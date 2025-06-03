David Lynch ep 36

Wirtz

Lewis

I'm Lewis Nolan, a reporter for Sportsmore and I'm once again joined by David Lynch to talk about transfer news and all of his opinions regarding Liverpool. So David, there isn't a better place to start than the transfer that everyone's talking about, which is Florian Wurz. There's been lots of reports suggesting that Liverpool have had two bids rejected, with the latest one being a Â£109 million offer. I know that transfers of this nature are complex because we're dealing with a lot of money here, but should we be relaxed about this transfer? Should we be a bit concerned maybe? Because I think a lot of Liverpool fans remember the last time the club bid Â£100 million and that was Moises Caicedo. And we all know how that debacle turned out because Chelsea eventually landed the player. So yeah, how concerned or relaxed should we be?

David

Yeah, well, I'm not getting any sort of suggestion from the Liverpool side that there's any concern there. This is just seen as a kind of standard negotiation for a big deal that it will take a little bit of time and nobody seems to be projecting any worry over it at the moment. So I still think there's confidence on all sides that a deal will get done. And the biggest factor in that is that the player only wants to join Liverpool. You know, there's no concern about Liverpool being gazumped from elsewhere because he has made his mind up. There's good relations between Bayer Leverkusen and Liverpool.

Of course, they've already done one deal this summer, albeit through a release clause. But still, you have to talk about that and the way that it's done and act respectfully in the way that that was done. So, you know, Liverpool ticked every box in terms of that. So there's absolutely no enmity between these two clubs in the negotiations. It's just a simple case of Bayer Leverkusen want to get as high a price as they possibly can and Liverpool want to pay as little as they can for a player who they acknowledge is still going to cost an awful lot of money. So that negotiation is ongoing at the moment. But I think, you know, they've had a bid rejected recently. And I think it's just about the makeup of the add-ons and how achievable they are, what amount of the deal is guaranteed in cash and what amount is in add-ons.

But these are sort of, I wouldn't say small issues, because deals can be held up and be parked on the basis of these issues. But Liverpool went into this with their eyes wide open in terms of knowing how much it was going to cost and that they were going to have to smash their transfer record to get this over the line. So I don't think it's caught them by surprise. It's just, as I say, just trying to get the best deal possible. And I think the biggest difference to a Caicedo, which I've seen the concerns and the comparisons to, is that, of course, in that situation, it was very much Liverpool were coming to the party late. They hadn't done enough work on that deal. They just sort of sensed an opportunity and went in there at the last. But by that point, the player had pretty much given his word to Chelsea and he didn't want to go back on that. So they were never in the driving seat for that, even though they had a bid accepted before Chelsea because they didn't have the player on board. Whereas this is the complete opposite. You've got the players sign off. You know what the personal terms will look like. All that aspect of the deal is sorted. It's just about coming to an agreement now with Bayer Leverkusen. But there's still, yeah, big optimism that will get sorted imminently. And I think the expectation is that it'll be done before this initial window closes.

Lewis

I think I saw David Ornstein describe it as a one-horse race with Liverpool trying to conclude the deal with Virts. But I did want to ask you when Liverpool fans might be able to expect the deal to be done, because Virts is obviously on international duty with Germany at the moment. And I can tell you one thing, I will be watching him. But do we have to wait till the end of these internationals, do you reckon, to hear confirmation of the deal done or potentially to hear confirmation that he has signed for the club? Or is that something that could happen during international duty?

David

I think it's something that can happen in international duty. I mean, federations are usually very accommodating in terms of that. They don't want it to disrupt their preparation. So Liverpool have got to be very sensitive around that, really, and make sure they're not getting in the way. But there's enough time in between training and all those things to get a medical done and to get your interviews done and all that sort of thing. So it shouldn't be too big an obstacle, to be honest. So I don't think that's anything that anybody's massively concerned about. And I think Germany wouldn't stand in the way of getting a medical done or anything like that. So it's not a big worry.

