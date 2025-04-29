Fafabet sign up offer 2025: Get a £50 free bet + £20 casino bonus

The Fafabet sign-up offer allows UK punters to choose how much they want to earn in free bets and a £20 casino bonus.

Overview of the 2025 Fafabet sign up offers

In 2025, at Fafabet, bettors in the UK can enjoy their choice of how much value in free bets they would like from the welcome bonus up to £50. Depending on how much you wager, Fafabet will reward you as follows:

Bet £10 and get a £5 free bet plus a £5 casino bonus.

Bet £20 or more and get a £10 free bet plus a £10 casino bonus.

Bet £100 or more and get a £20 free bet plus a £10 casino bonus.

After your first day of being a new Fafabet customer, you can either claim the free bets or, if your bet loses, get 50% of your losses back, refunded as free bets. The free bet refund is up to £50, but you still get the £20 casino bonus.

As you can see, the Fafabet sign up offer is a pretty flexible deal, allowing you to bet as little or as much as you want or even get some cash back if your bets lose.

To make things clearer, here are the details regarding the Fafabet welcome offer in 2025.

Fafabet sign up offer Welcome bonus Details Sign up Sports welcome bonus Get £50 in free bets + £20 casino bonus Deposit £10 Claim offer Casino welcome bonus 100% up to £200 Deposit £20 Claim offer

Fafabet Casino offer

The Fafabet casino bonus for new players is a 100% matched deposit offer up to as much as £200. You must register for your new Fafabet account to claim this bonus. The first deposit must be a minimum of £20 to qualify, but can be a maximum of £200. To access your bonus winnings, you will need to complete the wagering requirements of 35x.

How to unlock the Fafabet welcome offer: a step-by-step guide

Claiming the Fafabet welcome bonus is a fairly straightforward process. Nevertheless, I will walk you through the steps needed to trigger the deal and any other information you need to know.

Step 1: Visit the website

This step is optional, as the registration process will make clear. A space is provided for you to enter a Fafabet coupon code, but the process insists that you do not need to enter the code if you don’t have one.

Step 2: Sign up for a new Fafabet account

You need to pay a visit to the Fafabet homepage. This can be done on desktop, mobile browser or mobile app. This app is available for iOS and Android devices. Whatever your preference, once you are on the Fafabet main page, click or hit the JOIN NOW button to start the registration process.

The button you are looking for is coloured in green and can be found in the top right corner of the page. To open an account, you will now need to provide some personal information on the first of two pages. The first box will ask you for your title so click on this before adding your first and last names.

Next, add your date of birth and type in your mobile number. From here, click on the blue CONTINUE button. The following page will ask you for your email address, user name and password. Then, underneath the password bar, there is a box where you can enter your Fafabet coupon code. As I said, this is entirely optional so don’t worry if you don’t have one.

Now you will need to select your currency. There are only two options in the dropdown menu. These are either pounds (£) or euros (€). The last thing to do is tick the two boxes. The first of these will ask you to confirm that you are over 18 years of age. The second will ask you if you are happy to receive information on special offers, free bets and promotions.

At the bottom of the registration process you will see a blue button marked COMPLETE, hit this to finish the process and open a new account.

Step 3: Make a deposit to your Fafabet account

Now that your account is up and running, it will require some funds. Head to the My Account section and then hit Deposit button. Fafabet only accept deposits made via debit cards Visa and Mastercard so take your pick of these two options.

Enter a value that you would like to top up your new account with, remembering that this figure must be at least £10, but can be much higher if you want a bigger bonus. Confirm the transaction and your betting bankroll be ready to go in minutes.

Step 4: Claim your Fafabet welcome bonus

In order to claim the Fafabet sign up offer, you need to place a qualifying wager. Depending on how much in free bets you want back, this can be anywhere between at least £10 and £100 or more. You will need to bet £20 or more to get a £10 free bet and more than £100 to claim a £20 free bet.

If your account shows a net loss by the end of the first day, you will be awarded a free bet equivalent to 50% of the losses, up to £50, plus a £20 casino bonus. The odds for this opening bet need to be Evens (1/1, 2.0) or greater.

Step 5: Receive your Fafabet free bets

Any free bet bonuses will be credited to your account the following day and must be used within seven days or they will expire and not be reissued. When the free bets are in your account you should receive an email or a message in your account inbox, or both, to notify you of their arrival.

The free bet can be used on any Fafabet sports betting market and can include singles and multiple bets. Any returns from your free bet will be paid back into your account minus the stake.

Banking with Fafabet: limited but standard options

In comparison to other online sports betting platforms, Fafabet don’t compare particularly favourable when it comes to banking methods. There are only two options and these are Visa and Mastercard debit cards. This is fine by me, because I have cards issued by both, but no good for fans of e-wallets, digital payments, bank transfers or crypto.

Fafabet deposit methods

Payment methods Minimum deposit Maximum deposit Maximum deposit Fees Visa debit card £10.00 £10,000.00 Instant No fees Mastercard debit card £10.00 £10,000.00 Instant No fees

Fafabet withdrawal methods

Payment methods Minimum withdrawal Maximum withdrawal Processing speed Transfer times Fees Visa debit card £10 £8,000 Up to 24 Hours 2 – 3 Hours No fees Mastercard card £10 £8,000 Up to 24 Hours 1 – 3 Working Days No fees

Fafabet promotions for existing users

Fafabet have a lot of ongoing promotions relating to football, horse racing and tennis as well as some daily offers. For football fans, you can get a free bet of £5 just for placing a pre match £25 Create a Bet on selected matches.

