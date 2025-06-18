Royal Ascot free bets: Get £40 with today’s Betvictor offer

Interest is building for the Second Day of the Royal Ascot Festival, and many of you will want to place your bets on the Royal Hunt Cup Handicap.

This prestigious Handicap contest has become a highlight of the racing calendar, with its challenging distance testing both speed and stamina on what's expected to be Turf ground. But that won't deter the jockeys, who will be doing their utmost to win a share of the £172,148 at stake!

Race Details: What makes the Royal Hunt Cup Handicap special?

Since its inception, the Royal Hunt Cup Handicap has attracted top talent from across the racing world.

Last year's thrilling victory by ‘Wild Tiger‘ under jockey Oisin Murphy demonstrated why this race captures the imagination of horse racing fans. The Saeed bin Suroor-trained runner showcased the perfect blend of courage and class that this race demands.

Keys information of the race

Race Information Details Day Day 2 – Second Day Date 18/06/2025 Race Time 05:00 pm Distance Classification Turf – Class 2 Horse age requirement 4YO+ Surface Turf Runners last year 20 Best Recorded Time – Worst Recorded Time –

What makes the Royal Hunt Cup Handicap particularly fascinating is its unique combination of factors.

The trip requires a special kind of horse – one with explosive acceleration and raw speed, capable of maintaining a high tempo throughout without fading in the closing stages. Add to this the challenging Turf conditions typically encountered at Ascot in late June, and you have a true test of a horse's speed and tactical positioning.

The 2 classification ensures only top-quality contenders line up, with approximately 20 horses expected to face the starter this year. Age is another crucial factor, with the 4YO+ requirement shaping the field – historically, this has favoured experienced horses who have developed both physically and mentally.

Royal Hunt Cup Handicap: Prize money distribution

The Royal Hunt Cup Handicap isn't just prestigious in terms of racing history – it offers substantial financial rewards too. The total prize pool of £172,148 places it among the most valuable races of the festival, reflecting its importance in the racing calendar.

For connections lucky enough to have their horse finish first past the post, a handsome reward of £90,195 awaits – a figure that can transform a racing stable's fortunes and justify the meticulous preparation that goes into preparing a runner for this event.

The prize money distribution highlights the race's significance:

🏆 1st Place: £90,195

£90,195 🥈 2nd Place: £42,298

£42,298 🥉 3rd Place: £21,158

£21,158 4th Place: £10,570

£10,570 5th Place: £5,285

£5,285 6th Place: £2,642

£2,642 7th Place: £

£ 8th Place: £

£ 9th Place: £

£ 10th Place: £

Look at Previous Winners of the Royal Hunt Cup Handicap

By studying past winners, we can uncover valuable patterns and trends that might inform this year's betting strategy. Below, you can find a table with the last winners of the Royal Hunt Cup Handicap.

Horse Name Age Weight Jockey Trainer Wild Tiger 5 9-0 Oisin Murphy Saeed bin Suroor Jimi Hendrix 4 9-5 Rossa Ryan Ralph Beckett Dark Shift 4 9-1 James McDonald Charles Hills Real World 4 8-6 Marco Ghiani Saeed bin Suroor

Last year's champion, ‘Wild Tiger‘, displayed extraordinary determination in the closing stages to secure victory for trainer Saeed bin Suroor. Under the expert guidance of Oisin Murphy, the 5-year-old (weight: 9-0) horse overcame challenging conditions to cement their place in the race's illustrious history.

Two years ago, it was ‘Jimi Hendrix' who emerged victorious, giving trainer Ralph Beckett and jockey Rossa Ryan a day to remember. At 4 years old (weight: 9-5) this victory showcased the perfect blend of experience and athletic ability that often defines winners of this prestigious event.

The 2022 renewal saw ‘Dark Shift' produce a stunning performance under James McDonald for trainer Charles Hills. At 4, this horse demonstrated that peak age for this particular challenge tends to be in the 5-4 year range (weight: 9-1).

Going back to 2021, ‘Real World' rode an excellent race with the help of his jockey Saeed bin Suroor, much to the delight of trainer Saeed bin Suroor and his tactical advice.

The Royal Hunt Cup Handicap Experience

The Royal Hunt Cup Handicap will take place on 18 June 2025 during Day 2 of the Royal Ascot Festival. Post time is scheduled for 5:00 pm, offering a perfect midday highlight for racing fans.

The atmosphere at Ascot on Second Day is electric, with the Royal Hunt Cup Handicap representing one of the day's most anticipated contests.

For those attending, expect approximately 20 runners to parade in the ring before the race, creating a spectacular sporting spectacle. The best recorded time for this race stands at – – watch to see if this year's winner can challenge this mark on the day.

Responsible Gambling Reminder

While the excitement and analysis surrounding the Royal Hunt Cup Handicap can enhance your enjoyment of this prestigious event, responsible gambling practices remain essential. Set clear limits on your betting activity, never chase losses, and view betting as entertainment rather than an income source.

If you ever feel your gambling habits becoming problematic, numerous support organisations can help.

Betvictor offers responsible gambling tools including deposit limits and self-exclusion options, while independent organizations provide confidential support and advice.

This betting guide for the Royal Hunt Cup Handicap was last updated on 18 June 2025. All information, including race details and bookmaker offers, is subject to change closer to race day.