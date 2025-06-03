Real Madrid to dent Ruben Amorim's summer plans as club look for 'alternatives' to former Manchester United star

By
Real Madrid could scupper Ruben Amorim's summer plans given reports suggest the Spanish giants are no longer looking at signing a former Manchester United star.

Real Madrid have reportedly prepared for the possibility they do not sign Benfica left-back Alvaro Carreras, meaning Manchester United may not receive a windfall from his sale.

Los Blancos have already made two reinforcements at the back, signing Trent Alexander-Arnold from Liverpool and Dean Huijsen from Bournemouth.

The Spanish giants reportedly wanted to bring in Carreras from Benfica, with some rumours saying that Real were willing to pay his £42m release clause.

Carreras's sale would have been significant for his former side Manchester United considering the Red Devils had negotiated a sell-on clause of between 40 and 50 percent when they sold the left-back in the summer of 2024, meaning they could have netted a £20m sum.

However, Marca claim that Real Madrid have prepared a list of alternatives in case they cannot negotiate a lower fee for the Spaniard.

Benfica left-back Alvaro Fernandez pictured on August 24, 2024© Imago

Who will be sold?

ID:574219:1false2false3false: from db desktop :LenBod:collect2589:
Written by
Lewis Nolan

Click here for more stories about Ruben Amorim

Click here for more stories about Manchester United

Collect / Create New Data
Share this article now:
Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso on February 15, 2025
Read Next:
Real Madrid 2025 summer transfers: All confirmed ins and outs
>
Sports Mole Logo
Enter your email address to subscribe to Sports Mole's free match previews newsletter! Updates are sent twice a week.
Read more about Ruben Amorim Alvaro Carreras Trent Alexander-Arnold Dean Huijsen Football
rhs 2.0
Tables header RHS
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CLiverpool38259486414584
2Arsenal382014469343574
3Manchester CityMan City38218972442871
4Chelsea38209964432169
5Newcastle UnitedNewcastle382061268472166
6Aston Villa38199105851766
7Nottingham ForestNott'm Forest381981158461265
8Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton38161396659761
9Bournemouth3815111258461256
10Brentford38168146657956
11Fulham38159145454054
12Crystal Palace381314115151053
13Everton381115124244-248
14West Ham UnitedWest Ham381110174662-1643
15Manchester UnitedMan Utd38119184454-1042
16Wolverhampton WanderersWolves38126205469-1542
17Tottenham HotspurSpurs38115226465-138
RLeicester CityLeicester3867253380-4725
RIpswich TownIpswich38410243682-4622
RSouthampton3826302686-6012
> Premier League Full Table


Sports Mole provides in-depth previews and predictions for every match from the biggest leagues and competitions in world football.
Argentina's Lionel Messi kisses the World Cup trophy after collecting the Golden Ball award on December 18, 2022Sign up for our FREE daily preview newsletter direct to your inbox!