It's just something for Liverpool to think about as they move through the deal. And if it does get to that point, obviously, I believe Germany play tomorrow. So if you do get to the point where the deal is agreed tomorrow, they maybe will have to shelve the medical until the day after the game and that everyone will accept that. That's absolutely fine. But yeah, the ambition is to get this done in that first transfer window. So obviously only got a week left of that now. And, you know, they've got enough time to get it done. And I'm sure Germany will allow them to do that.

Lewis

Players included

Lewis

Well, it wouldn't be a bad deal to get it done already in June. So, you know, I'm more than willing to wait another couple of days to see Virts sign for Liverpool. But speaking of Virts, there's also been rumours and suggestions that one of the stumbling blocks is that Leverkusen want to sign or bring in one or two Liverpool players. So the players that have been mentioned have been Harvey Elliott and Gerrard Kwanzaa. And there have been more recent reports suggesting that they would prefer Kwanzaa and that Elliott is no longer a subject of interest. But if I was to ask you about who do you think Liverpool would be more willing to include in a potential deal, who do you think that that player would be? Well, the one thing I would say is that I'm very sceptical actually about reports suggesting that they will include a player, to be honest, because I think from a PSR perspective, it makes very, very little sense for either Liverpool or Leverkusen, to be honest, for them to do that. So I would be surprised if that happens, if there's a, you know, directly included. There's every possibility a player does go to Leverkusen in a separate deal, but I think it will be done separately rather than kind of linked to the Florian Wirtz transfer. But yeah, as you mentioned, you know, Kwanzaa being of interest to several German clubs, we know that there's also interest in the Premier League. You know, he's one I can definitely see leaving this summer. You know, he's quite keen to go and play more football. You know, maybe people would be surprised by how keen he is to go and do that. Liverpool probably wouldn't stand in his way if the price was right. So, you know, there's every chance maybe Leverkusen would have a look at him, albeit I've only known that there are German clubs interested, not necessarily the specific clubs and whether Bayer Leverkusen are one of them. But I think that would be a good move for him if he could get it. And in terms of Harvey Elliot, I wonder whether his future will be resolved a little bit later in the window, because all I'm hearing still from kind of sources close to him is that he really does want to stay at Liverpool. He's not going to kind of just let this go easy. So I wonder whether Liverpool are going to have themselves in a place where the squad is more complete almost, you know, to the point of really making the point of there's not going to be an awful lot of football for you here before anything kind of moves with him. But again, there are German clubs interested in him and, of course, several Premier League clubs as well. So there are a couple of players you can definitely see moving on. But whether that's Bayer Leverkusen or not, we're not quite sure at the moment, I'd say. Is this a situation, especially with Kwanzaa, because he's probably, if you had to choose between the two of them, got the more chance of a potential career at Liverpool? But is this a situation where Liverpool would have to include some sort of buyback clause? Because Kwanzaa is only 22 years old. And in terms of centre-backs, he's basically a child because centre-backs tend to develop later. So what do you make of that? Do you think that Liverpool can even afford to let him go? I'm surprised it's kind of come to this. I would say he's had a poor season, I think. Not quite as poor, I think, as some people are making out. There's been some very good performances in there. But he's had a poor season by the standards that he set in the prior season. So, you know, this is not a position I expected Kwanzaa to be in come this summer, to be honest, considering where he was at the end of last season. So it's a little bit of a surprise in terms of that. But he has had a poor season. I think that's increased Liverpool's willingness to sell. And also there's just a real burning desire on the players' part to go play more frequently. And that seems to be a bit of a driver, really, in this whole situation that would push them to sell. It's the reason that there's kind of a price tag out there for him and Liverpool have let it be known exactly what they would expect around a deal. So in terms of a buy-back clause, I think Liverpool would find it hard to get any selling club to introduce that because there is every chance. The reason there's such big interest in it is because there's a real belief amongst other clubs that he can explode, that he can keep growing, that he can go on to be a very, very good centre-half. So it would make very little sense for them to kind of do that unless there was a real desperation to get a deal over the line. Yeah, it does seem to be kind