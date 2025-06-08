Tottenham Hotspur are looking for their next manager after sacking Ange Postecoglou, and they reportedly learn the price they must pay to pry Thomas Frank from Brentford.

Tottenham Hotspur must be prepared to pay a fee in excess of £10m to pry Thomas Frank away from Brentford, the latest reports have claimed.

Following news of Ange Postecoglou’s dismissal on Friday as Spurs boss, fans are speculating as to who could take over from the Australian.

Former boss Mauricio Pochettino has been linked with the vacant managerial post, though Tottenham would have to pay a substantial compensation package to take him from the US men’s national team.

However, the club have seemingly settled on Brentford boss Frank as their preferred candidate to take over this summer.

The Mirror report that Spurs would have to pay the Bees a fee of more than £10m to bring Frank to the team due to the release clause in the contract that he signed in 2022.

Is Frank worth the money?

One of the main criticisms that Postecoglou faced from pundits such as Jamie Carragher was that he was seemingly reluctant to adapt his style of play, leading to issues at the back when his preferred starting XI was not available.

Frank has a track record of adapting his playing style to suit the players at his disposal, with the likes of Bryan Mbeumo and Yoane Wissa excelling in attack in the absence of striker Ivan Toney.

The fact that the Brentford boss was able to maximise the duo’s output – they scored 20 and 19 Premier League goals respectively in 2024-25 – bodes well when considering whether he has the ability to adapt at Tottenham.

Frank has shown that he can develop younger talents, with the Dane improving the performances of stars such as Kevin Schade, Nathan Collins and Mikkel Damsgaard.

It should also be noted that the 51-year-old is not averse to asking his side to defend in deeper blocks in order to maintain a lead, and his willingness to be pragmatic could help Spurs climb the table.

Additionally, Frank has never been fortunate enough to be provided with sizeable transfer budgets as Brentford head coach, so perhaps he would benefit from having access to more funds with Tottenham.