You can also get your money back as a free bet up to £20 if one of your Create a Bet selections lets you down. Fafabet will also give you a free bet worth up to £50 if your three or more accumulator bet wins.

There’s still more, though, as, thanks to Bore Draw Money Back, Fafabet will give you a free bet worth up to £20 if the match you bet on finishes goalless. We’re still not done on the football offers as this bookie will give out free bets worth up to £10 daily based on 5% on your in play football bets.

Horse racing enthusiasts can have their stake refunded if their picks comes home second to the starting price (SP) favourite in all UK and Irish races. This will be awarded in the form of a free bet that can be worth up to £10. The same value free bet can also be paid out if a head beats your horse in a selected race.

Fafabet is another horse racing betting site that offers the best odds guaranteed (BOG) on UK and Irish races. Betting at least £5 on American horse racing in the US will trigger a £10 casino bonus.

There’s also a couple of tennis specific promos to tell you about. First up, we have the tennis acca bonus where winning doubles, trebles, four folds and five folds or more, will also pay a free bet up to £50. You can also get a free bet worth up to £20 when your pick’s opponent retires hurt.

Fafabet sign up offer vs its competitors’ bonus deals

The Fafabet welcome offer can be as much as £50 or as little as £5, £10 or £20. Either way, there is a £20 casino bonus applied to this deal on top. Does this added extra give it an edge over its rivals? Let’s take a deeper dive at other bookie welcome offers.

Bookmaker Sign up offer Min. deposit Min. odds Bonus to stake Fafabet Up to £50 + £20 £10 1/1 700% bonus William Hill Bet £10, get £60 in free bets £10 1/2 600% bonus Betfred Bet £10 Get £50 in free bets £10 1/1 500% bonus Ladbrokes Bet £5, get £20 in free bets £5 1/2 400% bonus bet365 Bet £10, get £30 in free bets £10 1/5 300% bonus Coral Bet £10 get £20 in free bets £10 1/2 200% bonus

The best thing about the Fafabet sign up offer is its flexibility. At its most basic level, your bet might be as small as £5, which isn’t great, especially since that particular reward costs a £10 wager to unlock. You can of course wager more to get up to a £20 free bet. Or you can get up to £50 back on your first day losses so how good a deal this is really depends on the choices you make.

The William Hill deal is always one of my favourites. £60 in bonuses in return for a £10 opening wager is a good deal. The Ladbrokes welcome offer for new customers is another good promotion as it only takes a low deposit of £5 to qualify.

Fafabet sports betting options

I found that, while not as comprehensive as other sportsbooks, there is still more than enough to bet on at Fafabet. I counted only around 22 markets, but these did include all of the major and most popular sports. You will find markets for all of the current competitions and tournaments for sports such as football, darts, snooker, horse racing, tennis and golf.

All of the usual bet types can be placed here, both pre match and in play. You can place bet builders, they are called Create a Bet here but are the same thing, place live bets, cash out but there is no live streaming service with this bookie.

Fafabet’s reputation

Fafabet went live in 2021 which isn’t really that recent given how new betting sites are launched all the time. Nevertheless, while Fafabet don’t seem to have won any awards yet, it does have a respectable reputation.

The platform is owned and operated by TaichiTech Limited who are licenced and regulated in Great Britain by the United Kingdom Gambling Commission under the number 57385. This licence ensures that this online betting site adheres to strict rules and regulations.

Fafabet customer service details

If you ever need to, you can contact the Fafabet customer support team in two ways. The site does not detail a phone number, but there is an email address. There is also a chatbot option, but I found it extremely frustrating when I tried using it, as it couldn’t recognise even the most basic of queries.

Email: support@fafabet.co.uk

Fafabet sign up offer FAQs

Is it safe to bet on Fafabet? Yes, I wouldn’t recommend it otherwise. Fafabet uses advanced encryption technology to safeguard your data during transactions, making it impossible for unauthorised parties to gain access. Is Fafabet legit? Yes, and it carries a licence issued by the United Kingdom Gambling Commission to prove it. Who are the owners of Fafabet? The company behind Fafabet us TaichiTech Limited. They are based in Reading in the UK. Does Fafabet apply any charges? No, Fafabet does not apply any charges to any transactions made on its site, all transfers in and out of your account are feeless. How can I contact Fafabet? There are a few ways to get in touch with Fafabet, but one of these – the live chat bot – is completely useless. Stick with this email instead if you need to support@fafabet.co.uk.

Fafabet sign up offer final say

Fafabet is a decent addition to the UK online betting scene. It won’t blow you away and there a few areas where it definitely has room for improvement. It could certainly add more sports betting markets and a live streaming service.

I also found its customer support options very limited so this is another area it could review as are the banking methods on offer which currently number just the two.

I was quite pleased with the betting promotions offered to existing customers and features such as best odds guaranteed, acca insurance plus all the different ways you can win free bets. The Fafabet welcome offer is good and I appreciated its flexibility, and the availability of a Fafabet mobile app is another feather in Fafabet’s cap.

Bet responsibly at Fafabet

Before you collect your Fafabet sign up offer and start wagering your money, remember that you should always engage in safe gambling practises. Don’t ever view gambling as a source of income, chase a loss or wager more than you can afford to lose.

If you feel like you might be at risk of gambling harms, then you should take advantage of Fafabet’s suite of responsible gambling tools. Any operator that carries a UKGC licence needs to offer access to safer gambling tools as part of its commitment to the cause.

Betting should solely be for entertainment, and Fafabet shares this view, prioritising it in their advice for responsible betting. Fafabet offers various tools to help you manage your gambling safely, such as the ability to set deposit and loss limits, providing reality checks to encourage breaks and offering self exclusion capabilities.