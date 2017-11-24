Bruce: 'Wolves are the team to catch'

Steve Bruce: 'Wolverhampton Wanderers are the team to catch'

Aston Villa boss Steve Bruce admits that Wolverhampton Wanderers are the "ones to catch" in the Championship, but says that fortunes can changes quickly.
Aston Villa boss Steve Bruce has admitted that Wolverhampton Wanderers are currently the team to beat in the Championship, but notes that they could easily fall away as the season progresses.

Wolves are currently flying high at the top of the second-tier table, nine points ahead of Midlands rivals Villa who are fourth ahead of tomorrow's visit of Ipswich Town.

The Molineux side go into the weekend on a four-game winning streak, but Bruce insists that their fortunes could easily change.

"In the Championship, it can all change within a week," he told reporters.

"I'm not too concerned about Wolves. They're doing very well but we want to focus on ourselves. There's a long way to go and they're the ones to catch.

"Wolves at the moment you would have to say that [they are the best team in the Championship, but we're only a third of the way through the season.

"It's a long winter. And the crucial part is the winter. December is a big month and January is important, too."

Villa go into tomorrow's clash aiming to extend their own winning run to three games.

Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Wolverhampton WanderersWolves18132335161941
2Cardiff CityCardiff18114325131237
3Sheffield UnitedSheff Utd18120631201136
4Aston Villa189542617932
5Bristol City188732718931
6Middlesbrough188552415929
7Derby CountyDerby178542620629
8Nottingham ForestNott'm Forest189092627-127
9Ipswich TownIpswich178273026426
10Leeds UnitedLeeds188282724326
11Sheffield WednesdaySheff Weds186752321225
12Preston North EndPreston186752120125
13Brentford185852624223
14Fulham185852424023
15Norwich CityNorwich186571622-623
16Queens Park RangersQPR185672026-621
17Barnsley175572323020
18Millwall184771919019
19Reading175482023-319
20Hull City184683032-218
21Birmingham CityBirmingham184311927-1815
22Burton Albion1835101235-2314
23Bolton WanderersBolton182791531-1613
24Sunderland181892335-1211
> Full Version
 