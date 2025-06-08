After Tottenham Hotspur sacked Ange Postecoglou, Sports Mole takes a closer look at the four leading candidates to replace him.

Despite leading the club to their first major trophy in 17 years, Ange Postecoglou was sacked by Tottenham Hotspur exactly two years after he joined the North London outfit.

Spurs finished a dismal 17th in the Premier League in 2024-25, a result so poor that winning the Europa League final against Manchester United was not enough to save the former Celtic head coach, who was under pressure for much of the season.

The Australian manager was often criticised for his reluctance to adopt a more pragmatic approach despite a consistently leaky defence that went on to concede the second most goals outside of the bottom three, and many felt that a change in the dugout could get more out of the squad.

Now that Spurs have parted ways with their fourth permanent boss since Mauricio Pochettino was sacked in 2019, the search for a replacement is on, and the likes of Brentford's Thomas Frank, Fulham's Marco Silva, Crystal Palace's Oliver Glasner and Bournemouth's Andoni Iraola have all been linked with the vacancy.

With this in mind, Sports Mole takes a look at the reported candidates for the job.

Thomas Frank - Brentford

The reported front-runner for the job, Frank, guided Brentford to the top-flight by winning the 2021 Championship playoff final, before solidifying his side as Premier League regulars.

Ending 2024-25 in 10th place, the 51-year-old finished above Silva's Fulham, Glasner's Palace and level on points with Iraola's Bournemouth, narrowly missing out on European football as the Bees achieved their second top-half finish since their promotion.

The Danish boss is renowned for his tactical versatility, opting to counter-attack from a low-block against stronger, possession-based opponents like Manchester City but playing more expansively when up against their mid-table rivals.

This flexibility contrasts greatly with Postecoglou's rigidity by balancing pragmatism with an entertaining style, a model that could be endearing to fans while also not compromising on results.

If Spurs are able to secure the Danish coach's signature, then 20-goal forward Bryan Mbeumo could follow him to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, and it has been reported that Frank has requested that the club compete with the Red Devils for the Cameroon international.

Marco Silva - Fulham

Fulham are one of many clubs that enjoyed a commendable campaign before missing out on European football, due in this case to a poor run at the end of the season that featured four defeats from their final six games.

Silva has recovered his reputation as a high-quality coach after a troubled spell at Everton, and his attacking brand of football that blends physicality with technical prowess could be a good fit for Spurs.

Notably, the Portuguese manager places emphasis on the use of offensive full-backs and width, with Antonee Robinson attracting attention from across the Premier League for his output.

The Cottagers' left-back will be 28 in August, an age that likely rules him out of a big-money transfer to Spurs, but should Silva make the switch, then he could bring the best out of Richarlison, who has described him as a father figure after they worked together at Watford and Everton.

Oliver Glasner - Crystal Palace

Having guided Palace to their first ever trophy after beating Man City in the FA Cup final, Glasner has been linked to the vacancy on the other side of the capital.

The Austrian boss took over from Roy Hodgson in February 2024 with the club struggling at the lower reaches of the table, but he led the Eagles to a 10th-placed finish in 2023-24 before building on that success in 2024-25.

However, it is important to note that Palace chairman Steve Parish was quick to dismiss any links between Glasner and Tottenham back in May, stating clearly that the 50-year-old would still be in the dugout at Selhurst Park next season.

Should Spurs eventually take their London rivals' manager, then they could consider signing their star man Eberechi Eze to go with him, and his productivity would be extremely helpful on the left flank at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Andoni Iraola - Bournemouth

Despite having narrowly missed out on European football with the Cherries due to a poor run of form at the end of the season, Iraola is recognised as one of the best managers in the top flight.

His intense, pressing-driven style would be a good fit for an ambitious club like Tottenham, whose fans have become accustomed to seeing eye-catching attacking play under Postecoglou.

The 42-year-old also places emphasis on his full-backs at the Vitality Stadium, with Milos Kerkez in particular standing out with his energy at both ends of the pitch, and given that Spurs' Pedro Porro and Destiny Udogie were standout performers in a difficult season, the Basque boss could suit the squad.

If the Europa League champions were to sign someone from the south-coast club alongside Iraola, then versatile forward Antoine Semenyo could be a target for the Londoners considering that captain and talisman Son Heung-min has begun to slow down.