of reaching a point where you just would not be shocked at all if he were to leave. And I think it's just because Liverpool are probably going to have very little control over that situation in terms of the players going to want to go, the bids are going to be there, there's decent money that they're going to find it hard to turn down. And that's kind of the ingredients for him to leave, whether they think, OK, he just needs a couple of years to sort this out or not and then he'll be there. I don't think they're going to have much choice in terms of how this plays out. So it's, yeah, they're going to be given a big decision to make, I expect, this summer. However this Virts deal gets finalised, it's going to be fascinating to see if in a separate deal, like you suggested, one of the two could go to Leverkusen. But it's definitely something to keep an eye on. And I wanted then to switch back to incomings because I don't know if you saw online recently, but some betting firms recently said that Liverpool were favourites to sign Victor from Sporting Lisbon. Do you think that this is something that could gain traction in the following days and weeks? Because Arsenal were supposedly really interested in bringing him in, but it looks like they've switched to Benjamin Sesko. So we know that he's a phenomenal goal scorer, he's played in the Championship and has experience of English football, albeit the division below the Premier League. So what do you make of those links and their sudden switch to having Liverpool favourites? Yeah, I think with the betting odds, you've got to kind of take them with a pinch of salt sometimes. I mean, if a rumour starts and people just get a little bit carried away and sometimes people will back that because they see that other people are backing it and the odds are going down. So you just want to get in at a good price. But there are also several instances where kind of whispers go around and bets start to be put on and then it proves to be true. I think it was the case with slotting the betting for Liverpool manager before even any reports surfaced, there was a little bit of a surge of people backing him. So they can sometimes tell you something. I think with Jocares, I don't at the moment kind of be a little bit surprised because I just think Liverpool probably, you know, they're working on the Bates deal at the moment. And, you know, in terms of forwards, they're surely going to have to push one out before they start to look at what else is out there. And I think, you know, the Darwin Nunes situation has gone a little bit quiet at the moment. There's nothing firm in there yet for Luis Diaz. So I think before they sort of start doing any deals of that size, you may be more likely to see someone go out. So, you know, I'd be surprised if there's an imminent kind of push for Victor Jocares. But he's an interesting option because it seems like Arsenal have settled in on Seshkoe, doesn't it? You know, his pool of suitors, but certainly at that top end, you know, a City going to sign him and they've got Haaland, I can't see that. Liverpool will need a striker. So, you know, maybe he's in the mix there, but we don't quite know at the moment. It's interesting, really, because he's going to have to end up somewhere. And by all accounts, he's really keen to play in the Premier League. But, you know, where is he going to be? Which side's going to pull the trigger on him? Because there are all those question marks, aren't there, about the fact that it's a weaker league? You know, Nunes scored for fun there but couldn't reproduce that in the Premier League. You know, I understand why he scored an awful lot of penalties as well. So, I understand why there's a little bit of concerns around him there. And, yeah, as I say, nothing imminent, I don't think, at the moment with Liverpool on him. But I don't think he's anyone you could kind of rule out at the moment because he seems absolutely hellbent on getting to the Premier League and maybe Liverpool see him as one that's worth a little bit of a gamble. I'm glad that you did bring up Darwin Nunes there because I wanted to ask you about whether Liverpool have a sense of trepidation when going and searching for the striker because let's just take Victor Chiocares as an example because that's who we're speaking about. He scored a tonne of goals in the Portuguese league but the last time that Liverpool signed a striker from there, which was Darwin Nunes, we all know how that turned out. So, after spending so much money on Nunes, is there a bit of maybe hesitance to pull that trigger? Because, as you said, the suitors for Chiocares have seemingly dried up. So, if Liverpool did want to pursue this deal, you wouldn't necessarily envisage the club having too many difficulties pulling it off. I don't think they'll be too worried about that, though, because, from their perspective, not as in not worried about the signing for that reason. I mean, it might be the sole reason that they don't sign Chiocares, to be honest, is concerns about that. But, I mean, I don't think they'll be as worried around because the Darwin Nunes situation was almost kind of on its own, really. It was totally separate because it wasn't