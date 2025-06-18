BetFred Royal Ascot offer: Get £50 for Day 2

This year, the Royal Ascot Festival runs from Tuesday 17 to Saturday 21 June 2025.

Interest is building for the Second Day of the Royal Ascot Festival, and many of you will want to place your bets on the Prince of Wales’s Stakes.

This prestigious Group 1 contest has become a highlight of the racing calendar, with its challenging 1m 212y distance testing both speed and stamina on what's expected to be Turf ground. But that won't deter the jockeys, who will be doing their utmost to win a share of the £983,700 at stake!

Race Details: What makes the Prince of Wales’s Stakes special?

Since its inception, the Prince of Wales’s Stakes has attracted top talent from across the racing world.

Last year's thrilling victory by ‘Auguste Rodin‘ under jockey Ryan Moore demonstrated why this race captures the imagination of horse racing fans. The A P O’Brien-trained runner showcased the perfect blend of courage and class that this race demands.

Keys information of the race

Race Information Details Day Day 2 – Second Day Date 18/06/2025 Race Time 04:20 pm Distance 1m 212y Classification Turf – Class 1 Horse age requirement 4YO+ Surface Turf Runners last year 15 Best Recorded Time – Worst Recorded Time –

What makes the Prince of Wales’s Stakes particularly fascinating is its unique combination of factors.

The 1m 212y trip requires a special kind of horse – one with explosive acceleration and raw speed, capable of maintaining a high tempo throughout without fading in the closing stages. Add to this the challenging Turf conditions typically encountered at Ascot in late June, and you have a true test of a horse's speed and tactical positioning.

The 1 classification ensures only top-quality contenders line up, with approximately 15 horses expected to face the starter this year. Age is another crucial factor, with the 4YO+ requirement shaping the field – historically, this has favoured experienced horses who have developed both physically and mentally.

Prince of Wales’s Stakes: Prize money distribution

The Prince of Wales’s Stakes isn't just prestigious in terms of racing history – it offers substantial financial rewards too. The total prize pool of £983,700 places it among the most valuable races of the festival, reflecting its importance in the racing calendar.

For connections lucky enough to have their horse finish first past the post, a handsome reward of £567,100 awaits – a figure that can transform a racing stable's fortunes and justify the meticulous preparation that goes into preparing a runner for this event.

The prize money distribution highlights the race's significance:

🏆 1st Place: £567,100

£567,100 🥈 2nd Place: £215,000

£215,000 🥉 3rd Place: £107,600

£107,600 4th Place: £53,600

£53,600 5th Place: £26,900

£26,900 6th Place: £13,500

£13,500 7th Place: £

£ 8th Place: £

£ 9th Place: £

£ 10th Place: £

Look at Previous Winners of the Prince of Wales’s Stakes

By studying past winners, we can uncover valuable patterns and trends that might inform this year's betting strategy. Below, you can find a table with the last winners of the Prince of Wales’s Stakes.

Horse Name Age Weight Jockey Trainer Auguste Rodin 4 9-2 Ryan Moore A P O’Brien Mostahdaf 5 9-2 Jim Crowley John & Thady Gosden State Of Rest 4 9-2 Joseph Patrick O’Brien S. M. Crosse Love 4 8-11 Ryan Moore A P O’Brien

Last year's champion, ‘Auguste Rodin‘, displayed extraordinary determination in the closing stages to secure victory for trainer A P O’Brien. Under the expert guidance of Ryan Moore, the 4-year-old (weight: 9-2) horse overcame challenging conditions to cement their place in the race's illustrious history.

Two years ago, it was ‘Mostahdaf ‘ who emerged victorious, giving trainer John & Thady Gosden and jockey Jim Crowley a day to remember. At 5 years old (weight: 9-2) this victory showcased the perfect blend of experience and athletic ability that often defines winners of this prestigious event.

The 2022 renewal saw ‘State Of Rest' produce a stunning performance under Joseph Patrick O’Brien for trainer S. M. Crosse. At 4, this horse demonstrated that peak age for this particular challenge tends to be in the 4-4 year range (weight: 9-2).

Going back to 2021, ‘Love' rode an excellent race with the help of his jockey A P O’Brien, much to the delight of trainer A P O’Brien and his tactical advice.

The Prince of Wales’s Stakes Experience

The Prince of Wales’s Stakes will take place on 18 June 2025 during Day 2 of the Royal Ascot Festival. Post time is scheduled for 4:20 pm, offering a perfect midday highlight for racing fans.

The atmosphere at Ascot on Second Day is electric, with the Prince of Wales’s Stakes representing one of the day's most anticipated contests.

For those attending, expect approximately 15 runners to parade in the ring before the race, creating a spectacular sporting spectacle. The best recorded time for this race stands at – – watch to see if this year's winner can challenge this mark on the day.

Responsible Gambling Reminder

While the excitement and analysis surrounding the Prince of Wales’s Stakes can enhance your enjoyment of this prestigious event, responsible gambling practices remain essential. Set clear limits on your betting activity, never chase losses, and view betting as entertainment rather than an income source.

If you ever feel your gambling habits becoming problematic, numerous support organisations can help.

BetFred offers responsible gambling tools including deposit limits and self-exclusion options, while independent organizations provide confidential support and advice.

This betting guide for the Prince of Wales’s Stakes was last updated on 18 June 2025. All information, including race details and bookmaker offers, is subject to change closer to race day.