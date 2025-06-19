BoyleSports Ascot free bet: Claim £20 for Day 3

Claim your BoyleSports welcome bonus for the 2025 edition of the Royal Ascot Festival, and don't forget to use the great £20 in free bets offer, available during the event!

This year, the Royal Ascot Festival runs from Tuesday 17 to Saturday 21 June 2025.

18+ New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. £40 in FREE Bets (FB) as £30 in sports bets & a £10 casino bonus (CB). Min deposit £10, min stake £10. Min odds Evs. FB applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. FB 7-day expiry. 1 FB offer per customer, household & IP address only. Account & Payment restrictions. 14 days to accept £10 CB, n active for 3 days. CB 5x wagering & max redeemable £100. Game restrictions apply. Cashed out free bets won't apply. 30 days to qualify. T&Cs apply.

Interest is building for the Ladies Day of the Royal Ascot Festival, and many of you will want to place your bets on the Ascot Gold Cup.

This prestigious Group 1 contest has become a highlight of the racing calendar, with its challenging 2m 3f 210y distance testing both speed and stamina on what's expected to be Turf ground. But that won't deter the jockeys, who will be doing their utmost to win a share of the £639,405 at stake!

Before I give you more details about the Ascot Gold Cup, let's take a look at how to get your £20 from the welcome bonus at BoyleSports.

How to get free bets with BoyleSports during Royal Ascot?

Making the most of the BoyleSports welcome offer for the Ascot Gold Cup is straightforward.

To trigger the bonus, you must be a new customer and deposit £10. Check out the terms and conditions below to ensure you know what you’re signing up for and how to get your bonus.

Steps to claim your bonus

Follow these steps to maximize your betting experience:

This process allows you to leverage the generous BoyleSports welcome offer while putting your race analysis to work. The £20 in free bets promotion provides excellent value, particularly for a horse race like the Ascot Gold Cup where informed betting can lead to significant returns.

Race Details: What makes the Ascot Gold Cup special?

Since its inception, the Ascot Gold Cup has attracted top talent from across the racing world.

Last year's thrilling victory by ‘Kyprios‘ under jockey Ryan Moore demonstrated why this race captures the imagination of horse racing fans. The A P O’Brien-trained runner showcased the perfect blend of courage and class that this race demands.

Keys information of the race

Race Information Details Day Day 3 – Ladies Day Date 19/06/2025 Race Time 04:20 pm Distance 2m 3f 210y Classification Turf – Class 1 Horse age requirement 4YO+ Surface Turf Runners last year 17 Best Recorded Time – Worst Recorded Time –

What makes the Ascot Gold Cup particularly fascinating is its unique combination of factors.

The 2m 3f 210y trip requires a special kind of horse – one with explosive acceleration and raw speed, capable of maintaining a high tempo throughout without fading in the closing stages. Add to this the challenging Turf conditions typically encountered at Ascot in late June, and you have a true test of a horse's speed and tactical positioning.

The 1 classification ensures only top-quality contenders line up, with approximately 17 horses expected to face the starter this year. Age is another crucial factor, with the 4YO+ requirement shaping the field – historically, this has favoured experienced horses who have developed both physically and mentally.

Ascot Gold Cup: Prize money distribution

The Ascot Gold Cup isn't just prestigious in terms of racing history – it offers substantial financial rewards too. The total prize pool of £639,405 places it among the most valuable races of the festival, reflecting its importance in the racing calendar.

For connections lucky enough to have their horse finish first past the post, a handsome reward of £368,615 awaits – a figure that can transform a racing stable's fortunes and justify the meticulous preparation that goes into preparing a runner for this event.

The prize money distribution highlights the race's significance:

🏆 1st Place: £368,615

£368,615 🥈 2nd Place: £139,750

£139,750 🥉 3rd Place: £69,940

£69,940 4th Place: £34,840

£34,840 5th Place: £17,485

£17,485 6th Place: £8,775

Look at Previous Winners of the Ascot Gold Cup

By studying past winners, we can uncover valuable patterns and trends that might inform this year's betting strategy. Below, you can find a table with the last winners of the Ascot Gold Cup.

Horse Name Age Weight Jockey Trainer Kyprios 6 9-4 Ryan Moore A P O’Brien Courage Mon Ami 4 9-3 Frankie Dettori John & Thady Gosden Kyprios 5 9-1 Ryan Moore Aidan O’Brien Subjectivist 4 9-1 Joe Fanning Mark Johnston

Last year's champion, ‘Kyprios‘, displayed extraordinary determination in the closing stages to secure victory for trainer A P O’Brien. Under the expert guidance of Ryan Moore, the 6-year-old (weight: 9-4) horse overcame challenging conditions to cement their place in the race's illustrious history.

Two years ago, it was ‘Courage Mon Ami' who emerged victorious, giving trainer John & Thady Gosden and jockey Frankie Dettori a day to remember. At 4 years old (weight: 9-3) this victory showcased the perfect blend of experience and athletic ability that often defines winners of this prestigious event.

The 2022 renewal saw ‘Kyprios' produce a stunning performance under Ryan Moore for trainer Aidan O’Brien. At 5, this horse demonstrated that peak age for this particular challenge tends to be in the 6-5 year range (weight: 9-1).

Going back to 2021, ‘Subjectivist' rode an excellent race with the help of his jockey Mark Johnston, much to the delight of trainer Mark Johnston and his tactical advice.

The Ascot Gold Cup Experience

The Ascot Gold Cup will take place on 19 June 2025 during Day 3 of the Royal Ascot Festival. Post time is scheduled for 4:20 pm, offering a perfect midday highlight for racing fans.

The atmosphere at Ascot on Ladies Day is electric, with the Ascot Gold Cup representing one of the day's most anticipated contests.

For those attending, expect approximately 17 runners to parade in the ring before the race, creating a spectacular sporting spectacle. The best recorded time for this race stands at – – watch to see if this year's winner can challenge this mark on the day.

Responsible Gambling Reminder

While the excitement and analysis surrounding the Ascot Gold Cup can enhance your enjoyment of this prestigious event, responsible gambling practices remain essential. Set clear limits on your betting activity, never chase losses, and view betting as entertainment rather than an income source.

If you ever feel your gambling habits becoming problematic, numerous support organisations can help.

BoyleSports offers responsible gambling tools including deposit limits and self-exclusion options, while independent organizations provide confidential support and advice.

This betting guide for the Ascot Gold Cup was last updated on 19 June 2025. All information, including race details and bookmaker offers, is subject to change closer to race day.