really a recruitment-staff-driven signing. It was very much JÃ¼rgen Klopp was at the steering wheel for that one. He had seen him, liked all his physical qualities, saw him at Anfield and how good he looked there. He was the one who really pushed for that signing. So, the due diligence that Liverpool usually do on signings wasn't quite there with him. I mean, you did see some upside to him in terms of he gets shots and those things, but they were a little bit worried on the side of his massively under-performance, his expected goals as a finisher generally, except that one season before he moved to Liverpool. So, I don't think they would make the same mistake again, to be honest. I think the recruitment staff that's now in place at Liverpool, the way that they do things and how data-driven it is, I don't think they would make the same error again. So, if they did go for Chiocares, it's because they'll have been convinced and they'll have more evidence to suggest that he can translate it to the Premier League, really. So, I don't think they will think about the Darwin Nunes situation because, frankly, I don't think the Darwin Nunes situation would have happened under this recruitment staff. Liverpool have already signed Jeremy Frimpong. They look like they're advancing to sign Florian Wurtz. So, should we expect this one to happen to be the third one in the pipeline? Yeah, I think they'd like to get Wurtz done first, to be honest. I mean, there's a real focus on that at the moment. It is a big deal. There is a kind of, you know, they are keen to get that done before this week is out. So, you know, that's the aim. And, you know, as much as they can do two deals at once, they can do three deals at once. There is work going into the Kerkes deal at the moment, no doubt about that. But, you know, they wanted to kind of get this Wurtz one over the line as soon as possible. And then once they've done that, if they have enough time in this first window to get it done with Kerkes, I'm sure they will push on with that. But, again, you know, not one that I think there should be any concern about or anything like that. I mean, that one is there to be done. Liverpool know what Bournemouth's expectations are. The player is absolutely desperate to join Liverpool and personal terms will not be an issue on that front. So, it's just, yeah, it's just a case of timing now and then really getting down to kind of the proper negotiations with Bournemouth. There have been some kind of informal talks, but they're not kind of there in terms of getting the deal over the line yet. But that is, yeah, I think once Wurtz is done and sealed, which is there's confidence that will happen, then they'll move on to Kerkes and getting that one done. But whether they'll be able to sneak that one in in that first transfer window, they'll have to wait for the next one. We'll kind of have to see on that one. Absolutely. And if Kerkes is signed, you'd like to think that's both full-back spots sorted for years to come. But speaking of the full-backs, how excited are you about the future of those spots? Because the group of four that we have or will have, Roberts and Kerkes for the left, Frimpong and Bradley for the right, they're all quick, they're all athletic. And we saw the damage that Hakimi and Mendes did in the Champions League for PSG. So, is that something that really excites you? And do you think that's the direction that Liverpool are trying to head in with Arnaud Slot? Yeah, I think so. Because I think, you know, you've heard Slot talk about PSG a lot. I think he learned a lot from that game and kind of had a real idea of that's where he wants his team to go in terms of, you know, the fluidity of the positional play and the physicality all through the team. I mean, every player in that team pretty much is absolutely rapid or strong or both. And I think that's, you know, you need that if you're a modern team that's going to go man-to-man at times as well. You know, it's all about dual winning, which is something Slot talks about constantly. So, yeah, I think that's very much his inspiration. And interestingly, kind of a few weeks back in one of the breakouts I was in, the embargo section, he compared Conor Bradley to Hakimi. And I just thought it was really interesting that, you know, that physical quality, that energy that he brings. He obviously sees some similarities there. And I mean, Frimpong's absolutely electric pace again. There are similarities there and the fact that he can play almost as a winger at times. So, yeah, that's clearly the idea for moving this team forward. And I think it's exciting because, you know, that is something you could maybe say Liverpool, lacked a little bit of last season, was a bit of pace. But they're seriously looking to address that this summer. So, this team was already very good, but it's going to be very good and quicker and better. They're trying to add goals, they're trying to add creativity as well. So, yeah, the idea is to kind of close that gap to PSG. And I think they're going about it in the right way. The idea of adding more pace and more athleticism to the team is definitely an exciting prospect. And I honestly can't wait to see what happens