2026 World Cup: Erling Haaland is proving himself on the world stage - but was there ever any doubt?

By Matt Law | 24 Jun 2026 20:28 , Last updated: 24 Jun 2026 20:29

Ahead of Norway's 2026 World Cup clash with France, Sports Mole's Football Editor Matt Law discusses how Erling Haaland has performed for the Vikings at the tournament.

Matt Law, Football Editor: 'Norway are a real threat'

Norway vs. France World Cup 2026 Match Preview

Those stats are just hilarious and fantastic in the best possible way.

In the last game he made just 12 accurate passes, so as a centre forward he is touching the ball very little in terms of overall play.

There was an interesting point Jamie Carragher made when Man City signed Haaland: is it the right club?

Man City don't have that counterattacking threat he had at Dortmund, but Norway have had chances to break away because teams will come onto them, and that is going to be a real threat. His second goal against Senegal was a classic cut-back into the box and finish.

Norway are a real threat. He's 25 and has 59 international goals, which I think is 26 more than anyone else for his national team.

They've had good strikers through the years: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, John Carew, Tore Andre Flo, Steffen Iversen. But his numbers are just obscene.

You can't even think about the numbers he did at Dortmund or the numbers he is doing at Man City.

He is another one who still gets criticism, certainly last season of perhaps not being as good, but he always comes up with the goals.

No one doubted that he would be able to score goals at this level, albeit in a lesser side. He is not playing for a France or Spain who go into most games as favourites.

He's in the running for the Golden Ball. Wouldn't it be amazing if Norway reached the quarter-finals, and can he get eight or nine goals in the tournament to push him up with Messi and Mbappe?

FIFA will love the fact that so many of the big players are doing well: Messi, Mbappe, Haaland, Ronaldo is now off the mark, Kane, Vini Jr.

There has been a lot of criticism of the World Cup for various reasons, but the big players are among the goals, and that is exactly what they want.

How well can Haaland do? Norway are really ones to watch.