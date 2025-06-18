Bet365 Royal Ascot bonus code: use 365MOLE on Day 2

Claim your Bet365 welcome bonus for the 2025 edition of the Royal Ascot Festival, and don't forget to use the great Bet £10, get £30 offer, available during the event!

This year, the Royal Ascot Festival runs from Tuesday 17 to Saturday 21 June 2025.

Bet365 Bonus Code Sign up offer Bet £10, get £30

Terms & Conditions Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

Interest is building for the Second Day of the Royal Ascot Festival, and many of you will want to place your bets on the Queen Mary Stakes.

This prestigious Group 2 contest has become a highlight of the racing calendar, with its challenging 7f 213y distance testing both speed and stamina on what's expected to be Turf ground. But that won't deter the jockeys, who will be doing their utmost to win a share of the £147,555 at stake!

Before I give you more details about the Queen Mary Stakes, let's take a look at how to get your £30 from the welcome bonus at Bet365.

How to get free bets with Bet365 during Royal Ascot?

Making the most of the Bet365 welcome offer for the Queen Mary Stakes is straightforward.

Bet365 Royal Ascot Offer Details Sign up offer Bet £10, get £30 Promo Code 365MOLE Bonus Amount £30 Minimum Deposit £10 Last validity check 17/06/2025

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

To trigger the bonus, you must be a new customer and deposit £10. Check out the terms and conditions below to ensure you know what you're signing up for and how to get your bonus.

Steps to claim your bonus

Follow these steps to maximize your betting experience:

Go to the Bet365 website thanks to one of the links available in this article

Sign up with Bet365 using the promo code 365MOLE

Make a first deposit of at least £10 to qualify for the Royal Ascot offer

to qualify for the Royal Ascot offer Place your qualifying bet according to the Bet £10, get £30 offer terms on the Queen Mary Stakes for example

offer terms on the Queen Mary Stakes for example Receive your £30 bonus after your qualifying bet is settled

This process allows you to leverage the generous Bet365 welcome offer while putting your race analysis to work. The Bet £10, get £30 promotion provides excellent value, particularly for a horse race like the Queen Mary Stakes where informed betting can lead to significant returns.

Race Details: What makes the Queen Mary Stakes special?

Since its inception, the Queen Mary Stakes has attracted top talent from across the racing world.

Last year's thrilling victory by ‘Leovanni‘ under jockey James Doyle demonstrated why this race captures the imagination of horse racing fans. The Karl Burke-trained runner showcased the perfect blend of courage and class that this race demands.

Keys information of the race

Race Information Details Day Day 2 – Second Day Date 18/06/2025 Race Time 02:30 pm Distance 7f 213y Classification Turf – Class 1 Horse age requirement 2YO Surface Turf Runners last year Best Recorded Time – Worst Recorded Time –

What makes the Queen Mary Stakes particularly fascinating is its unique combination of factors.

The 7f 213y trip requires a special kind of horse – one with explosive acceleration and raw speed, capable of maintaining a high tempo throughout without fading in the closing stages. Add to this the challenging Turf conditions typically encountered at Ascot in late June, and you have a true test of a horse's speed and tactical positioning.

The 1 classification ensures only top-quality contenders line up, with approximately horses expected to face the starter this year. Age is another crucial factor, with the 2YO requirement shaping the field – historically, this has favoured experienced horses who have developed both physically and mentally.

Queen Mary Stakes: Prize money distribution

The Queen Mary Stakes isn't just prestigious in terms of racing history – it offers substantial financial rewards too. The total prize pool of £147,555 places it among the most valuable races of the festival, reflecting its importance in the racing calendar.

For connections lucky enough to have their horse finish first past the post, a handsome reward of £85,065 awaits – a figure that can transform a racing stable's fortunes and justify the meticulous preparation that goes into preparing a runner for this event.

The prize money distribution highlights the race's significance:

🏆 1st Place: £85,065

£85,065 🥈 2nd Place: £32,250

£32,250 🥉 3rd Place: £16,140

£16,140 4th Place: £8,040

£8,040 5th Place: £4,035

£4,035 6th Place: £2,025

£2,025 7th Place: £

£ 8th Place: £

£ 9th Place: £

£ 10th Place: £

Look at Previous Winners of the Queen Mary Stakes

By studying past winners, we can uncover valuable patterns and trends that might inform this year's betting strategy. Below, you can find a table with the last winners of the Queen Mary Stakes.

Horse Name Age Weight Jockey Trainer Leovanni 2 9-2 James Doyle Karl Burke Crimson Advocate 2 9-2 John R Velazquez George Weaver Dramatised 2 9-2 Daniel Tudhope Karl Burke Quick Suzy 2 9-0 Gary Carroll Gavin Cromwell

Last year's champion, ‘Leovanni‘, displayed extraordinary determination in the closing stages to secure victory for trainer Karl Burke. Under the expert guidance of James Doyle, the 2-year-old (weight: 9-2) horse overcame challenging conditions to cement their place in the race's illustrious history.

Two years ago, it was ‘Crimson Advocate' who emerged victorious, giving trainer George Weaver and jockey John R Velazquez a day to remember. At 2 years old (weight: 9-2) this victory showcased the perfect blend of experience and athletic ability that often defines winners of this prestigious event.

The 2022 renewal saw ‘Dramatised ‘ produce a stunning performance under Daniel Tudhope for trainer Karl Burke. At 2, this horse demonstrated that peak age for this particular challenge tends to be in the 2-2 year range (weight: 9-2).

Going back to 2021, ‘Quick Suzy' rode an excellent race with the help of his jockey Gavin Cromwell, much to the delight of trainer Gavin Cromwell and his tactical advice.

The Queen Mary Stakes Experience

The Queen Mary Stakes will take place on 18 June 2025 during Day 2 of the Royal Ascot Festival. Post time is scheduled for 2:30 pm, offering a perfect midday highlight for racing fans.

The atmosphere at Ascot on Second Day is electric, with the Queen Mary Stakes representing one of the day's most anticipated contests.

For those attending, expect approximately runners to parade in the ring before the race, creating a spectacular sporting spectacle. The best recorded time for this race stands at – – watch to see if this year's winner can challenge this mark on the day.

Responsible Gambling Reminder

While the excitement and analysis surrounding the Queen Mary Stakes can enhance your enjoyment of this prestigious event, responsible gambling practices remain essential. Set clear limits on your betting activity, never chase losses, and view betting as entertainment rather than an income source.

If you ever feel your gambling habits becoming problematic, numerous support organisations can help.

Bet365 offers responsible gambling tools including deposit limits and self-exclusion options, while independent organizations provide confidential support and advice.

This betting guide for the Queen Mary Stakes was last updated on 18 June 2025. All information, including race details and bookmaker offers, is subject to change closer to race day.