Bet365 Kentucky Derby offer: Use bonus code 365MOLE for £30 in free bets

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

This year, the Kentucky Derby will take place on 03 May 2025 and we'll be able to watch no fewer than 14 races during the day.

The 151 edition of the Kentucky Derby will take place, as tradition dictates, at Churchill Downs in Louisville. Interest is building for the Kentucky Derby Day and many of you will want to place your bets on the Old Forester Bourbon Turf Classic.

This prestigious Thoroughbred contest has become a highlight of the racing calendar, with its challenging 1 1/8 miles (9 furlongs, 1,811m) distance testing both speed and stamina on what's expected to be Turf ground. But that won't deter the runners, who will be doing their utmost to win a share of the £1,010,000 at stake!

Before I give you more details about the Old Forester Bourbon Turf Classic, let's take a look at how to get your £30 from the welcome bonus at Bet365.

Race Details: What makes the Old Forester Bourbon Turf Classic special?

Since its inception, the Old Forester Bourbon Turf Classic has attracted top talent from across the racing world.

Last year's thrilling victory by ‘Program Trading‘ under jockey Flavien Prat demonstrated why this race captures the imagination of horse racing fans. The Chad C. Brown-trained runner showcased the perfect blend of courage and class that this race demands.

Keys informations of the race

Race Information Details Day Day 5 – Kentucky Derby Day Date 03/05/2025 – local time; 04/05/2025 – UK time Race Time 5:39 pm local time (EDT); 00:39 am UK time Distance 1 1/8 miles (9 furlongs, 1,811m) Classification Stakes – Class 1 Horse age requirement 4YO plus Surface Turf Runners last year 14 Best Recorded Time 01:46:34 Worst Recorded Time 01:54:00

What makes the Old Forester Bourbon Turf Classic particularly fascinating is its unique combination of factors.

The 1 1/8 miles (9 furlongs, 1,811m) trip requires a special kind of horse – one with explosive acceleration and raw speed, capable of maintaining a high tempo throughout without fading in the closing stages. Add to this the challenging Turf conditions typically encountered at Churchill Downs in early May, and you have a true test of a horse's speed and tactical positioning.

The 1 classification ensures only top-quality contenders line up, with approximately 14 horses expected to face the starter this year. Age is another crucial factor, with the 4YO plus requirement shaping the field – historically, this has favoured experienced horses who have developed both physically and mentally.

Old Forester Bourbon Turf Classic: Prize money distribution

The Old Forester Bourbon Turf Classic isn't just prestigious in terms of racing history – it offers substantial financial rewards too. The total prize pool of £1,010,000 places it among the most valuable races of the festival, reflecting its importance in the racing calendar.

For connections lucky enough to have their horse finish first past the post, a handsome reward of £620,000 awaits – a figure that can transform a racing stable's fortunes and justify the meticulous preparation that goes into preparing a runner for this event.

The prize money distribution highlights the race's significance:

🏆 1st Place: £620,000

£620,000 🥈 2nd Place: £200,000

£200,000 🥉 3rd Place: £100,000

£100,000 4th Place: £50,000

£50,000 5th Place: £30,000

£30,000 6th Place: £2,000

£2,000 7th Place: £2,000

£2,000 8th Place: £2,000

£2,000 9th Place: £2,000

£2,000 10th Place: £2,000

Look at Previous Winners of the Old Forester Bourbon Turf Classic

By studying past winners, we can uncover valuable patterns and trends that might inform this year's betting strategy. Below, you can find a table with the last winners of the Old Forester Bourbon Turf Classic.

Horse Name Age Weight Jockey Trainer Program Trading 4 126 lbs Flavien Prat Chad C. Brown Up to the Mark 4 126 lbs Irad Ortiz Jr. Todd A. Pletcher Santin 4 126 lbs Tyler Gaffalione Brendan P. Walsh Colonel Liam 4 126 lbs Irad Ortiz Jr. Todd A. Pletcher

Last year's champion, ‘Program Trading‘, displayed extraordinary determination in the closing stages to secure victory for trainer Chad C. Brown. Under the expert guidance of Flavien Prat, the 4-year-old (weight: 126 lbs) horse overcame challenging conditions to cement their place in the race's illustrious history.

Two years ago, it was ‘Up to the Mark' who emerged victorious, giving trainer Todd A. Pletcher and jockey Irad Ortiz Jr. a day to remember. At 4 years old (weight: 126 lbs) this victory showcased the perfect blend of experience and athletic ability that often defines winners of this prestigious event.

The 2022 renewal saw ‘Santin' produce a stunning performance under Tyler Gaffalione for trainer Brendan P. Walsh. At 4, this horse demonstrated that peak age for this particular challenge tends to be in the 4-4 year range (weight: 126 lbs).

Going back to 2021, ‘Colonel Liam' set the standard with an impressive display for the Todd A. Pletcher yard, with Todd A. Pletcher-yard producing a tactical masterclass.

The Old Forester Bourbon Turf Classic Experience

The Old Forester Bourbon Turf Classic will take place on 3 May 2025 during Day 5 of the Kentucky Derby Festival. Post time is scheduled for 5:39 pm, offering a perfect midday highlight for racing fans.

The atmosphere at Churchill Downs on Kentucky Derby Day is electric, with the Old Forester Bourbon Turf Classic representing one of the day's most anticipated contests. While the Kentucky Derby itself may draw more mainstream attention, dedicated racing fans often find the skill and quality on display in the Old Forester Bourbon Turf Classic equally compelling.

For those attending, expect approximately 14 runners to parade in the ring before the race, creating a spectacular sporting spectacle. The best recorded time for this race stands at 01:46:34 – watch to see if this year's winner can challenge this mark on the day.

Responsible Gambling Reminder

While the excitement and analysis surrounding the Old Forester Bourbon Turf Classic can enhance your enjoyment of this prestigious event, responsible gambling practices remain essential. Set clear limits on your betting activity, never chase losses, and view betting as entertainment rather than an income source.

If you ever feel your gambling habits becoming problematic, numerous support organisations can help.

Bet365 offers responsible gambling tools including deposit limits and self-exclusion options, while independent organizations provide confidential support and advice.

This betting guide for the Old Forester Bourbon Turf Classic was last updated on 3 May 2025. All information, including race details and bookmaker offers, is subject to change closer to race day.