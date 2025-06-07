Wolverhampton Wanderers allegedly identify a Barcelona defender as a potential replacement for Manchester City-bound Rayan Ait-Nouri.

Wolverhampton Wanderers are reportedly contemplating an approach for a Barcelona defender during the summer transfer window.

Vitor Pereira is preparing himself for a period of upheaval at Molineux courtesy of big-money sales and contract expiries being in the offing.

Most notably, Nelson Semedo will seemingly depart on a free transfer at a time when Matheus Cunha has agreed to join Manchester United in a £62.5m deal.

Furthermore, Pereira has a conundrum to solve at left wing-back with Rayan Ait-Nouri on the brink of signing for Manchester City.

With the Algeria international one of the best attacking full-backs in the Premier League, it is imperative that Wolves find someone capable of filling the boots of one of their key players.

Wolves planning Martin move?

As per journalist Matteo Moretto, who was commenting on X, Wolves are interested in negotiating a deal for Gerard Martin.

The 23-year-old has just helped Barcelona win La Liga, Copa del Rey and Supercopa Espana, making a total of 42 appearances in all competitions.

Nineteen of those outings being starts is a respectable return, as is chipping in with one goal and six assists in Spain's top flight and the Champions League.

Nevertheless, the Spain Under-21 international is only viewed as a backup option to other players, most notably Alejandro Balde who is in line to remain as a mainstay at left-back.

Therefore, Martin - who was competing in his first year of La Liga football during 2024-25 - could be an option for Barcelona to generate funds in the transfer market.

Would Martin represent an upgrade?

Wolves are not short of options at wing-back with each of Rodrigo Gomes and the returning Hugo Bueno able to replace Ait-Nouri.

Bueno is an international teammate of Martin and there is a strong argument that both players are well-matched in terms of what they would bring to Wolves next season.

Much may depend on any potential fee, with Barcelona potentially jumping at the chance to generate a considerable profit.

From Martin's perspective, he holds a contract until 2028 and could realistically be prepared to back himself to continue to make an impact under Hansi Flick.