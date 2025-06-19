Betano Royal Ascot welcome offer: Sign up for £50 in free bets

Claim your Betano welcome bonus for the 2025 edition of the Royal Ascot Festival, and don't forget to use the great £50 in free bets offer, available during the event!

This year, the Royal Ascot Festival runs from Tuesday 17 to Saturday 21 June 2025.

Betano Bonus Code Sign up offer £50 in free bets ASCOT50 Copy ✓

18+ New Customers Only. Opt in with code ASCOT50 & bet £10 on horse racing at odds of 2/1+ within 3 days of registration. Get 2x£15 and 2x£10 in Free Bets for set racing markets, which expire in 15 days.

Sign up →







Interest is building for the Ladies Day of the Royal Ascot Festival, and many of you will want to place your bets on the Buckingham Palace Stakes.

This prestigious Handicap contest has become a highlight of the racing calendar, with its challenging 7f distance testing both speed and stamina on what's expected to be Turf ground. But that won't deter the jockeys, who will be doing their utmost to win a share of the £108,207 at stake!

Before I give you more details about the Buckingham Palace Stakes, let's take a look at how to get your £50 from the welcome bonus at Betano.

How to get free bets with Betano during Royal Ascot?

Making the most of the Betano welcome offer for the Buckingham Palace Stakes is straightforward.

Betano Royal Ascot Offer Details Sign up offer £50 in free bets Promo Code ASCOT50 Bonus Amount £50 Minimum Deposit £10 Last validity check 18/06/2025

18+ New Customers Only. Opt in with code ASCOT50 & bet £10 on horse racing at odds of 2/1+ within 3 days of registration. Get 2x£15 and 2x£10 in Free Bets for set racing markets, which expire in 15 days.

To trigger the bonus, you must be a new customer and deposit £10. Check out the terms and conditions below to ensure you know what you’re signing up for and how to get your bonus.

Steps to claim your bonus

Follow these steps to maximize your betting experience:

Go to the Betano website thanks to one of the links available in this article

Sign up with Betano using the promo code ASCOT50

Make a first deposit of at least £10 to qualify for the Royal Ascot offer

to qualify for the Royal Ascot offer Place your qualifying bet according to the £50 in free bets offer terms on the Buckingham Palace Stakes for example

offer terms on the Buckingham Palace Stakes for example Receive your £50 bonus after your qualifying bet is settled

This process allows you to leverage the generous Betano welcome offer while putting your race analysis to work. The £50 in free bets promotion provides excellent value, particularly for a horse race like the Buckingham Palace Stakes where informed betting can lead to significant returns.

Race Details: What makes the Buckingham Palace Stakes special?

Since its inception, the Buckingham Palace Stakes has attracted top talent from across the racing world.

Last year's thrilling victory by ‘English Oak‘ under jockey James Doyle demonstrated why this race captures the imagination of horse racing fans. The Ed Walker-trained runner showcased the perfect blend of courage and class that this race demands.

Keys information of the race

Race Information Details Day Day 3 – Ladies Day Date 19/06/2025 Race Time 06:10 pm Distance 7f Classification Turf – Class 2 Horse age requirement 4YO+ Surface Turf Runners last year Best Recorded Time – Worst Recorded Time –

What makes the Buckingham Palace Stakes particularly fascinating is its unique combination of factors.

The 7f trip requires a special kind of horse – one with explosive acceleration and raw speed, capable of maintaining a high tempo throughout without fading in the closing stages. Add to this the challenging Turf conditions typically encountered at Ascot in late June, and you have a true test of a horse's speed and tactical positioning.

The 2 classification ensures only top-quality contenders line up, with approximately horses expected to face the starter this year. Age is another crucial factor, with the 4YO+ requirement shaping the field – historically, this has favoured experienced horses who have developed both physically and mentally.

Buckingham Palace Stakes: Prize money distribution

The Buckingham Palace Stakes isn't just prestigious in terms of racing history – it offers substantial financial rewards too. The total prize pool of £108,207 places it among the most valuable races of the festival, reflecting its importance in the racing calendar.

For connections lucky enough to have their horse finish first past the post, a handsome reward of £56,694 awaits – a figure that can transform a racing stable's fortunes and justify the meticulous preparation that goes into preparing a runner for this event.

The prize money distribution highlights the race's significance:

🏆 1st Place: £56,694

£56,694 🥈 2nd Place: £26,587

£26,587 🥉 3rd Place: £13,299

£13,299 4th Place: £6,644

£6,644 5th Place: £3,322

£3,322 6th Place: £1,661

£1,661 7th Place: £

£ 8th Place: £

£ 9th Place: £

£ 10th Place: £

Look at Previous Winners of the Buckingham Palace Stakes

By studying past winners, we can uncover valuable patterns and trends that might inform this year's betting strategy. Below, you can find a table with the last winners of the Buckingham Palace Stakes.

Horse Name Age Weight Jockey Trainer English Oak 4 9-8 James Doyle Ed Walker Witch Hunter 4 9-10 Jamie Spencer Richard Hannon Inver Park 4 9-1 Ben Curtis George Boughey Highfield Princess 4 8-11 Jason Hart John Quinn

Last year's champion, ‘English Oak‘, displayed extraordinary determination in the closing stages to secure victory for trainer Ed Walker. Under the expert guidance of James Doyle, the 4-year-old (weight: 9-8) horse overcame challenging conditions to cement their place in the race's illustrious history.

Two years ago, it was ‘Witch Hunter' who emerged victorious, giving trainer Richard Hannon and jockey Jamie Spencer a day to remember. At 4 years old (weight: 9-10) this victory showcased the perfect blend of experience and athletic ability that often defines winners of this prestigious event.

The 2022 renewal saw ‘Inver Park' produce a stunning performance under Ben Curtis for trainer George Boughey. At 4, this horse demonstrated that peak age for this particular challenge tends to be in the 4-4 year range (weight: 9-1).

Going back to 2021, ‘Highfield Princess' rode an excellent race with the help of his jockey John Quinn, much to the delight of trainer John Quinn and his tactical advice.

The Buckingham Palace Stakes Experience

The Buckingham Palace Stakes will take place on 19 June 2025 during Day 3 of the Royal Ascot Festival. Post time is scheduled for 6:10 pm, offering a perfect midday highlight for racing fans.

The atmosphere at Ascot on Ladies Day is electric, with the Buckingham Palace Stakes representing one of the day's most anticipated contests.

For those attending, expect approximately runners to parade in the ring before the race, creating a spectacular sporting spectacle. The best recorded time for this race stands at – – watch to see if this year's winner can challenge this mark on the day.

This betting guide for the Buckingham Palace Stakes was last updated on 19 June 2025. All information, including race details and bookmaker offers, is subject to change closer to race day.