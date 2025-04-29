Champions League free bets: Get £120 in offers for the semi finals including Arsenal vs PSG

The road to Munich is nearly complete as four European powerhouses battle it out for a place in the 2025 UEFA Champions League Final. This week's semi finals are Arsenal vs PSG and Inter Milan vs Barcelona, and now is the perfect time to take advantage of some brilliant free bet offers from top UK bookmakers.

Regardless of whether or not you're backing English hopefuls Arsenal to lift the trophy for the first time, these promotions give you great value heading into the biggest club games of the season.

Betfred – Today's top rated £50 Champions League betting offer

Betfred is offering one of the most generous Champions League betting deals this week. New customers can get £50 in free bets when placing a £10 bet using the promo code BETFRED50.

✅ To claim:

Sign up and deposit with a debit card Bet £10+ at odds of Evens (2.0) or greater within 7 days Get 3 x £10 Sports Free Bets + 2 x £10 Acca Free Bets

New customers only. Register (excl 05/04/25), deposit with Debit Card, and place first bet £10+ at Evens (2.0)+ on Sports within 7 days to get 3 x £10 in Sports Free Bets & 2 x £10 in Acca Free Bets within 10 hours of settlement. 7-day expiry. Eligibility exclusions & T&Cs Apply. Eligibility & payment exclusions apply. Full T&Cs apply.

Get the offer here

Virgin Bet – £20 welcome offer and a £10 free bet builder on top

For something fast and simple, Virgin Bet’s Bet £10, Get £20 offer is a top choice for punters looking to bet on the semi-finals. They'll also give you a £10 free bet builder on Wednesday's Inter vs Barcelona clash, if you place a £10 qualifying bet builder on Arsenal vs PSG.

✅ Here’s how:

Sign up and deposit £10 Place a £10 bet on sportsbook markets at minimum odds of 1.5

New members only. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook (ex. virtuals), placed & settled at 1.5 min odds in 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. Free Bets: accept in 7 days, valid 7 days, use on sportsbook only (ex. virtuals), stakes not returned. T&Cs and deposit exclusions apply. Bet Responsibly. GambleAware.org. 18+

Get the offer here

Boylesports – Bet boost on every game, £30 in free bets and a casino bonus

Looking for even more value? Boylesports gives new customers £30 in free sports bets after a £10 initial bet. Qualifying customers also get a £10 bonus to try out the casino, and can get boosted odds on both Champions League games for bets at odds of 3/1 or higher (max stake £20).

✅ To qualify:

Register and deposit £10 Bet £10 at minimum odds of Evens Get your free bets once the first qualifying bet settles £10 casino bonus valid for 3 days (5x wagering applies)

18+. New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. £40 in FREE Bets (FB) as £30 in sports bets & a £10 casino bonus (CB). Min Deposit £10. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. FB applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. FB 7-day expiry. 1 FB offer per customer, household & IP address only. Account & Payment restrictions. 14 days to accept £10 CB, then active for 3 days. CB 5x wagering & max redeemable £100. Game restrictions apply. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. 30 days to qualify.

Get the offer here

Champions League Semi-Final Fixtures

Tuesday, April 29 : Arsenal vs Paris Saint-Germain

: Arsenal vs Paris Saint-Germain Wednesday, April 30: Inter Milan vs Barcelona

With stars like Mbappé, Saka, Lautaro Martínez and Lewandowski on display, this week's Champions League semi final first legs promise unforgettable drama and high-stakes action. Whether you're betting on the result, correct score, or a range of in-play markets, now's the time to unlock free bets and maximise your value.