Report: Oscar Garcia interested in West Bromwich Albion job

Oscar Garcia keen on West Brom job?
Former Brighton & Hove Albion and Watford boss Oscar Garcia is interested in the vacant West Bromwich Albion job, according to reports.
Last Updated: Tuesday, November 21, 2017 at 21:04 UK

Former Brighton & Hove Albion and Watford boss Oscar Garcia has reportedly expressed an interest in the vacant West Bromwich Albion job.

The Baggies are on the lookout for a new manager after Tony Pulis was sacked on Monday with the club 17th in the Premier League table.

Garcia guided Brighton to the Championship playoffs in 2014 before leaving the Seagulls and lasted just 27 days at Watford later that year, stepping down because of ill health.

The 44-year-old left French club Saint-Etienne last week after just five months in charge with the club sixth in Ligue 1, 14 points behind leader Paris Saint-Germain.

According to talkSPORT, Garcia has thrown his hat into the ring at The Hawthorns but acknowledges that he is a long shot with the club eager for a manager with extensive Premier League experience.

Garcia also won the Austrian Bundesliga twice and two Austrian Cups during a two-year spell with Red Bull Salzburg.

