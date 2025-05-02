FanDuel Kentucky Oaks sign up bonus: Up to $500 back
Claim your FanDuel welcome bonus for the 2025 edition of the Kentucky Oaks, and don't forget to use the great Up to $500 racing bonus back offer, available during the event!
This year, the Kentucky Oaks will take place on 02 May 2025 and we'll be able to watch no fewer than 13 races during the day.
The 151st edition of the Kentucky Derby will take place, as tradition dictates, at Churchill Downs in Louisville. Interest is building for the Kentucky Oaks Day and many of you will want to place your bets on the Lilies for the Fillies.
This prestigious Thoroughbred contest has become a highlight of the racing calendar, with its challenging 1+1⁄8 miles (1,800 m) distance testing both speed and stamina on what's expected to be Dirt ground. But that won't deter the runners, who will be doing their utmost to win a share of the $1,500,000 at stake!
Before I give you more details about the Lilies for the Fillies, let's take a look at how to get your $500 from the welcome bonus at FanDuel.
How to get free bets with FanDuel during Kentucky Oaks?
Making the most of the FanDuel welcome offer for the Lilies for the Fillies is straightforward.
To trigger the bonus, you must be a new customer and deposit $10. Check out the terms and conditions below to ensure you know what you’re signing up for and how to get your bonus.
Steps to claim your bonus
Follow these steps to maximize your betting experience:
- Go to the FanDuel website thanks to one of the links available in this article
- You don't need any FanDuel promo code if you use our link
- Make a first deposit of at least $10 to qualify for the Kentucky Oaks offer
- Place your qualifying bet according to the Up to $500 racing bonus back offer terms on the Lilies for the Fillies for example
- Receive your $500 bonus after your qualifying bet is settled
This process allows you to leverage the generous FanDuel welcome offer while putting your race analysis to work. The Up to $500 racing bonus back promotion provides excellent value, particularly for a horse race like the Kentucky Oaks where informed betting can lead to significant returns.
Race Details: What makes the Kentucky Oaks special?
Since its inception, the Kentucky Oaks has attracted top talent from across the racing world.
Last year's thrilling victory by ‘Thorpedo Anna‘ under jockey Brian Hernandez Jr. demonstrated why this race captures the imagination of horse racing fans. The Kenny McPeek-trained runner showcased the perfect blend of courage and class that this race demands.
Keys informations of the race
|Race Information
|Details
|Day
|Day 4 – Kentucky Oaks Day
|Date
|02/05/2025
|Race Time
|05:51 pm
|Distance
|1+1⁄8 miles (1,800 m)
|Classification
|Stakes – Class 1
|Horse age requirement
|3YO fillies
|Surface
|Dirt
|Runners last year
|14
|Best Recorded Time
|1:48.28
|Worst Recorded Time
|1:52.80
What makes the Kentucky Oaks particularly fascinating is its unique combination of factors.
The 1+1⁄8 miles (1,800 m) trip requires a special kind of horse – one with explosive acceleration and raw speed, capable of maintaining a high tempo throughout without fading in the closing stages. Add to this the challenging Dirt conditions typically encountered at Churchill Downs in early May, and you have a true test of a horse's speed and tactical positioning.
The 1 classification ensures only top-quality contenders line up, with approximately 14 horses expected to face the starter this year. Age is another crucial factor, with the 3YO fillies requirement shaping the field – historically, this has favoured experienced horses who have developed both physically and mentally.
Kentucky Oaks: Prize money distribution
The Kentucky Oaks isn't just prestigious in terms of racing history – it offers substantial financial rewards too. The total prize pool of $1,500,000 places it among the most valuable races of the festival, reflecting its importance in the racing calendar.
For connections lucky enough to have their horse finish first past the post, a handsome reward of $900,000 awaits – a figure that can transform a racing stable's fortunes and justify the meticulous preparation that goes into preparing a runner for this event.
The prize money distribution highlights the race's significance:
- 🏆 1st Place: $900,000
- 🥈 2nd Place: $300,000
- 🥉 3rd Place: $150,000
- 4th Place: $75,000
- 5th Place: $45,000
- 6th Place: $10,000
- 7th Place: $5,000
- 8th Place: $5,000
- 9th Place: $5,000
- 10th Place: $5,000
Look at Previous Kentucky Oaks Winners
By studying past winners, we can uncover valuable patterns and trends that might inform this year's betting strategy. Below, you can find a table with the last four winners of the Kentucky Oaks.
|Horse Name
|Age
|Weight
|Jockey
|Trainer
|Thorpedo Anna
|3
|121 lb
|Brian Hernandez Jr.
|Kenny McPeek
|Pretty Mischievous
|3
|121 lb
|Tyler Gaffalione
|Brendan Walsh
|Secret Oath
|3
|121 lb
|Luis Saez
|D. Wayne Lukas
|Malathaat
|3
|121 lb
|John R. Velazquez
|Todd A. Pletcher
Last year's champion, ‘Thorpedo Anna‘, displayed extraordinary determination in the closing stages to secure victory for trainer Kenny McPeek. Under the expert guidance of Brian Hernandez Jr., the 3-year-old (weight: 121 lb) horse overcame challenging conditions to cement their place in the race's illustrious history.
Two years ago, it was ‘Pretty Mischievous' who emerged victorious, giving trainer Brendan Walsh and jockey Tyler Gaffalione a day to remember. At 3 years old (weight: 121 lb) this victory showcased the perfect blend of experience and athletic ability that often defines winners of this prestigious event.
The 2022 renewal saw ‘Secret Oath' produce a stunning performance under Luis Saez for trainer D. Wayne Lukas. At 3, this horse demonstrated that peak age for this particular challenge tends to be in the 3-3 year range (weight: 121 lb).
Going back to 2021, ‘Malathaat' set the standard with an impressive display for the Todd A. Pletcher yard, with Todd A. Pletcher-yard producing a tactical masterclass.
The Kentucky Oaks Experience
The Kentucky Oaks will take place on 2 May 2025 during Day 4 of the Kentucky Derby Festival. Post time is scheduled for 5:51 pm, offering a perfect midday highlight for racing fans.
The atmosphere at Churchill Downs on Kentucky Oaks Day is electric, with the Lilies for the Fillies representing one of the day's most anticipated contests. While the Kentucky Derby itself may draw more mainstream attention, dedicated racing fans often find the skill and quality on display in the Oaks equally compelling.
For those attending, expect approximately 14 runners to parade in the ring before the race, creating a spectacular sporting spectacle. The best recorded time for this race stands at 1:48.28 – watch to see if this year's winner can challenge this mark on the day.
Responsible Gambling Reminder
While the excitement and analysis surrounding the Lilies for the Fillies can enhance your enjoyment of this prestigious event, responsible gambling practices remain essential. Set clear limits on your betting activity, never chase losses, and view betting as entertainment rather than an income source.
If you ever feel your gambling habits becoming problematic, numerous support organisations can help.
FanDuel offers responsible gambling tools including deposit limits and self-exclusion options, while independent organizations provide confidential support and advice.
This betting guide for the Kentucky Oaks was last updated on 2 May 2025. All information, including race details and bookmaker offers, is subject to change closer to race day.
