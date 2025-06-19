Livescore Bet sign up offer for Royal Ascot Ladies Day (Day 3)

Claim your Livescore Bet welcome bonus for the 2025 edition of the Royal Ascot Festival

This year, the Royal Ascot Festival runs from Tuesday 17 to Saturday 21 June 2025.

Interest is building for the Ladies Day of the Royal Ascot Festival, and many of you will want to place your bets on the Norfolk Stakes.

This prestigious Group 2 contest has become a highlight of the racing calendar, with its challenging 5f distance testing both speed and stamina on what's expected to be Turf ground. But that won't deter the jockeys, who will be doing their utmost to win a share of the £147,555 at stake!

Before I give you more details about the Norfolk Stakes, let's take a look at how to get your £30 from the welcome bonus at Livescore Bet.

How to get free bets with Livescore Bet during Royal Ascot?

Making the most of the Livescore Bet welcome offer for the Norfolk Stakes is straightforward.

To trigger the bonus, you must be a new customer and deposit £10.

Steps to claim your bonus

Follow these steps to maximize your betting experience:

This process allows you to leverage the generous Livescore Bet welcome offer while putting your race analysis to work.

Race Details: What makes the Norfolk Stakes special?

Since its inception, the Norfolk Stakes has attracted top talent from across the racing world.

Last year's thrilling victory by ‘Shareholder‘ under jockey James Doyle demonstrated why this race captures the imagination of horse racing fans. The Karl Burke-trained runner showcased the perfect blend of courage and class that this race demands.

Keys information of the race

Race Information Details Day Day 3 – Ladies Day Date 19/06/2025 Race Time 02:30 pm Distance 5f Classification Turf – Class 1 Horse age requirement 2YO Surface Turf Runners last year Best Recorded Time – Worst Recorded Time –

What makes the Norfolk Stakes particularly fascinating is its unique combination of factors.

The 5f trip requires a special kind of horse – one with explosive acceleration and raw speed, capable of maintaining a high tempo throughout without fading in the closing stages. Add to this the challenging Turf conditions typically encountered at Ascot in late June, and you have a true test of a horse's speed and tactical positioning.

The 1 classification ensures only top-quality contenders line up, with approximately horses expected to face the starter this year. Age is another crucial factor, with the 2YO requirement shaping the field – historically, this has favoured experienced horses who have developed both physically and mentally.

Norfolk Stakes: Prize money distribution

The Norfolk Stakes isn't just prestigious in terms of racing history – it offers substantial financial rewards too. The total prize pool of £147,555 places it among the most valuable races of the festival, reflecting its importance in the racing calendar.

For connections lucky enough to have their horse finish first past the post, a handsome reward of £85,065 awaits – a figure that can transform a racing stable's fortunes and justify the meticulous preparation that goes into preparing a runner for this event.

The prize money distribution highlights the race's significance:

🏆 1st Place: £85,065

£85,065 🥈 2nd Place: £32,250

£32,250 🥉 3rd Place: £16,140

£16,140 4th Place: £8,040

£8,040 5th Place: £4,035

£4,035 6th Place: £2,025

Look at Previous Winners of the Norfolk Stakes

By studying past winners, we can uncover valuable patterns and trends that might inform this year's betting strategy. Below, you can find a table with the last winners of the Norfolk Stakes.

Horse Name Age Weight Jockey Trainer Shareholder 2 9-3 James Doyle Karl Burke Valiant Force 2 9-3 Rossa Ryan Adrian Murray The Ridler 2 9-3 Paul Hanagan Richard Fahey Perfect Power 2 9-1 Paul Hanagan Richard Fahey

Last year's champion, ‘Shareholder‘, displayed extraordinary determination in the closing stages to secure victory for trainer Karl Burke. Under the expert guidance of James Doyle, the 2-year-old (weight: 9-3) horse overcame challenging conditions to cement their place in the race's illustrious history.

Two years ago, it was ‘Valiant Force' who emerged victorious, giving trainer Adrian Murray and jockey Rossa Ryan a day to remember. At 2 years old (weight: 9-3) this victory showcased the perfect blend of experience and athletic ability that often defines winners of this prestigious event.

The 2022 renewal saw ‘The Ridler' produce a stunning performance under Paul Hanagan for trainer Richard Fahey. At 2, this horse demonstrated that peak age for this particular challenge tends to be in the 2-2 year range (weight: 9-3).

Going back to 2021, ‘Perfect Power' rode an excellent race with the help of his jockey Richard Fahey, much to the delight of trainer Richard Fahey and his tactical advice.

The Norfolk Stakes Experience

The Norfolk Stakes will take place on 19 June 2025 during Day 3 of the Royal Ascot Festival. Post time is scheduled for 2:30 pm, offering a perfect midday highlight for racing fans.

The atmosphere at Ascot on Ladies Day is electric, with the Norfolk Stakes representing one of the day's most anticipated contests.

For those attending, expect approximately runners to parade in the ring before the race, creating a spectacular sporting spectacle. The best recorded time for this race stands at – – watch to see if this year's winner can challenge this mark on the day.

Responsible Gambling Reminder

While the excitement and analysis surrounding the Norfolk Stakes can enhance your enjoyment of this prestigious event, responsible gambling practices remain essential. Set clear limits on your betting activity, never chase losses, and view betting as entertainment rather than an income source.

If you ever feel your gambling habits becoming problematic, numerous support organisations can help.

Livescore Bet offers responsible gambling tools including deposit limits and self-exclusion options, while independent organizations provide confidential support and advice.

This betting guide for the Norfolk Stakes was last updated on 19 June 2025. All information, including race details and bookmaker offers, is subject to change closer to race day.