Spurs 'agree deal' to appoint Postecoglou successor

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly on the brink of appointing a Premier League coach as Ange Postecoglou's successor.

Brentford boss Thomas Frank has reportedly agreed to become the new Tottenham Hotspur manager.

Spurs are working to appoint a new manager after making the decision to relieve Ange Postecoglou of his duties on Friday.

Postecoglou ended Tottenham's 17-year trophy drought when he led the club to Europa League glory with a 1-0 win in last month's final against Manchester United.

However, Postecoglou's European success failed to convince the Spurs hierarchy that he deserved to remain in his position as Tottenham boss.

Chairman Daniel Levy ultimately decided it was the right moment to make a change after the club finished in 17th place in the Premier League following 22 defeats in 38 matches.

Frank agrees to become Spurs boss

Frank quickly emerged as the frontrunner to become the new Tottenham boss, although the North London club have also been linked with Fulham manager Marco Silva and Bournemouth head coach Andoni Iraola.

Former Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino has also been mentioned as a potential option, although the USA boss has dismissed talk of a return to the club this summer.

According to The Sun, Tottenham are now on the brink of appointing Frank as their new manager ahead of the 2025-26 season.

The report claims that the Brentford boss has agreed to join Tottenham, leaving it up to the two clubs to negotiate a compensation package.

There is a belief that it could take as much as £10m to get Frank out of his Brentford contract, which is set to run until the summer of 2027.

Why are Spurs keen on Frank?

Frank has never managed in European competition, but he is on the brink of joining a club that will compete in the Champions League next season.

The Dane has seemingly impressed the Tottenham hierarchy with his work as Brentford boss, having taken the Bees from the Championship to an established Premier League club.

After guiding the Bees to playoff glory, Frank led the West London side to a 13th-place finish in their first-ever Premier League season, before overseeing top-half finishes in two of the last three seasons.

Brentford ended the 2024-25 campaign in 10th position, falling just three points short of their best-ever Premier League points tally.