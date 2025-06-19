Heart Bingo welcome offer: 300 tickets + 100 free spins (2025)

With the latest Heart Bingo welcome offer, new customers can claim 300 free bingo tickets (worth up to £30) plus 100 free spins. Read on to find out how to claim this sign-up package and other ongoing offers.

Heart Bingo sign up bonus: Deposit & play £10, get 300 free bingo tickets + 100 free spins

The relaunched Heart Bingo has plenty more games beyond bingo, including well over 3,000 slots. New UK players can claim £30 on bingo plus 100 free spins for the slot game Make Me a Millionaire. All you have to do is opt-in to the promo, then deposit and play £10 in any bingo room to qualify.

We love that the Heart Bingo new customer offer makes it easy to get a feel for the best of the platform. You get 300 free bingo tickets, more than double what other UK bingo sites offer. They sweeten the offer with 100 free spins on Make Me a Millionaire. The Blueprint Gaming title is a Jackpot King slot game with a decent 96.12% RTP and a £1 million jackpot. The best part is that these are no-wagering free spins. That means any winnings are paid as cash to your withdrawable balance.

Heart Bingo welcome offers in June 2025

As one of the top bingo sites in the UK, Heart Bingo offers sign-up bonuses for both bingo and casino players. The Heart Bingo welcome offer available to new customers is highlighted in the table below:

Heart Bingo sign-up bonuses Bonus details Key terms Claim offer Heart Bingo welcome bonus Play £10, get 300 free bingo tickets + 100 free spins No wagering on winnings, 7-day expiry CLAIM Bingo welcome offer Play £15, get 400 bingo tickets + a chance to win £500 draw prize Max 10p per ticket, 7-day expiry CLAIM

How to claim your Heart Bingo welcome offer

If you have used the Global Player or Heart Radio website, Heart Bingo's platform will instantly be familiar. The registration process is easy, be it on the desktop site, mobile site, or the top-rated apps. With the simple steps below, the whole process should take you around two minutes:

Step 1 – Click the link to go to Heart Bingo

Click through any of your registration links on this page to be shipped directly to the Heart Bingo sign up bonus page.

Step 2 – Click the Sign-Up button to create your new Heart Bingo account

If you're on the welcome offer page, click Join Here to get started. The Sign Up button should be visible on the top-right corner of the screen wherever you’re on the official website or app.

The first screen asks for your personal details – Gender, name, date of birth, and mobile number Set up your account – They do not veer from the usual here. Provide your home address and email address, then create a password for your account Finish signing up – Select your currency and marketing notification options. Check the box to agree to their T&Cs, and then click Create My Account to complete your registration.

You can also make an express sign-up using a Global iD (an account that helps you access Heart Radio, Gold Radio, Global Player, LBC, and other Heart affiliates).

Expert advice: You must opt-in to the promotion. Go to the Offers page under your account and click/tap the Opt-In button above the T&Cs of the Heart Bingo new customer offer. We highly recommend providing the necessary docs for account verification (this will grant you a £25 cash bonus).

Step 3 – Make your initial deposit of at least £10

Go to the Cashier area and select Deposit to see the methods available to you. Based on my experience, the deposit process was easy and took roughly 90 seconds. Methods I found included debit cards, Apple Pay, Google Pay, and bank transfers. Of course, you must make a first deposit of £10 or more to be eligible.

Step 4 – Play your favourite bingo games

This was the easiest and most exciting part. You must stake at least £10 on any bingo room within 7 days of signing up to release the welcome package of 300 free bingo tickets and 100 free spins. I found about 15 bingo rooms, but my favourite is the Penny Hits room, which has tickets starting at 2 pm. One thing to keep in mind is that video bingo variants do not count towards your minimum bonus play.

Step 5 – Claim and use your free tickets/spins

Once you have met the minimum £10 play on bingo, you will see a pop-up offering 300 free tickets when you enter any bingo room. Click OK to collect them. To actually play with these free tickets, make sure to click the Free Tickets button first. This switches your game to free ticket mode so you can use the tickets you've collected. You can play games up to 10p.

It is even easier to claim the 100 free spins. Launch Blueprint Gaming's slot title Make Me a Millionaire to activate the free spins. Watch the clock, as you have 7 days to spend both free bingo tickets and spins.

Heart Bingo payment options: Few but top-tier deposit & withdrawal methods

I must say the payment options at Heart Bingo are not as many or wide-ranging compared to big online casinos in the UK. Those looking for e-wallets like PayPal, Neteller, or Skrill will be a bit disappointed here. The site makes up for this by offering mobile pay favourites Apple Pay and Google Pay with a player-friendly minimum limit of £5.

As with other UK betting sites, Heart Bingo does not accept credit cards. They do not have max limits, but winnings are capped at £250,000 per day.

Deposit methods: How do I make a deposit at Heart Bingo?

Making deposits at Heart Bingo is straightforward, and several trusted methods are available. All deposits are processed instantly, letting you start playing right away. The minimum deposit across all methods is £5.

