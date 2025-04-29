Betano review (2025): UK sign up bonus, app, features, & odds

Betano is a relatively new entrant to the UK sports betting scene, launching in May 2024. However, despite its recent arrival, the bookmaker has quickly gained traction, thanks to its strong European presence and backing from Kaizen Gaming and BV Gaming Group—the latter being the powerhouse behind BetVictor. But does Betano live up to the hype? In this review, we take an in-depth look at its sports markets, payment options, mobile app, customer service, and promotional offers to see if this bookmaker is truly worth your time.

Betting offer: 7/10

Welcome bonus: 8/10

Website: 9/10

Mobile: 9/10

Payments: 7/10

Customer service: 8/10

Global note: 10/10

Sports & betting markets at Betano | Diverse but not dominant

Betano offers an extensive selection of sports markets, covering 30 different disciplines, including major leagues and niche sports. Football naturally takes centre stage, with coverage spanning the Premier League, Champions League, and international tournaments. Horse racing and greyhound racing are also available, though live streaming for these events is limited.

While Betano competes well in terms of variety, it doesn't necessarily excel in specialisation. Some competitors provide deeper market selections for sports such as football or horse racing, where Betano still feels like it’s playing catch-up.

In all, there are 30 sports available to bet on at Betano, and that doesn't include the entertainment and politics markets. The sports betting markets on offer at Betano are as follows:

American Football

Australian Rules

Badminton

Baseball

Basketball

Boxing

Cricket

Cycling – Road

Darts

Esports Football

Formula 1

Futsal

Gaelic Football

Golf

Greyhounds

Handball

Horse Racing

Hurling

Ice Hockey MMA/UFC

Motorcycling

Rugby League

Rugby Union

Snooker

Table Tennis

Tennis

Virtual Sports

Volleyball

Water Polo

Betting Experience & Odds

You might recognise the style of the Betano sports betting site. It is the product of a partnership between the brand’s owner, Kaizen Gaming, and BV Gaming Group, the company behind BetVictor. As such, the website and app have a very familiar feel and look very similar, save for the colours.

The bottom line: Betano provides a wide range of sports markets, but it lacks the depth and specialisation found in some rival platforms. While it covers all major sports, those looking for niche betting opportunities may find better alternatives elsewhere.

Reviewing Betano's odds and betting features

A major plus for Betano is its competitive odds, especially on football and US sports. Bet boosts and bet builders add value to the punter's experience, making it possible to customise bets with increased payouts. Just like other betting sites from the BV Gaming Group stable, Betano offers highly competitive odds. It also provides players with the chance to pick up odds boosts for even better value.

One standout feature is Lucky Dip, which provides users with a randomised bet selection. This tool adds an element of excitement to sports betting, allowing users to spin a virtual wheel to receive a randomly assigned bet. It operates using a Random Number Generator (RNG), ensuring fairness. However, it is exclusive to single bets, and cash-out is not an option for Lucky Dip wagers.

Live betting at Betano

Live betting markets are available at Betano. You can access them by clicking on the In-Play tab at the top of the homepage. Here you can find everything that is currently on offer at that given moment.

There is no live streaming available for any of these events as the only streams on offer at Betano are saved for horse and greyhound racing, which you cannot bet on in play for obvious reasons. Cash out is available for the majority of bets placed on sports such as football, tennis, basketball and ice hockey games, and includes live bets.

Reviewing Betano's sign up offers | Decent but not groundbreaking bonuses

Betano provides a selection of welcome offers, but they are fairly standard compared to bigger names in the industry. These offers are straightforward but lacking the extra incentives seen on some rival platforms.

Betano sports £40 free bets welcome offer

The current Betano sports betting welcome bonus is a bet £10, get £40 offer. This means that when you sign up for a new account, you can deposit and bet £10 and in return the bookie will give you a £10 free bet that can be used on any sports unless stated in the restrictions.

Maximum bonus: £40

Bonus type: Free bet

Bonus code:

Minimum deposit: £10

Maximum bonus: £30

Bonus type: Free bet

Bonus code:

Minimum deposit: £10

Betano horse racing sign up bonus

Maximum bonus: £40

Bonus type: Free bet

Bonus code:

Minimum deposit: £10

Betano casino sign up bonus

Maximum bonus: £30

Bonus type: Slot bonuses

Bonus code:

Minimum deposit: £10

Reviewing the Betano sign-up experience as a whole | Quick & straightforward

Betano makes the registration process seamless, allowing new users to sign up within minutes. The process requires standard details, including name, email, phone number, and date of birth. A verification process follows, where users must submit identification to comply with UK Gambling Commission regulations.