next season, even though we've lost Trent. It will definitely be exciting. I did want to then end on another defender because there's been a lot more talk about Ibrahima Kanate recently because he obviously only has a year left on his contract. And I know that after Van Dijk and Salah and Trent, we're all sort of sick of hearing about contract discussions. But there was more positive reports about potentially some progress being made with Kanate. What can you tell us about the state of negotiations? And do you think that we're in a position now where we should perhaps start to think positively about them? Not quite, I'd say. The talks are ongoing. That's all I can kind of offer up at the moment. Nothing to suggest it's kind of close to done as far as I'm aware at this moment as we speak. Obviously, things, they just happen like that. You saw it with Van Dijk and Salah, talks, talks, talks, and then bang, they were both kind of done. So it does move very quickly in that regard. And the good thing is that they have been talking for a little bit, well, quite a long time actually about this. So, you know, you would like to think that that moves you closer to a resolution of some sort. But I haven't had anything that says it's close or a suggestion that we should be overly excited yet. But I think the good news is always that the talking is going on and they're not so far apart that everybody's kind of walked away from the table or anything like that. So, yeah, and ultimately Liverpool, you know, they're going to be desperate not to let him go. I think, you know, he's coming into his prime years now. He's kind of sorted out his fitness issues. He's really turned into a leader and he's just a great character to have around. He's experienced and brilliant and can get even better. So, you know, I'm sure they'll be absolutely determined to resolve it. And also the player himself seems like he very much wants to stay as well. So, yeah, there's a lot of kind of positive signs there. But yeah, until it's done, you can never really get too excited, I suggest. The only thing I heard from you there was Karnad is going to sign a five-year contract. So that's what I'm going to take away from that. But let's imagine also social media, to be honest. Yeah. Yeah. Let's take the leap and imagine that he will sign an extension and that Liverpool will keep him around for this season, which please, let's hope that they do. But many view Arsenal as potentially having the best defensive unit in the Premier League. And I think they do absolutely deserve credit for their defensive displays. But would Liverpool then have a real claim next season to say that they would boast a better collective of defenders? Because especially if Karnad stays, especially if Milos Kerkes arrives and we've obviously signed Brimpom, and you've expressed how you view Bradley as being a better defender than Trent. So would Liverpool have a claim to saying that they have the best collective of defenders over Arsenal? I'd always like to wait till the football really kicks off to make any judgments on that. I mean, what I would say is that, you know, I think Liverpool's defensive record last season was fantastic. You know, they kept the most clean sheets of any side in the Premier League. They were narrowly second to Arsenal in terms of expected goals conceded and goals conceded. So, you know, the defensive metrics were very, very good. So this is a very good defensive side. And the big difference as well is that, you know, Arsenal's expected goals for was 20, 21, something like that behind Liverpool. So they were giving up an awful lot to be that defensively solid. And if they, you know, as good as their defensive unit is, and it is, it's fantastic. And the way they defend as a team is phenomenal as well. They're one of the best in Europe, I would say, in terms of that. But they give up a lot on the attacking side to be that solid at times, which is why they become overly reliant on set-piece goals. So the fact that they're so solid and streaked ahead of them on the attacking metrics, I would say, suggests that their individuals in defence and the way that their defence was coached collectively, put them ahead, really. Because you saw in moments where, you know, if Saliba ever got exposed, he was in big trouble. You know, the moments where Arsenal had been made to look silly if they weren't sort of in their shape and really packed in deep. So, you know, I think Liverpool's defensive collective, even without these additions, and we will see how they get on, deserves an awful lot of credit, really, for the work last season and is much closer to what, well, arguably, is better than Arsenal because they do it in a team that is more expansive and more open and more prone to being counter-attacked. So, yeah, for me, they're right up there, to be honest. Yep, I can't say that I disagree. And regardless of who does come in defence, I'm looking forward to see how the defensive unit functions. Well, that was my final question, David, and I'm delighted that you were able to join us once again. And I'm sure you'll be with us next week to discuss Florian Vogts and a few other topics. So thank you very much, David. Thank you.