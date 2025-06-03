Real Madrid could scupper Ruben Amorim's summer plans given reports suggest the Spanish giants are no longer looking at signing a former Manchester United star.

Real Madrid have reportedly prepared for the possibility they do not sign Benfica left-back Alvaro Carreras, meaning Manchester United may not receive a windfall from his sale.

Los Blancos have already made two reinforcements at the back, signing Trent Alexander-Arnold from Liverpool and Dean Huijsen from Bournemouth.

The Spanish giants reportedly wanted to bring in Carreras from Benfica, with some rumours saying that Real were willing to pay his £42m release clause.

Carreras's sale would have been significant for his former side Manchester United considering the Red Devils had negotiated a sell-on clause of between 40 and 50 percent when they sold the left-back in the summer of 2024, meaning they could have netted a £20m sum.

However, Marca claim that Real Madrid have prepared a list of alternatives in case they cannot negotiate a lower fee for the Spaniard.