The platform does a good job of ensuring that players can deposit and start betting quickly, though the ID verification step can take some time depending on the documents provided. While the process is smooth, additional instant verification options, such as PayPal verification, could speed things up.

The bottom line: Betano's registration process is user-friendly, allowing new users to get started with minimal hassle. Enhancements in verification methods could further improve the experience.​

Betano website review

In all, the Betano website serves up a user friendly interface that helps to provide an engaging betting experience. This bookie offers superb odds and an excellent range of sports betting markets.

As you would expect, the website itself is very well designed and plays like a BetVictor skin. The colour design is very cool and nice to look at. Everything is easy to find so you shouldn’t have any trouble getting your bets on in good time.

Overall, this is an attractive website and if you are familiar with BetVictor you will get used to this site to in no time at all.

Betano Homepage: A modern and user-friendly interface

Betano's homepage is sleek, well-organised, and easy to navigate. It features a dark-themed design with orange and white accents, making text and icons stand out clearly. Upon entering the site, users are greeted with a rotating promotional banner at the top, highlighting the latest offers and major sporting events.

Key navigation elements

Left Sidebar: Houses the main menu, including links to Sports, In-Play Betting, Offers, Casino, and Live Casino. Other options, such as A-Z Sports and Premier Predictions, are also easily accessible.

Houses the main menu, including links to Sports, In-Play Betting, Offers, Casino, and Live Casino. Other options, such as A-Z Sports and Premier Predictions, are also easily accessible. Top Menu Bar: Features quick access to Sports, In-Play, Casino, and Live Casino sections, making it easy for users to switch between different betting categories.

Features quick access to Sports, In-Play, Casino, and Live Casino sections, making it easy for users to switch between different betting categories. Central Content Area: Displays upcoming matches, live betting markets, and featured odds, ensuring punters can place bets efficiently without unnecessary navigation.

Displays upcoming matches, live betting markets, and featured odds, ensuring punters can place bets efficiently without unnecessary navigation. Right Sidebar: Includes Bet Slip and My Bets, allowing users to track and manage their wagers effortlessly.

Includes Bet Slip and My Bets, allowing users to track and manage their wagers effortlessly. Mini Games Section: Offers exclusive slot games like ‘Apollo God of the Sun' and ‘Million 777 Bells' for users who enjoy casino betting alongside sports wagering.

Overall, Betano's layout is well-structured, ensuring a seamless betting experience for both new and experienced users.

With clear menus, quick access to betting options, and an aesthetically pleasing dark theme, the platform offers a modern and engaging user experience.

Betano on mobile: a quick app review

One of Betano’s standout features is its mobile app, available for both iOS and Android. The interface is clean, responsive, and easy to navigate, drawing strong comparisons to the BetVictor platform. Key features include:

Quick bet placement with intuitive navigation.

Dedicated tabs for Sports , In-Play , Casino , and Live Casino .

, , , and . Lucky Dip Feature – A fun, randomised bet selection tool.

– A fun, randomised bet selection tool. Bet Builder & Cash Out – Giving punters more control over their wagers.

At the bottom, you will find the Menu, Bet Slip, and “My Bets” options. The most popular market and wagering options are located just under the promotions banner, but if you are looking for another sport, it will be listed on the Sports A-Z page, which can easily be found in the menu.

When doing my research for this Betano app review, I found that I did not have to waste my precious time figuring out where everything was. I expect that you will enjoy the same hassle-free experience, as this is a highly user-friendly sports betting mobile site. At the top of the screen, you are presented with four options—Sports, In Play, Casino, and Live Casino—which is all you will need. Overall, it’s a well-rounded mobile experience but could benefit from further enhancements, particularly in terms of live features.

The bottom line: The Betano app delivers a smooth and intuitive user experience, making mobile betting easy. However, limited live streaming capabilities reduce its appeal.

Reviewing Betano's payment options and limitations

Betano accepts several different payment methods. The options available to you will vary depending on your registration, country, and currency. The options will be shown on the apps or website when you make your deposit.

The payment options listed on the Betano site include:

Apple Pay

Google Pay

Visa Debit Card

Mastercard Debit Card

Bank Transfer

Mastercard Withdrawal

There are maximum pay out limits in place. The most a Betano punter can receive through a sports bet is £500,000 per day. This applies even if your predicted winnings exceed that amount. Different sports have different maximum payouts but if you win £100,000 on a football bet, you can still win and withdraw up to £400,000 from the rest of the sports in a single day.

The bottom line: Betano's payment options are safe and reliable, but the lack of PayPal and Visa withdrawals can be a major drawback. Withdrawal times are reasonable, but faster options would improve the overall experience.

