FanDuel Kentucky Derby offer: Claim the $500 sign up bonus

This year, the Kentucky Derby will take place on 03 May 2025 and we'll be able to watch no fewer than 14 races during the day.

The 151st edition of the Kentucky Derby will take place, as tradition dictates, at Churchill Downs in Louisville. Interest is building for the Kentucky Derby Day and many of you will want to place your bets on the Kentucky Derby Race.

This prestigious Thoroughbred contest has become a highlight of the racing calendar, with its challenging 1¼ miles (10 furlongs; 2,012 meters) distance testing both speed and stamina on what's expected to be Dirt ground. But that won't deter the runners, who will be doing their utmost to win a share of the $5,000,000 at stake!

Race Details: What makes the Kentucky Derby Race special?

Since its inception, the Kentucky Derby Race has attracted top talent from across the racing world.

Last year's thrilling victory by ‘Mystik Dan‘ under jockey Brian Hernandez demonstrated why this race captures the imagination of horse racing fans. The Kenneth McPeek-trained runner showcased the perfect blend of courage and class that this race demands.

Keys informations of the race

Race Information Details Day Day 5 – Kentucky Derby Day Date 03/05/2025 Race Time 06:57 pm Distance 1¼ miles (10 furlongs; 2,012 meters) Classification Stakes – Class 1 Horse age requirement 3YO only Surface Dirt Runners last year 20 Best Recorded Time 01:59:40 Worst Recorded Time 02:10:00

What makes the Kentucky Derby Race particularly fascinating is its unique combination of factors.

The 1¼ miles (10 furlongs; 2,012 meters) trip requires a special kind of horse – one with explosive acceleration and raw speed, capable of maintaining a high tempo throughout without fading in the closing stages. Add to this the challenging Dirt conditions typically encountered at Churchill Downs in early May, and you have a true test of a horse's speed and tactical positioning.

The 1 classification ensures only top-quality contenders line up, with approximately 20 horses expected to face the starter this year. Age is another crucial factor, with the 3YO only requirement shaping the field – historically, this has favoured experienced horses who have developed both physically and mentally.

Kentucky Derby Race: Prize money distribution

The Kentucky Derby Race isn't just prestigious in terms of racing history – it offers substantial financial rewards too. The total prize pool of $5,000,000 places it among the most valuable races of the festival, reflecting its importance in the racing calendar.

For connections lucky enough to have their horse finish first past the post, a handsome reward of $3,100,000 awaits – a figure that can transform a racing stable's fortunes and justify the meticulous preparation that goes into preparing a runner for this event.

The prize money distribution highlights the race's significance:

🏆 1st Place: $3,100,000

$3,100,000 🥈 2nd Place: $1,000,000

$1,000,000 🥉 3rd Place: $500,000

$500,000 4th Place: $200,000

$200,000 5th Place: $100,000

$100,000 6th Place: $50,000

$50,000 7th Place: $30,000

$30,000 8th Place: $10,000

$10,000 9th Place: $5,000

$5,000 10th Place: $5,000

Look at Previous Winners of the Kentucky Derby Race

By studying past winners, we can uncover valuable patterns and trends that might inform this year's betting strategy. Below, you can find a table with the last winners of the Kentucky Derby Race.

Horse Name Age Weight Jockey Trainer Mystik Dan 3 126 lbs Brian Hernandez Kenneth McPeek Mage 3 126 lbs Javier Castellano Gustavo Delgado Rich Strike 3 126 lbs Sonny Leon Eric Reed Mandaloun 3 126 lbs Florent Geroux Brad Cox

Last year's champion, ‘Mystik Dan‘, displayed extraordinary determination in the closing stages to secure victory for trainer Kenneth McPeek. Under the expert guidance of Brian Hernandez, the 3-year-old (weight: 126 lbs) horse overcame challenging conditions to cement their place in the race's illustrious history.

Two years ago, it was ‘Mage' who emerged victorious, giving trainer Gustavo Delgado and jockey Javier Castellano a day to remember. At 3 years old (weight: 126 lbs) this victory showcased the perfect blend of experience and athletic ability that often defines winners of this prestigious event.

The 2022 renewal saw ‘Rich Strike' produce a stunning performance under Sonny Leon for trainer Eric Reed. At 3, this horse demonstrated that peak age for this particular challenge tends to be in the 3-3 year range (weight: 126 lbs).

Going back to 2021, ‘Mandaloun' set the standard with an impressive display for the Brad Cox yard, with Brad Cox-yard producing a tactical masterclass.

The Kentucky Derby Race Experience

The Kentucky Derby Race will take place on 3 May 2025 during Day 5 of the Kentucky Derby Festival. Post time is scheduled for 6:57 pm, offering a perfect midday highlight for racing fans.

The atmosphere at Churchill Downs on Kentucky Derby Day is electric, with the Kentucky Derby Race representing one of the day's most anticipated contests. While the Kentucky Derby itself may draw more mainstream attention, dedicated racing fans often find the skill and quality on display in the Kentucky Derby Race equally compelling.

For those attending, expect approximately 20 runners to parade in the ring before the race, creating a spectacular sporting spectacle. The best recorded time for this race stands at 01:59:40 – watch to see if this year's winner can challenge this mark on the day.

Responsible Gambling Reminder

While the excitement and analysis surrounding the Kentucky Derby Race can enhance your enjoyment of this prestigious event, responsible gambling practices remain essential. Set clear limits on your betting activity, never chase losses, and view betting as entertainment rather than an income source.

If you ever feel your gambling habits becoming problematic, numerous support organisations can help.

FanDuel offers responsible gambling tools including deposit limits and self-exclusion options, while independent organizations provide confidential support and advice.

This betting guide for the Kentucky Derby Race was last updated on 3 May 2025.