mrs John Harrington Loving Dream 3 9-0 Robert Havlin John & Thady Gosden

Last year's champion, ‘Port Fairy‘, displayed extraordinary determination in the closing stages to secure victory for trainer A P O’Brien. Under the expert guidance of Ryan Moore, the 3-year-old (weight: 9-2) horse overcame challenging conditions to cement their place in the race's illustrious history.

Two years ago, it was ‘Warm Heart' who emerged victorious, giving trainer A P O’Brien and jockey Ryan Moore a day to remember. At 3 years old (weight: 9-2) this victory showcased the perfect blend of experience and athletic ability that often defines winners of this prestigious event.

The 2022 renewal saw ‘Magical Lagoon' produce a stunning performance under Shane Foley for trainer Mrs John Harrington. At 3, this horse demonstrated that peak age for this particular challenge tends to be in the 3-3 year range (weight: 9-2).

Going back to 2021, ‘Loving Dream' rode an excellent race with the help of his jockey John & Thady Gosden, much to the delight of trainer John & Thady Gosden and his tactical advice.

The Ribblesdale Stakes Experience

The Ribblesdale Stakes will take place on 19 June 2025 during Day 3 of the Royal Ascot Festival. Post time is scheduled for 3:40 pm, offering a perfect midday highlight for racing fans.

The atmosphere at Ascot on Ladies Day is electric, with the Ribblesdale Stakes representing one of the day's most anticipated contests.

For those attending, expect approximately runners to parade in the ring before the race, creating a spectacular sporting spectacle. The best recorded time for this race stands at – – watch to see if this year's winner can challenge this mark on the day.

Responsible Gambling Reminder

While the excitement and analysis surrounding the Ribblesdale Stakes can enhance your enjoyment of this prestigious event, responsible gambling practices remain essential. Set clear limits on your betting activity, never chase losses, and view betting as entertainment rather than an income source.

If you ever feel your gambling habits becoming problematic, numerous support organisations can help.

Betvictor offers responsible gambling tools including deposit limits and self-exclusion options, while independent organizations provide confidential support and advice.

This betting guide for the Ribblesdale Stakes was last updated on 19 June 2025. All information, including race details and bookmaker offers, is subject to change closer to race day.