Betano customer service | Reliable, but limited options

There are a few ways to reach out to the Betano customer service team around the clock. Betano’s customer service is available via email and live chat, with an active social media presence on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter). It is, notably, lacking phone support. Here are the contact details:

Email: help@betano.co.uk

On site live chat messaging

SMS: +44 7360 539790

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61558588744146

X.com: https://twitter.com/Betano_UK

There is also a comprehensive Help section on the Betano site

The bottom line: Betano offers reliable customer support through live chat and email. Introducing phone support would enhance accessibility and cater to a broader range of user preferences.​

User Reviews & testimonials

Early feedback from UK punters suggests Betano is a promising platform, though not without its flaws. Some users praised Betano’s design and features, while others criticised Betano for slow withdrawals and limited streaming.

Positive Reviews

“Love the layout of the app—super easy to place bets and navigate.”

“Decent odds, especially on football. Bet Builder is great for accumulators.”

“Payouts are reliable, and cash-out works well most of the time.”

“Customer support is responsive. I had an issue with my welcome bonus and the live chat team sorted it quickly.”

Constructive Criticism

“Wish they had more streaming options for in-play betting.”

“Withdrawals can be slow, especially compared to other bookies.”

“Would be great to see more payment options like PayPal.”

“Some bets were settled incorrectly, and it took a while to get a resolution from customer service.”

The Trustpilot score is 4.3/5, indicating a mostly positive reception (and much higher than most betting sites) but with room for improvement.

The bottom line: User feedback suggests Betano is a solid platform with good odds and usability. However, slow withdrawals and limited live streaming remain areas for improvement.

Responsible Gambling: A Commitment to Player Safety

Betano is fully licensed by the UK Gambling Commission, ensuring that it adheres to strict responsible gambling guidelines. The platform provides a variety of tools to help players stay in control of their betting habits, including:

Deposit Limits – Set daily, weekly, or monthly caps on how much you can deposit.

– Set daily, weekly, or monthly caps on how much you can deposit. Time-Outs – Temporarily suspend your account for a set period.

– Temporarily suspend your account for a set period. Self-Exclusion – A long-term exclusion option for players who wish to take an extended break.

– A long-term exclusion option for players who wish to take an extended break. Reality Checks – Regular reminders of how long you've been playing.

– Regular reminders of how long you've been playing. Gambling History Tracking – A transparent breakdown of past deposits, wagers, and withdrawals.

– A transparent breakdown of past deposits, wagers, and withdrawals. GAMSTOP Integration – Allows users to self-exclude across multiple UK gambling sites.

– Allows users to self-exclude across multiple UK gambling sites. Gaming Time Reminders – Helps users track how long they’ve been actively betting.

– Helps users track how long they’ve been actively betting. Product Restrictions – Users can limit access to certain gambling products.

The bottom line: Betano takes responsible gambling seriously, offering a variety of tools to help users manage their betting habits. While the features are robust, the addition of more personalised tools, such as AI-driven gambling behaviour tracking, could enhance player safety further.

Fairness & Transparency: RNG & eCOGRA Certification

Betano ensures fairness in its casino games through the use of a Random Number Generator (RNG), which randomises game outcomes to prevent manipulation. To provide transparency, Betano enlists eCOGRA, an independent auditing agency, to verify the Return to Player (RTP) rates and fairness of its games every quarter.

The platform also provides a Fairness FAQ, where users can check which gaming providers supply Betano’s games, including major developers like Playtech, Pragmatic Play, Evolution, and Yggdrasil.

However, additional transparency regarding betting odds calculations would further strengthen trust among users.

Betano vs. competitors: How it stacks up

In this section, we compare Betano with other prominent UK betting platforms—Bet365, Ladbrokes, William Hill, NetBet, and PlanetSport Bet—across key features to provide a comprehensive overview.

UK bookmaker Number of Sports App Average Ratings Welcome Offer Best known for Best feature Betano 30 4.5/5 (iOS)

4.4/5 (Android) £40 Free Bets Football Betting Lucky Dip Bet365 35 4.7/5 (iOS)

4.6/5 (Android) £30 Free Bets Comprehensive Coverage Bet Builder Ladbrokes 35 4.6/5 (iOS)

4.5/5 (Android) £20 Free Bets Horse Racing Odds Boosts William Hill 30 4.6/5 (iOS)

4.5/5 (Android) £60 Free Bets In-Play Betting #YourOdds NetBet 25 4.2/5 (iOS)

4.1/5 (Android) £10 Free Bet Casino Games NetBet Boosts PlanetSport Bet 25 4.0/5 (iOS)

3.9/5 (Android) £10 Free Bet Football Betting Acca Bonuses

Number of Sports Offered: Bet365 and Ladbrokes lead with 35 sports, providing a slightly broader selection than Betano's 30.