Deposit method Minimum deposit Maximum deposit Processing speed Fees Apple Pay £5 £1,000 Instant £0 Google Pay £5 £40,000 Instant £0 MasterCard £5 £30,000 Instant £0 Visa £5 £30,000 Instant £0 Maestro £5 £30,000 Instant £0

Important note: Credit cards are not accepted due to UK gambling restrictions. Bank transfers take longer, but all other methods are processed instantly.

Withdrawals: How long do withdrawals take at Heart Bingo UK?

Heart Bingo offers several withdrawal options with reasonable processing times. Most methods process within 24 hours, though some are even faster. The minimum withdrawal is £5 across all methods.

Withdrawal method Minimum withdrawal Maximum withdrawal Processing time Apple Pay £5 £50,000 Up to 24 hours Google Pay £5 £40,000 Up to 24 hours MasterCard £5 £30,000 Up to 24 hours Visa FastFunds £5 £30,000 Instant/within 40 mins Maestro £5 £30,000 Up to 24 hours Bank Transfer £5 No limit Up to 3 banking days

Important note: Visa Fast Funds is the speediest withdrawal method, delivering your payout within 40 minutes upon approval. Withdrawals are often paid back using the deposit method.

Other Heart Bingo sign-up offers for new customers

Heart Bingo provides multiple signup offers for bingo and casino players. New customers can choose from different welcome packages depending on their preferred games. Each offer comes with specific terms and conditions.

Bingo-only welcome offer: Play £15, get £40 on bingo + a chance to win £500

This Heart Bingo sign up bonus is perfect for bingo enthusiasts who prefer the classic experience. You need to deposit and play £15 in the Turbo Tunes Bingo Room within 7 days of registration to qualify.

The offer gives you 400 free bingo tickets worth up to £40 plus one entry into a monthly £500 prize draw. Free tickets can only be used on games up to 10p and expire after 7 days if not used. Any winnings from these tickets are credited as withdrawable cash with no wagering requirements.

Key terms and conditions: • New customers only, one offer per household • Must opt-in and play £15 in Turbo Tunes Bingo Room • Free tickets expire after 7 days • Prize draw winner announced on 10th of following month • Video bingo excluded from this offer

Get verified offer: £25.00 cash bonus

Heart Bingo rewards players who complete account verification with a £25 cash bonus. This Heart Bingo no deposit bonus requires no wagering and can be withdrawn immediately once claimed.

To qualify, you need to upload the required documents for account verification. Once your documents are checked and approved, you'll receive an email notification. You then have 7 days to opt in and claim your £25 cash bonus through your account.

Key terms and conditions: • Available only to direct recipients of this offer • Must claim within 7 days of receiving notification • No wagering requirements apply • One bonus per customer • Duplicate accounts excluded

Top 5 Heart Bingo bonuses and promos for existing customers

Heart Bingo offers more than 15 ongoing promos for existing players, with most geared towards bingo and slot enthusiasts. These regular offers include free bingo tickets, free spins, reload bonuses, and prize draws that keep the action going long after you've used your welcome package.

Game of the Week promo

This daily promo lets you play £25 on the featured slot game to open a mystery box containing various rewards. The Golden Winner slot is currently featured, with prizes including bonus funds and cash rewards up to £50. You must opt-in each day and complete your wagering before 11:59 pm to qualify. Free spins and bonuses expire after 7 days.

Bingo Rewards Club

The weekly Bingo Rewards Club offers tiered rewards based on your bingo play. Start by playing £10 to get 30 free bingo tickets, then work your way up to earn up to 670 bingo tickets by playing £330 total. All tickets can be used on selected bingo rooms up to 10p and expire after 7 days. The promotion runs weekly from Monday to Sunday.

Drops & Wins

This popular slots tournament runs weekly from Wednesday to Wednesday, featuring qualifying Pragmatic Play games like Gates of Olympus, Sweet Bonanza, and Big Bass Splash. Players compete for weekly prize pools of £350,000 across 47,000 prizes. Collect wheel pieces during gameplay to win bet multipliers, free spins, and instant bonuses. The minimum bet is 15p to qualify.

Spin Gifts

Available on selected slot games, Spin Gifts randomly awards up to 100 free spins through a wheel feature. Simply opt in when launching qualifying games and place at least one bet. The feature can trigger randomly, giving you a chance to spin for free spins prizes. All winnings are added to your real money balance with no wagering requirements.

Weekend Free Bingo promo

Every Saturday and Sunday, Heart Bingo opens a free bingo room with games running hourly between 12 pm and 12 am. The room opens 10 minutes before each game, giving players the chance to win real money prizes without spending anything. This is perfect for trying new bingo variants or just enjoying some weekend fun.

Heart Bingo welcome offer vs competition: How does it compare?

Heart Bingo belongs to a niche of growing UK betting sites that blend bingo and regular casino games, especially slots from top providers. Below, we have put the Heart Bingo sign up bonus side by side with welcome offers from rivals like Virgin Games, bet365 Casino, Foxy Bingo, and Gala Spins:

Heart Bingo clearly stands out with its generous 300 free bingo tickets, offering significantly more value than competitors. The addition of 100 no-wagering free spins on Make Me a Millionaire makes this package particularly attractive. However, the 7-day expiry is shorter than most rivals, which could pressure players to use their bonuses quickly. The £10 minimum deposit matches industry standards and remains accessible to most players.

