Wolves transfer news: Vitor Pereira reveals big-money signing has "ambition to leave" this summer

By , Senior Reporter
Wolverhampton Wanderers head coach Vitor Pereira says that Goncalo Guedes is eager to secure a transfer away from Molineux during the summer transfer window.

Wolverhampton Wanderers head coach Vitor Pereira has revealed that Goncalo Guedes wants to leave the club.

Despite the recent optimism under Pereira, Wolves' squad for the 2025-26 campaign will look considerably different to the season that has just concluded.

Matheus Cunha and Rayan Ait-Nouri are joining Manchester United and Manchester City respectively, while Nelson Semedo is expected to depart on a free transfer.

With Pablo Sarabia also moving onto pastures new, Wolves are making considerable savings with regards to their wage bill, and that will further be reduced should Guedes get his way.

Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Goncalo Guedes scores and limps during his side's Premier League match against Leicester City, on December 22, 2024

Pereira reveals Guedes stance

Guedes arrived in the West Midlands in August 2022 in a £27.5m deal, the expectation being that he would establish himself as a key player at the club.

Instead, the Portugal international has made just 18 starts and 24 substitute outings in the Premier League, only contributing three goals and five assists.

Although there were times during the closing weeks of the recent campaign where Guedes was provided with opportunities, he is eager to move elsewhere over the coming weeks.

Speaking to Record, Pereira said: "I’m not sure about Gonçalo Guedes either, because he has a contract with us.

"I like him, but he’s been there for a few years and has this ambition to leave.”

Pereira added: "“[It’s] mainly because he’s been there for a few years. Let’s see if it’s possible or not.”

Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Vitor Pereira on February 22, 2025

Guedes preference blessing in disguise for Wolves

While another player wishing to leave Wolves is hardly a good look, there will be few supporters who will be unhappy if the 28-year-old is sold.

Wolves have not gotten value for money for a player who has also spent three different spells out on loan across the last three years.

A further downside is Wolves not being in a position to be too strict over an asking price, although Guedes does still have two years left on his contract.

That theoretically leaves another loan exit a possibility, but the likelihood is that Wolves will want to facilitate a permanent deal.

Written by
Darren Plant