Bet365 and Ladbrokes lead with 35 sports, providing a slightly broader selection than Betano's 30. App Average Ratings: Bet365 holds the highest app ratings, indicating superior user satisfaction. Betano's app ratings are commendable but slightly lower.

Bet365 holds the highest app ratings, indicating superior user satisfaction. Betano's app ratings are commendable but slightly lower. Welcome Offers: Betano's £30 in free bets is competitive but matches Bet365 and William Hill, while Ladbrokes offers a slightly lower £20 free bet.

Betano's £30 in free bets is competitive but matches Bet365 and William Hill, while Ladbrokes offers a slightly lower £20 free bet. Specialisations and Features: Betano's “Lucky Dip” adds a unique twist to betting, whereas Bet365's “Bet Builder” and Ladbrokes' “Odds Boosts” are popular among users.

The bottom line: Betano holds its own among established competitors, offering a user-friendly platform with competitive odds and unique features like the “Lucky Dip.” However, for those seeking a broader range of sports or higher-rated mobile apps, platforms like Bet365 or Ladbrokes may be preferable.

History of Betano

Betano may have only been made available to UK bettors since May 2024, but across Europe it has been in operation since 2016. Betano is headquartered in Athens, Greece and is part of the larger Kaizen Gaming group.

Betano has now expanded its reach across Europe and Latin America. The brand has established itself as a global leader in sports betting and has announced some significant sponsorship agreements in recent years.

These deals include UEFA Euro 2024, UEFA Europa League, UEFA Conference League and Premier League side Aston Villa who wear the Betano brand on all three of their kits . On the continent, it sponsors Portuguese side Benfica and Olympiacos in its Greek homeland.

Over in Latin America it continues its football sponsorships by giving its name to the 2024 Copa América. It is also the title sponsor of the top-flight divisions in both Brazil and Argentina, as well as Brazilian outfit Fluminense FC.

At the time of writing, Betano is legal in 12 countries worldwide: Canada, Germany, Brazil, Portugal, Chile, the Czech Republic, Peru, Ecuador, Nigeria, Romania, Bulgaria, and, of course, the United Kingdom.

Betano operates with a licence issued by the United Kingdom Gambling Commission (UKGC) under account number 39576.

Final Betano UK verdict | Hot newcomer with room to grow

Betano is well known for its user-friendly interface and innovative features such as live betting, bet builders, and cash-out options. It also offers a wide range of sports betting markets, making it a firm favourite for UK punters.

One particular feature that I enjoyed was Lucky Dip. This gives players the chance to win some incredible odds on their favourite events. Lucky Dip is available on multiple markets, just look out for the feature to get started and get your random selection.

To take part, all you need to do is pick your Lucky Dip market, enter a stake and spin the wheel and you will receive your random selection. It is a lot of fun and I recommend that you give it a try once you have registered as a Betano customer.

Overall, the website is a good one. While it doesn’t go overboard on bonuses and promotions, the ones it does offer are solid enough to encourage repeat custom. I know that I will continue using my Betano Sports account.

The app scores highly, too, as it works very well. Betano promotes good-value odds across the 30 sports markets it offers on both mobile and desktop.

Holding a licence from the UK Gambling Commission means that it can be considered to be legit. Betano also boasts strong security measures such as SSL, or Secure Socket Layer, which guarantees that every piece of information transferred between player and the bookie is encrypted, ensuring that all personal information remains secure.

I am pleased to report that the site also has a number of responsible gambling tools in place, meaning I could trust that Betano were providing me with a safe and enjoyable betting experience, which it did. Plus, you can always contact the Betano customer support team any time of the day should you ever need to.

Because the site is not owned but operated by BV Gaming Group, you can trust it to function well. This also means that if you have ever used the BetVictor sports betting site or app, you will already be able to navigate the Betano site with ease.

Pros Competitive odds, particularly in football and US sports User-friendly website and mobile app Bet Builder and Cash Out features enhance flexibility Reliable customer support via live chat trong responsible gambling measures RNG-certified fair gaming and eCOGRA auditing Cons Some users have reported delays in bet settlements No phone support for customer service Withdrawals can take up to 72 hours No PayPal or e-wallet deposit options Limited live streaming options

To summarise this Betano sportsbook review, I feel that this sports betting platform performs brilliantly. It has a genuinely user-friendly interface, very competitive odds that can also be boosted, some decent features, and regular bonuses and promotions.

While the Betano welcome bonus for sports could be better, there is a choice of sign-up offers, all of which are actually more generous, so that’s another positive. So, whether you are looking for a choice of enticing welcome offers or want to take advantage of their innovative features, such as cash outs, Betano has something for everyone and it is easy to see why, in such a short space of time, it is fast becoming a major player on the UK betting scene.