Heart Bingo casino games overview: Game selection, software, and RTPs

Heart Bingo impresses with over 3,000 games from more than 15 top software providers. The platform excels in both bingo and slots, offering everything from classic 90-ball bingo to modern video slots with progressive jackpots. Players can expect titles from Pragmatic Play, Blueprint Gaming, Playtech, and Games Global, ensuring high-quality graphics and fair RTPs.

Reviewing Heart Bingo slot games

From our Heart bingo review, we found their slot collection features over 3,000 titles from industry-leading providers. The slots section is neatly organised into categories, making it easy to find your preferred games. Popular titles include Big Bass Splash, Starburst, Rainbow Riches, and Guns n Roses. The platform offers everything from low-volatility classics to high-volatility jackpot slots.

The progressive jackpot section deserves special mention, featuring daily jackpots that must drop every 24 hours and Mega Jackpots with multi-million jackpots. A recent UK player won £2 million on Make Me a Millionaire while betting just 40p per spin, showing the potential rewards available. This same game features in the Heart Bingo sign-up offer, giving new players a chance at the big prizes.

Bingo games at Heart Bingo

Heart Bingo truly lives up to its name with an exceptional bingo selection. The platform offers four main bingo variants: 90-ball, 80-ball, 75-ball, and 30-ball, plus the faster-paced Bingo Blast. With 13 dedicated bingo rooms, there's always action available around the clock.

The flagship Heart Bonanza Bingo Room operates 24/7 with ticket prices from 1p to 10p. Heart and Soul offers weekly prizes topping £87,000, while Candy Hearts features Drop Pot games with Mini, Midi, and Maxi jackpots. New players who spend just 1p on bingo cards gain access to the Newbie Room for 5 days, with £1,000 in cash prizes available daily across two sessions. The Heart Bingo no deposit bonus verification offer provides extra funds to explore these rooms.

Is Heart Bingo legit? History, facts & figures about Heart Bingo

Heart Bingo operates under BV Gaming Group, the same company behind BetVictor and talkSPORT. Originally launched in 2010 and relaunched in 2021, the platform has established itself as a trusted name in UK online gaming. The site holds multiple reputable licences from Western governments, ensuring player protection and fair gaming.

Heart Bingo is licensed by the UK Gambling Commission, Gibraltar Gambling Commission, and Ireland's Revenue Commissioners. These regulatory bodies are known for their strict standards and rigorous approval processes. The platform employs the latest SSL encryption technology to protect customer data and financial transactions.

Heart Bingo customer service

Heart Bingo provides 24/7 customer support through multiple channels. The live chat feature is particularly responsive, with most queries resolved within minutes.

The customer service team is knowledgeable about all aspects of the platform, including the Heart Bingo welcome bonus terms and conditions.

Contact methods:

💬 Live chat – available on-site 24/7

– available on-site 24/7 🐦 Twitter/X – @HeartBingo

– @HeartBingo 📞 Phone number – Callback service available at +447897 015 152

– Callback service available at +447897 015 152 📩 Email address – [email protected]

– [email protected] 📱 Text – +447897 015 152

Gamble aware at Heart Bingo

Heart Bingo takes responsible gambling seriously, providing a comprehensive suite of tools to help players stay in control. The platform has a dedicated section helping players manage their betting on both the site and mobile app.

Responsible gambling tools include deposit limits, stake limits, session time limits, and self-exclusion options. Players can set daily, weekly, or monthly limits that cannot be increased immediately.

Summary of Heart Bingo welcome offer

After testing the Heart Bingo’s welcome bonus, I found it to be one of the more generous packages available to UK players. The 300 free bingo tickets plus 100 free spins provide excellent value, especially with the no-wagering requirement on winnings. The £10 minimum deposit makes it accessible to most players.

My only concern is the 7-day expiry period, which feels rushed compared to competitors offering 30 days. I'd also like to see more payment options, particularly popular e-wallets like PayPal. However, the quality of the games, particularly the bingo selection, more than makes up for these minor shortcomings. The Heart Bingo new customer offer represents solid value for both bingo and slot enthusiasts.

Heart Bingo welcome offer – FAQs

Q: Is Heart Bingo legit? A: Yes, Heart Bingo is fully licensed by the UK Gambling Commission, Gibraltar, and Ireland. It operates under BV Gaming Group, the same company behind BetVictor. Q: What is the Heart Bingo new customer offer? A: New customers can claim 300 free bingo tickets plus 100 free spins by depositing and playing £10 in any bingo room within 7 days. Note that there isn’t a Heart Bingo no deposit bonus at the moment. Q: Can I cash out the Heart Bingo welcome bonus? A: Yes, winnings from the free spins have no wagering requirements and go straight to your withdrawable balance. Bingo ticket winnings are also withdrawable immediately. Q: How long do withdrawals take at Heart Bingo? A: Most withdrawals are processed within 24 hours, though Visa FastFunds can be instant. Bank transfers take up to 3 banking days to complete.