Ladbrokes Ascot free bet: Claim £20 for Day 2

This year, the Royal Ascot Festival runs from Tuesday 17 to Saturday 21 June 2025.

Interest is building for the Second Day of the Royal Ascot Festival, and many of you will want to place your bets on the Kensington Palace Stakes.

This prestigious Fillies' Handicap contest has become a highlight of the racing calendar, with its challenging 1m distance testing both speed and stamina on what's expected to be Turf ground. But that won't deter the jockeys, who will be doing their utmost to win a share of the £108,207 at stake!

Race Details: What makes the Kensington Palace Stakes special?

Since its inception, the Kensington Palace Stakes has attracted top talent from across the racing world.

Last year's thrilling victory by ‘Doha‘ under jockey Hector Crouch demonstrated why this race captures the imagination of horse racing fans. The Ralph Beckett-trained runner showcased the perfect blend of courage and class that this race demands.

Keys information of the race

Race Information Details Day Day 2 – Second Day Date 18/06/2025 Race Time 05:35 pm Distance 1m Classification Turf – Class 2 Horse age requirement 4YO Surface Turf Runners last year Best Recorded Time – Worst Recorded Time –

What makes the Kensington Palace Stakes particularly fascinating is its unique combination of factors.

The 1m trip requires a special kind of horse – one with explosive acceleration and raw speed, capable of maintaining a high tempo throughout without fading in the closing stages. Add to this the challenging Turf conditions typically encountered at Ascot in late June, and you have a true test of a horse's speed and tactical positioning.

The 2 classification ensures only top-quality contenders line up, with approximately horses expected to face the starter this year. Age is another crucial factor, with the 4YO requirement shaping the field – historically, this has favoured experienced horses who have developed both physically and mentally.

Kensington Palace Stakes: Prize money distribution

The Kensington Palace Stakes isn't just prestigious in terms of racing history – it offers substantial financial rewards too. The total prize pool of £108,207 places it among the most valuable races of the festival, reflecting its importance in the racing calendar.

For connections lucky enough to have their horse finish first past the post, a handsome reward of £56,694 awaits – a figure that can transform a racing stable's fortunes and justify the meticulous preparation that goes into preparing a runner for this event.

The prize money distribution highlights the race's significance:

🏆 1st Place: £56,694

£56,694 🥈 2nd Place: £26,587

£26,587 🥉 3rd Place: £13,299

£13,299 4th Place: £6,644

£6,644 5th Place: £3,322

£3,322 6th Place: £1,661

Look at Previous Winners of the Kensington Palace Stakes

By studying past winners, we can uncover valuable patterns and trends that might inform this year's betting strategy. Below, you can find a table with the last winners of the Kensington Palace Stakes.

Horse Name Age Weight Jockey Trainer Doha 4 8-11 Hector Crouch Ralph Beckett Villanova Queen 4 9-10 Colin Keane Mrs John Harrington Rising Star 4 9-1 Neil Callan Marco Botti Lola Showgirl 4 8-2 Laura Pearson David Loughnane

Last year's champion, ‘Doha‘, displayed extraordinary determination in the closing stages to secure victory for trainer Ralph Beckett. Under the expert guidance of Hector Crouch, the 4-year-old (weight: 8-11) horse overcame challenging conditions to cement their place in the race's illustrious history.

Two years ago, it was ‘Villanova Queen' who emerged victorious, giving trainer Mrs John Harrington and jockey Colin Keane a day to remember. At 4 years old (weight: 9-10) this victory showcased the perfect blend of experience and athletic ability that often defines winners of this prestigious event.

The 2022 renewal saw ‘Rising Star' produce a stunning performance under Neil Callan for trainer Marco Botti. At 4, this horse demonstrated that peak age for this particular challenge tends to be in the 4-4 year range (weight: 9-1).

Going back to 2021, ‘Lola Showgirl' rode an excellent race with the help of his jockey David Loughnane, much to the delight of trainer David Loughnane and his tactical advice.

The Kensington Palace Stakes Experience

The Kensington Palace Stakes will take place on 18 June 2025 during Day 2 of the Royal Ascot Festival. Post time is scheduled for 5:35 pm, offering a perfect midday highlight for racing fans.

The atmosphere at Ascot on Second Day is electric, with the Kensington Palace Stakes representing one of the day's most anticipated contests.

For those attending, expect approximately runners to parade in the ring before the race, creating a spectacular sporting spectacle. The best recorded time for this race stands at – – watch to see if this year's winner can challenge this mark on the day.

Responsible Gambling Reminder

While the excitement and analysis surrounding the Kensington Palace Stakes can enhance your enjoyment of this prestigious event, responsible gambling practices remain essential. Set clear limits on your betting activity, never chase losses, and view betting as entertainment rather than an income source.

If you ever feel your gambling habits becoming problematic, numerous support organisations can help.

Ladbrokes offers responsible gambling tools including deposit limits and self-exclusion options, while independent organizations provide confidential support and advice.

This betting guide for the Kensington Palace Stakes was last updated on 18 June 2025. All information, including race details and bookmaker offers, is subject to change closer to race day.