Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy is allegedly facing the threat of a major player revolt following the sacking of popular head coach Ange Postecoglou.

The Australian was officially relieved of his duties on Friday afternoon, just a couple of weeks on from ending Spurs' 17-year trophy drought in the Europa League final.

Tottenham's continental success also brought a coveted place in next season's Champions League, but the Lilywhites endured nothing short of a disaster domestically.

Finishing 17th in the Premier League table, the North London giants set a new record for the most amount of games lost in a single season in the competition without being relegated, a staggering 22.

Levy did not directly comment on his decision to give Postecoglou the boot, but in a lengthy club statement, Tottenham insisted that they could not base their decision purely on the emotions of Bilbao.

Tottenham players 'furious' at decision to sack Postecoglou

Since the Australian's dismissal was confirmed, many of his former Tottenham players have come out in support, and The Telegraph claims that many are incandescent at the decision to sack him.

The report even goes on to say that Levy and the board could face a potential 'player revolt', and some unnamed members of the first team now want to leave the club during the summer transfer window.

As well as being furious at the decision to fire Postecoglou, Spurs' stars are also said to be livid at how the situation was handled by Tottenham's hierarchy, who are now working to appoint his successor.

Brentford head coach Thomas Frank is thought to be the number one contender to take the reins from Postecoglou, while Fulham's Marco Silva and Bournemouth's Andoni Iraola are also in the frame.

Ex-manager Mauricio Pochettino has also been tipped for a sensational return to North London, but it would be a surprise if the USA head coach left his role so soon.

Players' fury is understandable, but Spurs made the right call

Not since Antonio Conte in 2018 had a Premier League manager been sacked in the same year that they won a trophy, and Tottenham players' fury is completely understandable.

Long-serving legends such as Son Heung-min and Ben Davies could have been forgiven for giving up hope of achieving their silverware dreams in North London, but they believed their boss when he delivered his now-iconic second-season message.

Postecoglou's forward-thinking style was also a breath of fresh air, and while we did not see him behind closed doors in training, it is difficult to picture him being anything other than cordial and chilled with his players, while of course adopting a strict approach when need be.

However, as the saying goes, facts do not care about feelings, and the fact is that Postecoglou presided over Tottenham's worst-ever Premier League season, one in which they could have been facing a proper relegation dogfight in any other campaign.

Yes, there were injuries. Yes, the Europa League took priority. But Tottenham's Premier League regression was nothing short of embarrassing for a club of their stature.

At the time of writing, Levy made the right call, although that statement will certainly be revisited if Postecoglou's replacement fails to oversee the desired change in results.