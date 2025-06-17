Field of Gold odds: St James’ Palace Stakes favourite boosted to 40/1 at Royal Ascot

Royal Ascot’s St James’ Palace Stakes sees Field of Gold head the market as a strong favourite, but punters now have multiple boosted odds options to choose from. Whether you're a new customer or a regular bettor, there are enhanced prices available from Netbet, Talksport Bet, and bet365.

Boosted Odds Summary

Super Boosts and New Customer Offers

Generally available at odds-on — with 10/11 the best price at bookmakers like Ladbrokes and Coral — Field of Gold is expected to dominate Tuesday’s Group 1 contest. However, savvy punters can now grab improved odds thanks to special promotions.

Netbet are offering new customers a massive 40/1 on Field of Gold to win (max £1 bet, winnings paid in free bets).

New customer offer. Min. deposit £10. Max stake £1. Winnings paid in cash at normal odds and are topped up to the enhanced price as 8 x £5 Free Bets. Free Bets are valid 7 days, only deposits with Cards, Apple Pay, Trustly and Google Pay are eligible. Excludes multiples & in-play bets.

Get the Netbet 40/1 boost here (new customers only)

Talksport Bet have a Super Boost for all customers, lifting the price to 7/4 from the standard 4/5.

Payout limits apply for enhanced prices

Get the Talksport Bet Super Boost here

bet365 also offer a Super Boost, increasing the odds to 6/4.

bet365 Super Boost Offer Terms And Conditions:

Super Boosts are only available to new and eligible customers. Max stake applies, singles only, subject to availability.

When a Super Boost is available it will be displayed at the top of the homepage and within the race coupon. The Super Boost will be indicated by a yellow arrow, the boosted price will display with the original price crossed out. Select the Super Boost price to add it to the bet slip.

Please note that should you enter a stake above your permitted amount then you will be prompted to update this to the maximum amount allowed. Previous price is correct as of time that the Super Boost was released. #ad

Get the bet365 Super Boost here

Don’t Miss Out – Boost Your Odds Now

Field of Gold is a strong market leader and heavily backed for Ascot. Whether you're looking to maximise returns as a new customer or prefer enhanced prices with top firms, these boosted odds present excellent value.

We advise that you choose the offer that suits your betting profile. New customers can take advantage of the biggest odds via Netbet, while existing customers may find value in the Talksport Bet or bet365 Super Boosts.

👉 Claim 40/1 at Netbet (New Customers)

👉 Get 7/4 Super Boost at Talksport Bet

👉 Back at 6/4 with bet365